Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a great smartphone that hits a nice middle ground between the smallish Galaxy S23 and the feature-packed Galaxy S23 Ultra. That said, considering its premium price point, safeguarding your investment with a reliable phone case is a priority. With that in mind, we picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy.

The best standard Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Caseology Parallax

Textured design

Good color options Nice colors

Affordable

The Caseology Parallax is one of the most unique-looking Galaxy S23 Plus cases out there, and it’s got it where it counts, too. The hexacore backing feels great in the hand, and it comes in a variety of attractive colors. It meets military-grade standards for drop protection, and it’s one of the cheapest cases available. That makes it a pretty easy recommendation for most people.

Spigen Liquid Air

Thin and light

Grippy texture Affordable

Limited color options

If you don’t mind sticking with dark colors, the Spigen Liquid Air is another excellent case for the majority of audiences. It features a rubberized texture on the back that adds exceptional grip, and it manages to keep things light while still providing adequate protection. Once again, this is one of the most affordable options on our list. The Spigen Neo Hybrid offers a similar but slightly tweaked design.

Spigen Tough Armor

Tough exterior

Built-in kickstand A little weighty

Limited color options

Straddling the line between rugged and standard case, the Spigen Tough Armor will provide a bit more protection than the Liquid Air. It’s much stockier, packing thick bumpers and a kickstand at the back. It’s not what we’d call a cheap case, but it’s a good compromise for those who want the protection a rugged case provides in a slimmer package.

Incipio Duo

Simple design

12 feet of drop protection Some color options

Somewhat pricey

The Incipio Duo features a classic case design, but it still holds up in 2023. It’s slightly thicker than the option above, but it makes up for it with 12 feet of drop protection. Overall it’s a solid case, although color options are somewhat limited and it can run a bit pricey.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Gorgeous designs

Integrated magnets Good drop protection

Pricey

If you want a case with real utility and don’t mind paying a premium, the Mous Limitless 5.0 is a fantastic option. In addition to great drop protection and various unique designs, it has a killer feature: magnets. The magnet array in the back is compatible with a host of MagSafe accessories, from wireless chargers to cardholders and more. Again, it is a bit pricey, but it’s worth the splurge.

Ringke Onyx

Patterned exterior

Grippy texture Slim and lightweight

Available in three colors

Ringke is well known for its smartphone cases, so naturally, the company’s Onyx case for the Galaxy S23 Plus is mentioned here. Aesthetically, it’s a fairly simple case but does pack an attractive textured pattern if you look at little closer. This pattern has practical benefits, too, making it easier to hold the phone with one hand. Buyers have a choice of three colors, namely Purple, Green, and Black.

Peak Design Everyday

Nylon finish

Magsafe compatible Slim and lightweight

SlimLink mechanical mounting system

Peak Design Everyday is a great daily case offering an attractive understated aesthetic, decent protection, and compatibility with Magsafe accessories and products. It also features a mechanical lock mechanism dubbed SlimLink that allows for easy mounting and charging when attached to select Peak Design products. It’s by no means the cheapest case on this list, but it offers some unique features that few other cases can boast.

The best thin Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin and light

Limited protection Affordable

Only comes in black

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a fairly large phone, but the Spigen Thin Fit is one case that will keep it protected without adding much bulk. It’s the thinnest case we’ve tested, but it still offers some drop protection. However, it only comes in black.

Samsung Silicone case

Slim and light

Soft touch finish Great color options

Pricey

For more color, look no further than the thin and light Samsung Silicone case. It’s fairly similar to the Spigen case above, but it comes in five tasty colors. The soft-touch silicone finish also feels great in the hand and adds a nice level of grip. As a first-party case, it’s a bit pricier than some of the other options on the list, but it’s more than worth the price of entry. If you want a little extra grip, the aptly named Silicone Grip case features a fabric strap on the back of the case.

The best clear Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Simple clear design

Slim and light Some protection

Very affordable

For a simple clear Galaxy S23 Plus case that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. It’s the model we recommend the most, although it is fairly no-frills. It features raised bezels for some protection, but it’s mostly focused on keeping things light. There are three slight variations on the clear-backed design, as well as a fourth with a metal kickstand.

Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Beautiful floral patterns

Good protection Relatively slim

Pricey

The Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell is another clear case, but with style. There are three designs to choose from, each pulling a pattern from the designer’s catalog. They all look great, although the case itself is fairly run-of-the-mill. It’s also a bit expensive due to the brand name attached.

Ringke Fusion

Simple clear case

Very affordable Lots of variations

MagSafe option available

The Rinke Fusion is an incredibly cheap option if you want a simple clear case for your Galaxy S23 Plus, but it’s still worth a look. It has raised edges and a bumper to protect from limited drops and scratches. There are a lot of variations here, too, with three standard tints, a cardholder version, a floral patterned option, and a version with MagSafe magnets.

TORRAS Diamond Clear

Slim fit

Completely transparent Drop tested

Anti-yellowing

The TORRAS Diamond Clear case is not just a good option for those seeking a transparent case, but also one that’s slim and offers reasonable protection. The case has been drop-tested up to 10 feet and includes slightly raised edges to protect the display and cameras from surfaces.

