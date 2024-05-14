Google announces AI Overviews for Search, rolling out this week in the US

Google

TL;DR Google has revealed AI Overviews, a “revamped” generative search feature.

The feature rolls out this week to all users in the US, with more countries to follow at a later date.

Google announced its Search Generative Experience (SGE) last year, bringing AI-generated summaries, answers, and more to search queries. Now, the company has revealed that a “revamped” generative search feature is launching this week.

“I’m excited to announce that we’ll begin launching this fully revamped experience — AI Overviews — to everyone in the US this week, and we’ll bring it to more countries soon,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the Google I/O conference today.

Screenshots and Google’s explanation suggest that this could effectively be an overhauled version of SGE. Google will also offer a few buttons to tweak these overviews, allowing you to get a more detailed breakdown or a simplified explanation.

This isn’t the only notable Search-related announcement at Google’s event, as the company also revealed more AI-infused abilities like multi-step reasoning and planning functionality. So you’re getting more AI in your searches whether you like it or not.

