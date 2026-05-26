Deal: Epson's premium 4K projector is now $400 cheaper!

If you’ve ever dreamed of turning your living room into a personal theater, an ultra-short-throw projector like the Epson Lifestudio Grand makes that possible. Right now, it’s available for $2299.99, which is $400 lower than its retail price.

The Epson Lifestudio Grand Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector has all you need for immersive entertainment. It features 4K PRO-UHD resolution with HDR10 processing, delivering a crystal-clear image with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. With its ultra-short throw design, you can place it just a few inches from the wall and still get a stunning 120-inch display, perfect for small rooms or spacious living areas alike. It’s impressively bright too — 3,600 lumens ensure a vivid picture even in daylight or well-lit conditions.

The projector doesn’t stop at visuals; it pairs them with a custom-designed 2.1 Bose audio system that delivers room-filling sound with deep bass. And thanks to the built-in Google TV, you have access to over 10,000 streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu. Whether you’re watching a blockbuster or sharing personal video creations with the Epson Studio app, this projector delivers a seamless, engaging experience.

According to our tracker, the current price is $159.66 below its 90-day average, though it’s not quite an all-time low. Still, it’s a solid price for an elite movie night experience.

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