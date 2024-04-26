Verizon hikes prices for smartwatch plans by 50%

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon will hike prices for its smartwatch plans by 50% starting June 3.

Smartwatch data plans now cost $15/month instead of the previous $10 price.

If your watch lines include a discount, it will be applied to the new pricing.

Verizon has announced yet another price hike. This time, the carrier is increasing prices for its smartwatch data plans from $10 to $15 per month — a 50% hike that’s taken users by surprise. Don’t forget you must also pay additional taxes on the increased price, just like you were paying on your previous plan.

The carrier is sending emails to its smartwatch plan subscribers, informing them of the price hike that will take effect starting June 3. The new $15 price tag applies to all plans tied to Apple Watches and Android watches using Verizon’s network.

“To continue improving our industry-leading network and services, the price of select Smartwatch data plans will change as of June 3, 2024. In addition to all watch plans giving you the freedom to stay connected, unlimited plans using number share now also include unlimited calling, texting, and data to, from, and within Canada and Mexico,” Verizon noted in its email to customers.

The carrier added that if your watch lines include a discount, such as 50% off connected devices on the Unlimited Plus and Ultimate plans, that discount will remain and be applied to the new pricing.

You’re out of luck if you have a smartwatch on contract from Verizon and want to cancel its service due to the price hike. A user on Reddit tried to do this but was told by Verizon that they have to pay the full remaining balance on the watch before they can cancel its service.

