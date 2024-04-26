One UI 6.1.1 could be coming soon with 'video AI' feature

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is said to be working on One UI 6.1.1, which is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The foldables are expected to be launched on July 10, 2024.

One UI 6.1.1’s highlight feature is said to be “video AI,” though it could be open to interpretation.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 is the latest update for Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, but we’re already looking forward to the next version release. Samsung added Galaxy AI features to One UI 6 to arrive at One UI 6.1, and it seems the company could move ahead with the same formula for the release of the next version, One UI 6.1.1.

Leaker Ice Universe mentions that Samsung is working on developing One UI 6.1.1. This update could be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in early July 2024.

Samsung usually releases x.x.1 releases of its software alongside its foldables in the July-August window, so the release of One UI 6.1.1 aligns with tradition. In the past, this release usually focused on foldable-specific features rather than any significant major changes, but that could change this year.

Ice Universe further mentions that the key feature highlight of One UI 6.1.1 will be “video AI.”

“Video AI” is a bit vague in describing the upcoming feature. One way to interpret this leak is to presume that the upcoming foldables will allow you to generate videos with AI through image and text prompts, similar to OpenAI’s Sora.

On the other hand, the leak could mean we could get video editing features that rely on AI, which would make more sense for a smartphone’s use case. It would be very useful if we could do generative edits like removing objects from videos, too, not just photos. “Video AI” could mean something entirely different than either of our interpretations.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10, 2024. Note that Samsung’s jump up to Android 15 will happen once Android 15 is released in the stable branch later in the year, and we expect that software release to be called One UI 7. It remains to be seen if existing phones will get the video AI features with One UI 6.1.1 or if they will directly jump to One UI 7 later in the year.

