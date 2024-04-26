A trusted source just showed off more Google Pixel 8a renders

TL;DR Long-time leaker Evan Blass has posted a variety of Google Pixel 8a images.

The renders show the phone in four colors and with some slightly thick bezels.

We’ve already seen plenty of Pixel 8a leaks in the last few months, including renders. That isn’t stopping a veteran leaker from posting more apparent Pixel 8a images, though.

Evan Blass posted a variety of purported Pixel 8a renders on X, showing the phone from the front and back. We indeed get a look at the device in blue, green, black, and white/beige color options. Or Mint, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain, if previous leaks are to be believed. The pictures also show us the front of the device, complete with some slightly thick bezels. Check them out below.

Between these renders, previously leaked renders, and apparent real-world images, we’ve got a great idea of what the Pixel 8a will look like. Leaked specs also point to the mid-range phone packing a Tensor G3 chip, a 4,500mAh battery with 27W wired charging, and a 64MP+12MP rear camera pairing.

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch next month, in line with its predecessor. So we won’t have to wait too long to find out all the details about the phone, including pricing.

