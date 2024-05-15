Google officially announces Private Space for Android 15

TL;DR Google is introducing Private Space in Android 15, a new feature similar to Samsung’s Secure Folder.

Private Space will allow users to create a separate, secure environment for sensitive apps and data.

Android users who have long envied Samsung’s Secure Folder for its ability to create a locked, private space on their devices can now rejoice. Google has officially announced the arrival of “Private Space” in Android 15, a native feature designed to provide an additional layer of security for sensitive apps and data.

Private Space will function as a separate, secure environment within your phone, accessible only through additional authentication. It allows you to isolate apps like health trackers or banking apps, shielding their data and notifications from prying eyes. Google emphasizes direct OS integration, ensuring robust protection for your confidential information.

While we have yet to see the final version of Private Space in action for ourselves, we’ve already seen it work on the Android 14 QPR3 beta, which gives us a good idea of how it will function.

Setting up Private Space will involve navigating to “Security & privacy” in your device’s settings and tapping on “Private Space.” The setup process will require authentication to ensure only the primary user can create it. Users will have the option to link a Google account for easy app downloads within Private Space.

After setup, Private Space will be found in your app drawer, marked with a “Private” label and a lock icon. Accessing it will require the unique screen lock you’ve set for this space. You’ll be able to populate Private Space with preloaded apps like Google Camera and Chrome or add more from the Play Store.

While using apps within Private Space, a lock icon in the status bar will remind users of the secure environment. Users should be able to customize notification visibility for apps inside Private Space and even set Private Space to hide automatically when locked.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Police

Android 15 will take Private Space seriously by hiding all settings, usage statistics, and intent redirections related to it while it’s locked. This ensures that even if someone knows your phone’s main screen lock, they cannot access your Private Space apps or data.

As users become increasingly conscious of their digital lives, Google’s move to prioritize privacy with features like Private Space is likely to be well-received by the broader Android community.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments