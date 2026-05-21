This massive 98-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV is just $4,500 after a huge price drop

DealHunt / Android Authority

Big screens and big savings don’t come around too often, so this fresh drop is worth a look. The Samsung 98-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is now available for $4,499.99 (the price is hidden on Amazon until you add it to your cart), marking a $3,200 savings from its previous average price over the last 90 days. If you’ve been dreaming of taking your home theater to the next level, this record-price deal might just be your chance.

This TV isn’t just big — it’s packed with premium features for an incredible viewing experience. The Quantum Matrix technology with Mini LEDs delivers detailed highlights and deep contrasts, even in fast-moving scenes. Neo Quantum HDR+ finely tunes contrast and brightness for lifelike visuals, while Dolby Atmos, combined with Object Tracking Sound+, dynamically positions sound to match the on-screen action. Gamers and sports enthusiasts will love the Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smooth visuals without lag or blur. Check out the deal on Amazon

The Real Depth Enhancer Pro and 4K AI Upscaling technologies combine to create imagery that feels dimensional, sharp, and immersive, regardless of the source content. Plus, the Samsung Tizen OS offers an intuitive Smart Hub for streaming services, and built-in voice assistants let you control it hands-free. With its 4.4-star rating from over 500 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear this TV makes a strong impression on buyers.

Why should you care? Beyond the substantial $3,214.60 savings compared to its recent 90-day average price, it’s just $24.99 higher than its lowest recorded price — essentially making this a near all-time low. The deal is also fresh, having dropped just 11 hours ago. While stock may be limited, it still lands firmly in ‘excellent deal’ territory.

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