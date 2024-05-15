Android to get new Theft Detection Lock feature, protecting you from grab thefts

When you have your phone stolen, you have more to worry about than not getting it back. If your phone was unlocked, the thief could potentially steal information off of the device. Fortunately, it looks like Android 15 will get a feature that will help protect that sensitive information.

During Google I/O , the company unveiled a new feature called Theft Detection Lock. The feature is designed to lock your device if it detects that your phone may have been stolen.

If you’re wondering how your phone will know if it was stolen, Google says the feature works by detecting three factors:

Phone is unlocked

The accelerator detects a “jump”

Fast movement away from the location

If your device detects these three factors, it will automatically lock itself. You can also call a number from a different phone that will ask you for a PIN to lock your phone again. When this feature activates, you’ll still be able to use Find My Device to locate your phone.