Circle to Search will be on 200 million devices by the end of 2024

TL;DR Google plans to double the number of devices with Circle to Search access by the end of 2024.

Currently, over 100 million Android devices are equipped with Circle to Search.

The tool allows users to instantly search for information about anything on their screen by simply circling it.

Google’s annual I/O developer conference kicked off today, and as expected, the spotlight was on Google’s AI. Most of today’s announcements revolved around showcasing how the company is weaving intelligent tools into our everyday lives.

Among the highlights was the expansion of Circle to Search, Google’s innovative AI-powered search tool. Google has big plans for Circle to Search, aiming to double its reach to 200 million devices by the end of 2024. Currently available on over 100 million devices, Circle to Search is a novel way to interact with information on smartphones.

Since its debut on the Galaxy S24 series, the tool has gained traction thanks to its seamless integration into the Android user experience. By simply pressing and holding the bottom navigation bar, users can circle to highlight any element on their screen — be it text, an image, or a video — and instantly trigger a Google search for related information.

Samsung is rapidly expanding Circle to Search availability across its devices through the Galaxy AI update, and further expansion is expected. We can expect this feature to become a standard offering in upcoming Google and Samsung phone releases later this year.

In addition to expanding its availability to more Android devices, Google is also bringing Circle to Search into the classroom. Students can now use the Circle to Search feature to get step-by-step help with tricky physics and math problems right from their phones or tablets.

You can check out our comprehensive Google I/O coverage on our website to stay updated with the company's latest announcements.

