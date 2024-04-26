Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Wallpapers are all about giving our devices some personality. We usually pick images we think look good, inspire us, or show a bit of our personalities. And if you are into odd or outlandish looks, you might be into some of these eccentric wallpapers for your phone.

Download these eccentric wallpapers for your phone Let’s start with the basics. It isn’t a good idea to simply download the eccentric wallpapers you see below. These image previews are mainly meant to be for demonstration purposes. They have been compressed and optimized for enhanced website performance, which means they won’t look as good. You can go through them here to find the one you like. Once you make up your mind on which eccentric wallpapers you want to use on your phone, click on the download button below the previews to get the full-resolution images.

How to set these eccentric wallpapers on your phone Are you ready to set one of these eccentric wallpapers on your phone? Let’s walk you through the process! What’s great about wallpapers is that they are simply images. This means you can use them on any device, regardless of the operating system, as long as it lets you change the background. We’ve put together some step-by-step instructions for the two most popular smartphone platforms: Android and iOS.

As previously mentioned, the first step is to get the eccentric wallpapers from the button below the image previews. It’s easier to download them straight from the device on which you will set the wallpapers. You can also get it from any other device and transfer the files using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or even by sending it to yourself via email. What’s important is to use a service that won’t compress the images. Try not to use something like Messenger or WhatsApp.

Once you have your eccentric wallpapers on your phone, follow the steps below to set them as the background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and pick the eccentric wallpaper you want to set as your background. Customize the wallpaper as you prefer and hit Set wallpaper. Choose if you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Pick Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and pick the eccentric wallpaper you want to set as your background. Customize the wallpaper as you prefer and hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.4.1 to develop these instructions. Some steps and menus may differ, depending on your device and software version. If these eccentric wallpapers don’t quite fit your style, we have plenty of other wallpaper collections you can pick from. Other similar ones include our lists of the best funky wallpapers, dark wallpapers, or artistic wallpapers. You can also stick to more traditional designs and get something from the best stock Android wallpapers from the most popular devices.

