My Hero Academia season 7: Release date, cast, plot, and more

A series centered around a superhero without actual powers— leave it to anime to give us that. My Hero Academia has given us six whole seasons of action, with both heroes and villains getting satisfying arcs.

Is My Hero Academia going to enter the final arc of its manga? Are we going to get a seventh season? Find out what we know about the My Hero Academia season 7 release date and where the plot is taking us next.

Is there a My Hero Academia season 7? Yes. The official release date was announced during the Jump Festa 2024, held on December 16, 2023. They also released a trailer at the same time, and the whole announcement involved the voice cast and staff involved in making the show.

When is the My Hero Academia season 7 release date? Season 7 is set to premiere on May 4, 2024. This date has been confirmed by the official website and the show’s social media account, other than the official announcement.

Kenta Miyake, who voices the character of All Might took to the stage to say:

“My Hero Academia has been a journey of growth, not just for the characters, but for all of us involved in bringing this story to life. As we approach the final season, I want to express my gratitude to the fans who have supported us throughout this incredible adventure. Plus Ultra!”

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 With the My Hero Academia season 7 release date looming up, let’s take a look at what has happened so far before we dive into speculations about the future.

Izuku Midoriya was born “Quirkless”, i.e., he has no superpowers in a world where it is considered normal. Determined to still protect the world from power-abusing villains, he sets out on a journey with All Might. All Might is a superhero with a special Quirk, he can pass his powers on to a successor. Chosen by the person he looks up to the most, Izuku enrolls in U.A. High School, where he learns to fight. Much like in Harry Potter, this school is targeted by villains from the League of Villains.

In the last season, we see the Paranormal Liberation War arc unfold. Formed by the League of Villains in cahoots with the Meta Liberation Army, the world has never been in greater danger of a complete villain takeover. The heroes launch an attack on the villains, but Shigaraki comes into his true power and becomes a massive threat. Izuku leaves U.A. and goes off to fight the villains alone, but is ultimately convinced to come back for a final battle with Shigaraki and the other villains.

So what happens next?

Deku vs. Lady Nagant The season will start with Izuku Midoriya vs. Lady Nagant, once one of the heroes, now an assassin working for All For One. This was shown in the recent season finale and may well turn out to be one of Season Seven’s early focal points.

Hero Society’s decline After the intense battle of the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero society has fallen to pieces. The new season will follow the ach of this conflict, detailing how heroes including Izuku and his classmates cope with aftereffects and strive to respond.

America’s Number One Hero arrives Season seven performance will see the introduction of the USA’s top-ranked hero Star and Stripe. She’ll play a key role in the story, probably aiding the Japanese heroes during their fight against villains.

Todoroki family conflict The whole Todoroki clan has been plagued with strife — the ongoing conflict between Shoto and his elder brother Dabi (unmasked as Toya Todoroki, the long-lost son of the family head) may conclude. Season Seven can be expected to include a showdown between these two brothers.

Revealing of a traitor There may be a spy among the inmates at UA High School. Season Seven may at last unveil who this traitor is and what variety of punishment they’ll receive.

All For One vs. Shigaraki The final battle will likely take place in Season Seven. The bad guys, led by All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, will put in their last play to destroy hero society. A critical period of crisis awaits.

Izuku’s final fight As the series’ protagonist and the new owner of One For All, Izuku Midoriya will play a huge role in the final conflict. He must put his personal growth — both in learning how to best utilize his power and leadership training capacities as a hero — to test as he confronts an opponent who is beyond anyone he has fought before.

My Hero Academia season 7 cast Here is a list of the main cast members for My Hero Academia, including their Japanese and English voice actors:

Izuku Midoriya (Deku) Japanese Voice Actor: Daiki Yamashita

English Voice Actor: Justin Briner

Katsuki Bakugo Japanese Voice Actor: Nobuhiko Okamoto

English Voice Actor: Clifford Chapin

Shoto Todoroki Japanese Voice Actor: Yuki Kaji

English Voice Actor: David Matranga

Ochaco Uraraka Japanese Voice Actor: Ayane Sakura

English Voice Actor: Luci Christian

Tenya Iida Japanese Voice Actor: Kaito Ishikawa

English Voice Actor: J. Michael Tatum

All Might Japanese Voice Actor: Kenta Miyake

English Voice Actor: Christopher R. Sabat

Shota Aizawa Japanese Voice Actor: Junichi Suwabe

English Voice Actor: Alex Organ

Tomura Shigaraki Japanese Voice Actor: Koki Uchiyama

English Voice Actor: Eric Vale

Eijiro Kirishima Japanese Voice Actor: Toshiki Masuda

English Voice Actor: Justin Cook

Mina Ashido Japanese Voice Actor: Eri Kitamura

English Voice Actor: Caitlin Glass

Tsuyu Asui Japanese Voice Actor: Aoi Yuki

English Voice Actor: Monica Rial

Minoru Mineta Japanese Voice Actor: Ryo Hirohashi

English Voice Actor: Brina Palencia

Momo Yaoyorozu Japanese Voice Actor: Marina Inoue

English Voice Actor: Colleen Clinkenbeard

Fumikage Tokoyami Japanese Voice Actor: Yoshimasa Hosoya

English Voice Actor: Josh Grelle

Hawks Japanese Voice Actor: Yuichi Nakamura

English Voice Actor: Zeno Robinson

Endeavor Japanese Voice Actor: Tetsu Inada

English Voice Actor: Patrick Seitz

Dabi Japanese Voice Actor: Hiro Shimono

English Voice Actor: Jason Liebrecht

All For One Japanese Voice Actor: Akio Otsuka

English Voice Actor: John Swasey

My Here Academia season 7 trailer Here’s the official trailer, released by Crunchyroll:

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 Crunchyroll will simulcast My Hero Academia as it airs in Japan, and it is available in English. It is expected to be available on Hulu shortly after.

FAQs

How many episodes of My Hero Academia are there? There are likely 25 episodes in My Hero Academia. They will be released in two parts.

How many My Hero Academia movies are there? There are 3 My Hero Academia movies: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Me Hero Academia: World Heroe’s Mission

