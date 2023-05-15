One of the downsides of being on a social network is that you will eventually attract some trolls. While the benefits of being on LinkedIn are numerous, such as increased work opportunities and professional networking, the site also brings out the worst in people. This can include really pushy salespeople, sexual harassment of women, annoying advertising, and spam posts. Maybe it’s none of that, and you’re just tired of people viewing your profile. Here’s how to block someone on LinkedIn if you’ve had enough.

QUICK ANSWER To block someone on LinkedIn, go to their profile and click the More button. Select Report/Block from the list, then Block. Confirm your choice. The process is the same on the LinkedIn app.

How to block someone on LinkedIn (desktop and app) To block someone on LinkedIn, first, go to their profile page. Then click the More button at the top. Select Report/Block.

You will then see a small menu of options to choose from. The blocking option is the last one.

On the next screen, you are asked if you’re sure you want to block the person. If you do, your endorsements and recommendations from that person will permanently disappear. If you’re absolutely certain you want them gone, click the Block button at the bottom of that box.

FAQs

How do you unblock someone on LinkedIn? Go to Me > Settings & Privacy > Visibility > Visibility of your LinkedIn activity > Blocking > Change. Find the person you wish to unblock and click Unblock.

Can you block someone who is not connected to you on LinkedIn? Yes. It works the same way as a connected person.

Is it possible to block someone on LinkedIn without them knowing? The only way to do this is to first make your account anonymous. You can do this by clicking Me at the top of the screen. Select Settings & Privacy > Visibility. Under Profile viewing options, switch your account to private mode.

Can you block a company on LinkedIn? No, this is currently not possible. All you can do is unfollow them, then report them to LinkedIn. This will remove their posts from your news feed. You can also report the company’s ads to LinkedIn to stop them from appearing on your page.

Will LinkedIn notify the other person that they have been blocked? The only time LinkedIn will say something is if you share a LinkedIn Recruiter account with that person. If not, LinkedIn will never notify them.

What does it look like if someone blocked you on LinkedIn? If someone blocks you on LinkedIn, you won’t be able to see their profile or any of their activity. You won’t be able to find their profile by searching it, or see their profile if you do find it and click on it.

Is there a limit to how many LinkedIn members you can block? There is a limit of 1,400.

What happens to recommendations and skills endorsements that the blocked person previously gave me? If you block the person, those recommendations and endorsements will permanently disappear from your account — even if you later unblock the person.

Why is LinkedIn not letting me block someone? Either they are already blocked, or you only unblocked them less than 48 hours ago. You must wait a minimum of 48 hours before blocking them again.

Comments