Google announces AI Overviews for Search, rolling out this week in the US

Don't care for generative AI in your search? Well, Google is launching AI Overviews anyway.
Published on5 hours ago

AI Overviews at Google I/O.
Google
TL;DR
  • Google has revealed AI Overviews, a “revamped” generative search feature.
  • The feature rolls out this week to all users in the US, with more countries to follow at a later date.

Google announced its Search Generative Experience (SGE) last year, bringing AI-generated summaries, answers, and more to search queries. Now, the company has revealed that a “revamped” generative search feature is launching this week.

“I’m excited to announce that we’ll begin launching this fully revamped experience — AI Overviews — to everyone in the US this week, and we’ll bring it to more countries soon,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the Google I/O conference today.

Screenshots and Google’s explanation suggest that this could effectively be an overhauled version of SGE. Google will also offer a few buttons to tweak these overviews, allowing you to get a more detailed breakdown or a simplified explanation.

This isn’t the only notable Search-related announcement at Google’s event, as the company also revealed more AI-infused abilities like multi-step reasoning and planning functionality. So you’re getting more AI in your searches whether you like it or not.

