How to get nowbux cashback and mega rewards on the BlueStacks Store

BlueStacks, also known as BlueStacks by now.gg, is one of the most popular Android game emulators and cloud gaming platforms.

What makes it unique is that it’s actually authorized by Google, making it a legit Android emulator for Windows and MacOS computers. That said, the service recently released its own BlueStacks Store, and is in the process of introducing nowbux, the platform’s own currency. Let’s tell you all about it and how to make the most of it

What is nowbux? As mentioned in the intro, nowbux is a new form of virtual currency. It’s made to be exclusively used on the new BlueStacks Store, which is populated with Android games. Nowbux can be used for in-game purchases.

So, why not just use real money instead? Well, nowbux will grant you access to exclusive discounts, so you will end up saving some money simply for using nowbux instead of actual fiat. Additionally, you get a chance to get as much as 20% cashback when you use nowbux.

BlueStacks likes pointing out that nowbux is not a cryptocurrency, nor does it have any actual monetary value outside of the BlueStacks Store.

What is the BlueStacks Store?

The BlueStacks Store was also recently launched, in August 2024. It’s basically an app store, as well, so why bother using it? After all, BlueStacks has access to the Google Play Store.

What makes the BlueStacks Store special is that it gives you some extras made especially for BlueStacks gamers. The BlueStacks Store grants you access to cloud games, exclusive BlueStack titles, and of course, access to games that support nowbux and give you special deals on purchases using the platform’s currency.

Additionally, the BlueStacks Store sometimes gets you free access to games that would otherwise be paid. You may also get levels unlocked without the need for in-app purchases.

The BlueStacks library is still in its infancy, but it already has some pretty popular titles. Currently available games include RAID: Shadow Legends, Roblox, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Plants vs. Zombies 2, Among Us, PUBG Mobile, Minecraft, Call of Duty Mobile, and more. And more games are always being added.

How to earn nowbux

There are a few ways to get nowbux. Let’s go over them together. Buy nowbux: You can buy nowbux from the get-go, using any of the supported payment methods.

You can buy nowbux from the get-go, using any of the supported payment methods. Earn nowbux cashback: If you consume in-game purchases, you can earn up to 20% cashback in the form of nowbux. This is a very simple way to get nowbux if you’re already paying for these in-game purchases anyways.

If you consume in-game purchases, you can earn up to 20% cashback in the form of nowbux. This is a very simple way to get nowbux if you’re already paying for these in-game purchases anyways. Use the “Earn” tab: The app will have an “Earn” tab, which allows you to participate in special campaigns to get nowbux.

The app will have an “Earn” tab, which allows you to participate in special campaigns to get nowbux. You might win weekly and monthly mega rewards: Active BlueStacks users can participate in sweepstakes and mega rewards campaigns. Participants will get a chance to win “substantial nowbux rewards.” By the way, BlueStacks is working on a feature that will make it possible to gift or send nowbux. This will also make it easy for users to help each other out.

How to get started with nowbux Now that you know all about nowbux and the BlueStacks Store, it’s time to start earning some nowbux for yourself. Let’s go through the steps together. Download and install BlueStacks. Launch BlueStacks. Click on the nowbux icon, in the top-right corner. Select Login/Sign-up. You have to make sure you sign in before you try to earn nowbux. You will be redirected to the BlueStacks login page. Sign in or create an account. You’ll be redirected back to the app, and it will offer you 10 free nowbux. Hit Claim reward. You’re now ready to earn nowbux. Click on the nowbux icon again, then select the Earn tab. You can start earning nowbux this way.

Which games can earn you nowbux? The list of games that earn you nowbux is not too long right now, but it will continue to grow as more developers join the fun. Here they are:

Nexus: Nebula Echoes

Magic Hero War

Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG

Zombieland: Doomsday Survival

Tales & Dragons: New Journey Battle Bears Rainblow

Battle Bears Fortress

NCT Zone

Blackpink The Game

Latale M

FAQs

What is nowbux on BlueStacks, and how does it work? Nowblox is BlueStacks’ new gaming currency. It was created in an effort to improve your gaming experience while providing great deals for the platform’s gamers. You can get rewards and cashback on your in-game purchases.

Is nowbux secure for transactions? Nowbux is integrated with a secure payment platform that makes it a very safe method of payment. It ensures your transactions are protected.

Which games support nowbux, and how can I earn it? There is a small selection of games that support nowbux right now, but the plan is for the portfolio to grow. You can check out our full list of nowbux-supported titles in the last section of this guide.

Can I get cashback or rewards with nowbux? You can get up to 20% cashback in the form of nowbux when you pay for in-game purchases from supported apps. You will also get the chance to participate in mega monthly rewards, which can earn you more nowbux.

How do I check my nowbux balance and transaction history? Your nowbux balance, as well as transaction history, is accessible from your BlueStacks account. Launch the BlueStacks App Player and click on the nowbux icon.

