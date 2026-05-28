Save $300 on the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector

If your living room has been begging for a portable entertainment upgrade, this could catch your eye. The Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub is down to $497.99 on Amazon, giving you a solid $300 discount compared to its retail price of $797.99.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector enhances your home theater experience with its versatile features and user-friendly design. It can project screens from 30 to 100 inches, turn any spot into a viewing area, and comes with auto-leveling, auto-focus, and auto-keystone technologies for quick setup. The built-in 360-degree sound immerses you in whatever you’re watching or playing, and the Gaming Hub provides easy access to games and apps from various platforms. Its portability is elevated by compatibility with external batteries, making it a great pick for outdoor events or on-the-go entertainment. Plus, Full HD resolution ensures crisp, detailed visuals every time.