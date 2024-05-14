Gemini for Android will soon get 'Ask this video' and 'Ask this PDF' buttons

TL;DR Google has revealed that Gemini for Android will offer ‘Ask this video’ and ‘Ask this PDF’ buttons.

The former will let Gemini “watch” a YouTube video and answer any questions you have about it.

The latter is for Gemini Advanced users and will see Gemini answer any questions about an open PDF.

Google has offered the Gemini app on Android for a while now, allowing you to use generative AI for a variety of tasks. The company isn’t stopping at a simple app, though, as it turns out the Android OS itself will get tight Gemini integration too.

The search giant used Google I/O to confirm that you’ll soon be able to bring up the Gemini overlay in any app you’re using, effectively allowing you to ask questions related to the app and screen content. This integration also enables two new features, namely “Ask this video” and “Ask this PDF” buttons.

Google says you’ll also get an “ask this video” button if you summon the Gemini overlay while watching a YouTube video. Gemini will effectively “watch” the video and answer any questions you’ve got about it. The company didn’t mention whether this integration will work with local videos or other video platforms, but we’re guessing this is a YouTube-specific feature.

Meanwhile, Gemini Advanced subscribers will get an “ask this PDF” button when summoning the overlay onto a PDF. Gemini will read the document and answer any queries about it.

In both instances, Google claims that Gemini doesn’t have access to the content until you tap the “ask this video/PDF” button.

Can’t wait to get your hands on this deeper Gemini integration? Google says this update will be pushed out to “hundreds of millions” of devices over the coming months.

You might like

Comments