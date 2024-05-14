Circle to Search is the new cheat sheet for your Math and Physics homework

TL;DR Circle to Search can now help students with homework, making it easy to search for instructions and answers without leaving the digital homework screen.

Later this year, Circle to Search will be able to solve even more complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, and more.

Circle to Search was one of the flagship features of the Galaxy S24 series. It lets users easily access Google Search on practically any screen. The feature then expanded to the Pixel 8 series and then to other Samsung Galaxy phones and Pixel devices. If you have Circle to Search on your phone, you can now use it to help with your homework.

As part of its Google I/O 2024 announcements, Google has announced that Circle to Search can now help students with homework. When students need help, they can open their camera or their digital homework on their phones or tablets and circle the question they are stuck on. Circle to Search will then present a step-by-step instruction to solve their homework question.

Subjects covered include physics and match word problems. This will make searching far easier, as you no longer have to leave your digital homework screen or input the question yourself. The fine print says that right now, this is available for some math word problems when opted into Search Labs.

Google says that later this year, Circle to Search will be able to solve even more complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, and more. This will be made possible through LearnLM, Google’s new family of AI models fine-tuned for learning.

Circle to Search is currently available on over 100 million devices, and Google aims to double its reach to 200 million devices by the end of 2024. With new features like homework help, Circle to Search becomes even more useful, and it is available only on (select) Android devices.

Do you use Google or other search engines to help with your homework? Will you now switch to Circle to Search for your homework? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments