Google Wallet will soon let you create digital versions of text-only passes

This will let you add information from live event tickets, gym passes, and auto insurance cards to your digital wallet.

Among the flurry of new Android 15 features unveiled today was a nice upgrade to Google Wallet. When rolled out, you’ll be able to store digital versions of passes and other documents that only contain text, giving you quick and easy access to the info. This could be anything from an insurance or library card to a concert ticket.

Google Wallet had already gone beyond bank cards to store things like loyalty and gift cards, but you were restricted to cards with a QR code or barcode that could be scanned. In acknowledging that many people also keep text-based documents on their person for reference, this addition from Google is taking you another step closer to leaving your physical wallet at home.

Adding a new text-only pass to your Google Wallet will be like adding other cards. The ‘Add to Wallet’ menu will feature a new option called ‘Everything else’. You can then take a photo of your card, with Google Wallet automatically capturing the text and presenting you with a digital version.

Having these digital records may not be equivalent to having the actual document on you in all circumstances — some establishments may require you to show an actual card to prove your membership — but it is a handy replacement for those cards that you only use to reference salient details.

