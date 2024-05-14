Gemini on Android will soon offer context-aware Dynamic Suggestions to simplify your search

TL;DR Gemini on Android will soon offer Dynamic Suggestions in addition to Static Suggestions.

When you start Gemini over any app, the on-device Gemini Nano model will soon offer more contextual Dynamic Suggestions that will look at the conversation and then give you better-tailored search suggestions.

The rollout timeline for Dynamic Suggestions has not been announced yet.

Google I/O 2024 is here, and Google’s big focus is naturally on Gemini. Gemini on Android is getting many upgrades, including being more context-aware, supporting drag-and-drop for images, and more. Another feature coming to Gemini is Dynamic Suggestions, making the AI chatbot more context-aware and useful during conversations.

Gemini on Android is getting new features, such as Ask This Video and Ask This PDF. These two are what Google calls Static Suggestions, wherein Gemini doesn’t understand the context until you explicitly ask it to.

Google has also announced Dynamic Suggestions, wherein the on-device Gemini Nano model understands the content and context on the screen to offer more contextually aware suggestions. So when you start Gemini over any app, say a messaging app such as Google Messages, Gemini will look at the conversation on-device, understand the context, and then give suggestions on things to look up. This will save you from setting the context for your search.

For example, suppose you are conversing about pickleball with a friend, and you invoke Gemini on Android. In that case, the Gemini Nano on-device model will understand that you are talking about pickleball and offer suggestions such as “pickleball rules for beginners” and “find a pickleball club near me.” Google opts for on-device processing for proactive suggestions such as Dynamic Suggestions and prefers user consent for more reactive processing in the cloud. So, cloud-based AI processing is undertaken only when the user initiates an action.

Google has yet to reveal a timeline for the rollout of Dynamic Suggestions. We’ll keep you informed when we hear more about this and other Gemini features.

