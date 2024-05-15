Google Cast support is finally coming to Android Automotive, but there's a catch

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing Cast support to Android Auto, but only for Rivian vehicles right now.

Users will be able to cast videos from their phones and tablets onto their car screens.

Videos will automatically pause when users are driving.

Google Cast (formerly Chromecast built-in) is finally making its way to Android Automotive. With the added functionality, users will be able to cast videos from their phones and tablets onto their car screens.

Don’t get too excited yet. While many Android Automotive users have wanted this feature for a while, Google is only opening it up for Rivian vehicles to begin with. Specifically, Google Cast will debut on the Rivian R1.

The idea is to use Google Cast on Android Automotive screens during pitstops, like charging your car or when you’re parked somewhere. Obviously, it would be dangerous to cast videos on your car’s screen while driving, which is why videos will automatically pause when a car starts moving.

When Cast becomes widely available on Android Automotive, users will be able to see their car in the casting options on apps that support the feature. Playback controls will be available on the vehicle’s display, enabling actions like play, pause, and skip. Users will also be able to respond to texts and calls on their phones without disrupting their viewing experience.

There’s no word on when Google will roll out Cast to Android Automotive vehicles, but Rivian cars should get it “in the coming months.”

You might like

Comments