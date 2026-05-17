I spent a week with Walmart's new $60 Google TV streamer, and I'm already blown away

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Walmart Onn 4K Pro has been one of the most elusive tech gadgets of 2026. The Google TV streaming device has been leaking since March, and for the past month, Walmart has kinda-sorta been rolling it out — with random online listings and store sightings, but no official launch or announcement.

I managed to snag the Onn 4K Pro about a week ago and have been using it as my primary streaming device ever since. I wasn’t expecting much from a $60 Google TV box, but after a week of use, Walmart proved me wrong.

Do you plan on buying the new Walmart Onn 4K Pro? 4 votes Yes, once I can actually find one! 0 % Maybe, but I'm not 100% sure yet. 75 % No, I already have a Google TV streaming device. 0 % No, I don't like Google TV. 25 %

Why the Walmart Onn 4K Pro is so impressive

Joe Maring / Android Authority

As I’ve previously written about, the Apple TV 4K is my usual streaming box of choice — partly because it’s so fast and reliable. I wasn’t sure how a $60 Walmart box would hold up to a $130 Apple one, but as it turns out, that concern was unwarranted.

The Walmart Onn 4K Pro has been extremely performant after my initial week of testing. Setup was a breeze, all my apps are running smoothly, and the Google TV interface has been just as snappy as I could ask for. How that holds up after weeks or months of use remains to be seen (especially with only 3GB of RAM), but my initial impressions are extremely good.

I also really like the Onn 4K Pro’s hardware. The box itself has a hard-plastic underside with a fabric design on the top that looks quite nice under my TV (and reminds me of the Nest Audio). The port selection is solid (including an Ethernet port), and pressing the top button activates the Find My Remote function, which plays a loud sound from the remote until you locate it. None of this is groundbreaking, but for a $60 streamer, it’s all great to see.

The remote is also a highlight. It’s comfortable to hold, has a load of shortcuts, and there’s backlighting, too — something not even my Apple TV remote has.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I could live without the Netflix and Paramount Plus buttons, but I also really appreciate having dedicated buttons for user profiles and the live TV tab. The remote isn’t as pretty or sleek as the Apple TV’s or even the Google TV Streamer’s, but having so much functionality crammed into a remote not much bigger than those offered by its competitors is pretty great.

What else has been good? The Wi-Fi 6 connectivity has proven extremely reliable thus far, with YouTube, YouTube TV, Hulu, and Disney Plus all streaming flawlessly. The 32GB of onboard storage also lends nice peace of mind for long-term use. I still have 24GB available after installing all my applications, meaning there should be plenty of space for app and software updates for a long time to come.

Is this the new Google TV streaming box to beat?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Considering just how good the 2024 Onn 4K Pro was, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that this new 2026 model continues its legacy. But as someone who never used the 2024 version, experiencing Walmart’s latest streamer for myself has been a treat.

Does this mean the 2026 Onn 4K Pro is perfect? Of course not. As mentioned above, how the streaming box’s performance holds up after extended use still remains to be seen. Parts of the remote also feel slightly cheap, and the Onn 4K Pro’s Google TV software is still riddled with ads — not any worse than the Google TV Streamer, but no better, either.

I don't think it's unreasonable to say that Walmart has something special here.

However, if Google TV is your preferred streaming platform, the Onn 4K Pro is already making a strong case for itself as the Google TV box to buy in 2026 — even over the Google TV Streamer.

At $60, the new Walmart Onn 4K Pro is almost half the price of Google’s box. And based on my first week with it, it’s every bit as good. There’s more testing to do in the full review, but even this early on, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say that Walmart has something special here.

Walmart Onn 4K Pro (2026) Walmart Onn 4K Pro (2026) Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision • Lost remote finder • 32GB storage MSRP: $59.98 When it comes to Google TV streamers, the 2026 version of the Walmart Onn 4K Pro has a lot to offer. It features Dolby Vision/Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 32GB of storage, and a lost remote finder. For $60, it's one of the best values out there. See price at Walmart

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