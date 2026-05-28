This new projector lineup is all about summer sports and outdoor viewing

AWOL Vision

TL;DR AWOL Vision announced a major new projector and screen lineup focused on sports, gaming, and large-screen viewing.

The launch includes the Aetherion Pro UST projector, the Valerion Max Theater Package, new Valerion Pro 2 color variants, and inflatable outdoor screens.

Pricing starts at $2,699, with some products available now and others arriving this summer.

Today, AWOL Vision announced a broad new entertainment lineup focused on backyard movie nights, game watches, gaming, and oversized living room setups. The launch includes the new Aetherion Pro ultra-short-throw projector, the Valerion Max Theater Package, new color variants of the Valerion Pro 2, plus inflatable screens designed for the outdoors.

With this latest launch, the company continues to position its projectors as the centerpiece of group entertainment. To that end, the announcement lands conveniently ahead of the summer sports schedule, including the FIFA World Cup. Leading the launch is the official commercial availability of the Aetherion Pro, AWOL’s latest ultra-short-throw projector. Like other UST models, it can throw huge 4K images from inches away from the wall. The projector is built for bright-room viewing and features low latency and high refresh rates aimed at fast-moving content.

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AWOL is also officially bringing the Valerion Max Theater Package to market. The package is meant for higher-end home theater setups. It uses triple-laser projection technology with a heavy focus on cinematic, large-screen viewing.

Meanwhile, the Valerion Pro 2 is getting new red and purple color variants, highlighting how projector brands are starting to think more like lifestyle tech companies. AWOL hopes the new colors will better blend into game rooms and outdoor settings.

The company also announced new Valerion inflatable outdoor screens designed for backyard viewing. The screens use wrinkle-resistant washable materials and should pop up in just 10 minutes, then pack down for easy storage. They also use sealed-air construction, so you’re not left with the constant blower noise you usually get with inflatable screens.

Pricing starts at $2,699 for the new Valerion Pro 2 color variants and $3,499 for the Aetherion Pro. The Valerion Max Theater Package starts at $4,199 and will be available June 1. The company’s Valerion inflatable outdoor screens are set for a July rollout, with pricing to come.

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