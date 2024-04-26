Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 could have magnetic Joy-Con.

This would allow you to snap the Joy-Con into place quickly and easily instead of needing to slide them on.

Elsewhere, the report suggests current Nintendo Switch Pro controllers could be compatible with the next-gen Switch.

It’s been so long since the first Nintendo Switch launched that we can easily forget just how much of a revelation it was at the time. Pretty much everything about it was good, but there were still some things we wished were a bit better, and most of them revolved around one aspect: the Joy-Con controllers that flank the display.

Thankfully, it seems like Nintendo could be making Joy-Con better with the console’s inevitable sequel, tentatively called the Nintendo Switch 2. According to the Spanish site Vandal, the Joy-Con on the Switch 2 could magnetically attach to the console. This would be a significant upgrade over the clumsy rail system of the original Switch and Switch OLED.

The report also alleges that the new Joy-Con will be larger than the current models. This lines up with other reports that the Switch 2 could be slightly larger than any current iteration.

Although there are no images or other hard evidence presented, Vandal did accurately leak previous Nintendo Switch information, particularly with the Switch OLED. Also, the MSI Claw — a gaming handheld that competes with Valve’s Steam Deck — has magnetic controllers, so this is not unheard of in the industry.

There are still a lot of questions here, though. For example, how will the Joy-Con stay attached to the display? Magnets alone won’t keep the display from flying off the Joy-Con in a toddler’s hands, after all. Also, does this mean current Joy-Con will be incompatible with the Switch 2?

Interestingly, Vandal had some additional controller-related info on the Switch 2: allegedly, current Nintendo Switch Pro controllers (seen above, right) will continue to be compatible with the Switch 2. This leaves open the possibility that current Joy-Con won’t be able to attach to the Switch 2 physically but could still be wirelessly connected. This would be great news, as Joy-Con around the world wouldn’t immediately hit the landfill after the Switch 2’s launch.

The launch window of the Switch 2 has been allegedly pushed back to early 2025. Hopefully, we’ll start to learn a lot more definitive info about the console over the coming months.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments