Google's AI is going to change the Google Search experience soon

TL;DR Google Search is getting a major AI upgrade with new features like multi-step reasoning and planning capabilities.

You’ll be able to ask complex questions, and Google Search will break them down to find the answers.

Google Search will also understand video queries and help you plan meals and trips.

Google has been slowly integrating generative AI into the Google Search experience. It started with its Search Generative Experience (SGE) initiative, and at Google I/O today, the company announced a significant leap forward in integrating AI into its core search functionality.

First off, Google announced the introduction of multi-step reasoning capabilities to Google Search. This means you’ll be able to ask complex questions that involve multiple steps or sub-questions, and Google Search will intelligently break them down, solve them in the correct order, and deliver the answers in seconds.

At the event, Google showcased this feature with a complex query: finding the best fitness studios in a user’s neighborhood, factoring in walking distance from home, and any introductory offers they might have for new customers.

Google Search was able to understand the various parts of this question, process them simultaneously, and provide relevant suggestions. These improved reasoning capabilities will roll out as part of the updated AI Overviews feature, starting with English language queries in the US.

Another exciting addition is the ability to ask questions using video directly within Google Search. Google showed a demo in which a user filmed a malfunctioning record player with their phone camera and asked why it wasn’t working.

Based on the video and voice command, Google Search recognized the record player model and offered AI-generated suggestions for fixing the problem. This feature will be available soon for US users with English searches, with a planned future expansion to other regions.

Google has also added AI-powered planning tools to Search, designed to assist with tasks like meal planning and vacation itinerary creation. Users can input queries like “create a 3-day meal plan for a group that’s easy to prepare,” and the AI will generate a starting point with recipe options. Currently available in Search Labs for English-language users in the US, these planning tools will expand with more categories and customization options later this year.

Furthermore, Google is introducing an AI-organized results page to enhance the idea-generation process. When seeking inspiration for various topics, such as anniversary celebration venues, users will be presented with a streamlined page that categorizes relevant results under AI-generated headlines. This feature will initially focus on dining and recipes, with other categories to follow.

The company announced a range of other AI-enabled enhancements to Search at I/O, signaling that Google Search is on the cusp of a major transformation powered by the ever-evolving potential of Google’s AI.

