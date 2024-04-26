The Galaxy S24 FE takes a step closer to reality with new listing

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with model number SM-7210U has been spotted in UK carrier EE’s database.

This indicates that the phone could launch in the UK in the future.

However, the phone’s launch window and specifications still remain unclear.

Samsung has launched an “FE” version of its flagship S series, making several flagship features accessible to a wider audience thanks to the lower price point. The Galaxy S23 FE was launched late last year, while the Galaxy S24 series has been out for a while. So, the time is ripe for us to hear more about the next FE iteration coming our way in the form of the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted once again, this time by RootMyGalaxy, in the device database of UK carrier EE. The Galaxy S24 FE appears to bear the model number SM-S7210U in the region, possibly for the version sold through the carrier.

Galaxy S24 FE rumors have been steadily building up, so this new finding corroborates that this FE device is indeed in the works. Since the phone was spotted in EE’s database, it would be fair to presume that the phone will launch in the UK at least.

However, the phone’s launch date is still up in the air, as we’ve received conflicting reports. Depending on which rumor you believe, the Galaxy S24 FE could launch either in summer 2024, or in late 2024-early 2025.

A summer 2024 release would mark the device rather close to a release, i.e., between June and August, and make the best sense. However, a later release would pitch the phone very close to the Galaxy S25 series, which could create some overlap in the price bands and repeat some of the same mistakes that Samsung made with the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 series launch windows.

We’ll have to wait to learn more about the Galaxy S24 FE, including its specs and when it could launch.

