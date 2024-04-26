Google is feeling pretty pumped about a new way of showing you ads on YouTube

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says its experiment with “pause ads” on YouTube has yielded some very positive results.

The company calls it “a new non-interruptive ad format.”

At present, YouTube is testing pause ads on smart TVs.

YouTube users are increasingly dissatisfied with the current state of ads on the platform. However, rather than addressing these concerns, YouTube seems intent on expanding its ad presence during video playback.

In Alphabet’s latest earnings call, Google’s Philipp Schindler shared positive results of an ad experiment the company has been running on YouTube.

“In Q1, we saw strong traction from the introduction of a pause ads pilot on connected TVs, a new non-interruptive ad format that appears when users pause their organic content,” Schindler noted.

He went on to share that YouTube’s pause ads are “driving strong brand lift results” and “are commanding premium pricing from advertisers.”

So since Google is feeling pretty positive about pause ads on YouTube, it’s quite possible the company will roll them out more widely once it’s done gathering data from its ongoing experiment.

Are you happy with the state of YouTube in 2024? 5521 votes Yes 14 % No 76 % I don't care. 10 %

YouTube first spoke about pause ads last year when it started trialing them in select regions. At the time, the company said that when you pause a video, it will shrink, and an ad will appear next to it.

Schindler didn’t share any timelines for when pause ads will start appearing on YouTube, but we know they’ll first roll out on smart TVs. The nature of these ads, including their duration, skippability, and more is still unclear. We also don’t know if Google plans to introduce these ads on YouTube’s mobile apps.

