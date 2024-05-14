Google gave Chrome's beloved Dino game a Generative AI makeover at I/O 2024

Google

TL;DR Google infused Generative AI into Chrome’s Dino game ahead of I/O 2024.

The game was made available only for a few minutes.

It allowed players to replace the T-Rex, obstacles, and the desert in the game with whatever they could imagine.

Google I/O 2024 is underway, with big announcements upcoming over the next few days. But some fun stuff first — Google opened I/O in its usual quirky fashion with some funky tunes and a bit of Generative AI magic. Specifically, Google brought GenAI to Chrome’s beloved Dinosaur game and called it “GenDino”.

Unfortunately, the AI game was only available for a few minutes. It was designed to replace the T-Rex, obstacles, and the desert with whatever you can imagine with the help of AI. It also had a couple of predetermined combinations of all three that users could experience by pressing a “I’m feeling lucky” button.

Sadly, the bit where you could use your own imagination to personalize the game didn’t work for us. We kept getting a warning saying “Can’t generate right now — the model is busy.”

Nevertheless, we tried a pre-fed combi of a lightning bolt jumping over people, and it was fun while it lasted. The game was made unavailable as soon as the I/O 2024 keynote kicked off.