SURITCH for Galaxy S23 Plus

Various designs

Built-in screen protector Decent protection

Raised edges

If you like the Kate Spade case but crave something with more protection and variety, consider this case from SURITCH. It’s a transparent case available in ten colorways with unique decals. To add to its practicality, the case includes a built-in screen protector with raised edges that should protect your device from falls and fails.

The best rugged Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Otterbox Defender Pro

Great protection

Dust covers

Many color options Includes kickstand/holster

Pricey

Otterbox is the standard against which all rugged cases are held, and the Defender Pro is the top of the line. As expected, it features great drop protection, but it goes above and beyond with port covers to prevent dust and debris from entering your phone. It comes in a variety of color options, but each is very expensive.

UAG Monarch

Great drop protection

Rugged design Many color options

Expensive

The UAG Monarch might not have dust covers, but it’s every bit as rugged as the Otterbox case above. It features 20 feet of drop protection, plus a cool kevlar finish on the back. If kevlar isn’t your style, there are several other color combinations to choose from. It isn’t cheap, but it will keep your Galaxy S23 Plus safe.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Rugged design

Includes belt clip Built-in kickstand

Relatively affordable

While most rugged cases tend to be expensive, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro keeps things very affordable. Despite this, it still promises 20 feet of drop protection and includes a built-in kickstand and belt holster. The design is decidedly rugged, but there are four color options to choose from.

Incipio Grip

Grippy ridges

Great drop protection Limited color options

A bit pricey

The Incipio Grip is another case that’s been around for years, but the thick, grippy ridges are timeless. They give the case both excellent grip and superb drop protection. Apart from that, it’s a fairly normal-looking case, which could be good news if rugged cases aren’t typically your thing. There are a few color options, but for what it is, this case does run a bit expensive.

CaseBorne V

Grippy ridges

Great drop protection Limited color options

A bit pricey

The CaseBorne V is a bulky rugged case with 21-foot drop protection, a design that includes a foam slab sandwiched between its shell plates, and a built-in kickstand. The case also packs an interchangeable camera panel that can be removed if desired. It’s available in three colors: Black, Orange, and Purple.

The best Galaxy S23 Plus wallet cases

Samsung S View Wallet Case

Streamlined design

Useful display window Great color options

A bit pricey

Samsung’s S View wallet cases are back, and they’re just as convenient as ever. Capacity is somewhat limited (more than one card will cause bulging), but the more interesting feature here is the display window in the top corner. Thanks to software support from Samsung itself, you can do lots of basic tasks without opening your device, such as checking the time, reading notifications, or even answering phone calls. This extra feature will cost you a bit more though, as it does run a little pricey.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Space for two cards and cash

Relatively thin Embossed cards a tight fit

Affordable

Cardholder cases can be more compact than folio-style wallet cases, and the Spigen Slim Armor CS is as compact as it gets. The sliding door mechanism in the back fits two cards and cash, although we did notice that embossed cards can be a tight fit. Still, it’s very affordable and will keep your Galaxy S23 Plus nice and safe.

TUCCH Wallet Case

Folio-style design

PU leather finish Great color options

Affordable

For a more traditional folio-style case, the TUCCH Wallet case is always an easy recommendation. It’s a simple PU leather folio case, but what makes it stand out is the variety of colors it’s available in. There are also two-tone designs (like the one above), which look great. This is also one of the most affordable folio cases out there, making it easy to recommend to just about anyone.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1

Two material options

Customizable designs Affordable

Not compatible with wireless chargers

One more cardholder case worth mentioning is the Smartish Wallet Slayer. It’s made of hard plastic and comes in a wide variety of design options. You can even upload your own image for a fully customized Galaxy S23 Plus case. It’s also quite affordable.

The best leather Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Samsung Leather Case

Premium leather finish

Three colorways Thin and light

Pricey

Leather Galaxy S23 Plus cases are still a bit hard to come by, but Samsung makes an excellent option with a premium feel. It comes in three stylish color options, black, green, and camel. The case itself is pretty light and simple, so it doesn’t add much bulk to the device. It is, however, a bit pricey, and since it’s genuine leather you’ll have to be extra careful if you want it to stand the test of time.

To Samsung Galaxy S23 questions and answers

How big is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus? In terms of relative size, it’s smaller than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but larger than the standard S23. Nominally, it measures 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6mm and packs a 6.6-inch display.

Is the Galaxy S23 Plus bigger than the Galaxy S22 Plus? While both the Galaxy S22 and S23 feature the same screen size, the latter is slightly longer (by 0.4mm) and wider (by 0.4mm) than its predecessor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus waterproof? Like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra, the S23 Plus features an IP68 water resistance rating. This means you can submerge your device in water at a depth of 1.5 meters for half an hour.

Which case should I get for the Galaxy S23 Plus? Your choice of the case will depend on how your treat your smartphone. Wallet cases are great for those who don’t like carrying fully-packed wallets. Clear cases will let the looks of your phone shine through. Rugged cases are must-haves for active users. Alternatively, slim and leather cases are more professional options.

