The best Google Pixel 7a wireless chargers to spend your money on

The Google Pixel 7a is the first Pixel A-series phone to come with wireless charging support. It democratizes wireless charging by bringing it down to a lower price point in the Pixel lineup. While you could buy other phones at this price point that did already support wireless charging, having more options is good for the industry. If you’re as excited about this new feature, here are some recommendations for the best Pixel 7a wireless chargers to buy!

What you need to know about the Pixel 7a’s wireless charging situation The Google Pixel 7a supports wireless charging at a maximum of 7.5W. Google has not specified any restrictions on the maximum charging speeds to its ecosystem as it had done for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The speed itself is not that high, so you can use any 10W Qi wireless charger and get the maximum possible wireless charging speeds on your Pixel 7a.

As we noted in our Pixel 7a review, it will take about four hours to fully charge the phone’s battery wirelessly. So it’s best to rely on wireless charging for either overnight charging or for convenient top-ups throughout the day.

No, the Pixel 7a does not come with a charger in the box, nor is it bundled with a wireless charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7a does not come with a charging brick in the box, so you will have to buy a Pixel 7a charger separately. This will be required since most wireless chargers also do not come with a brick either.

Google also does not bundle any wireless chargers with the Pixel 7a, which is fairly reasonable considering it’s a mid-range phone. Consequently, you will have to purchase a wireless charger separately if you want to enjoy this newfound freedom from wires.

The best wireless chargers for the Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen, 23W)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Stand supports up to 23W wireless charging, making it fairly overkill for the Pixel 7a’s meager 7.5W wireless charging. Nonetheless, Google only sells the Pixel Stand as its sole wireless charging accessory, so if you’re looking for a first-party accessory, this remains your only option. The good news is that the Pixel 7a is completely compatible with the Google Pixel Stand.

The Pixel Stand comes bundled with the 30W Google USB-C charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable. So if you want to pick up a charging brick, a cable, and a wireless charging stand for your Pixel 7a, the Pixel Stand is a good option to look at as it gets you all three. It is a little pricey (and overkill), but that is usually the case with first-party accessories.

Iniu 15W wireless charging stand

The Iniu 15W wireless charger can provide up to 10W wirelessly to Qi-compatible devices (the higher 15W output is compatible with some LG phones). Thanks to its low price tag, the Iniu 15W makes for a great option for use with the Pixel 7a. Since the Pixel 7a maxes out at 7.5W wirelessly, you will be served very well with the 10W maximum output from this wireless charger.

The Iniu 15W wireless charger has a USB-C port, and the box includes a USB-A to USB-C cable. You will need a charging brick, preferably one that can output at least 18W USB PD.

Anker 313 10W wireless charging pad

If you prefer placing your phone down on a charging pad, then this Anker 313 10W wireless charging pad is perfect for your Pixel 7a. Much like the Iniu wireless charging stand above, the Anker 313 can output 10W wirelessly to Qi-compatible devices. This makes it a great option for the Pixel 7a, as it can easily supply the max 7.5W wirelessly.

The only cons of the Anker 313 10W wireless charging pad is that it has a microUSB connection, which is absolutely dated in 2023. Anker includes a USB-A to microUSB cable in the box, so you won’t need to hunt for a microUSB cable separately, but it’s still something to keep in mind. Thankfully, the price is on the lower side, and you don’t need to fiddle with wires frequently for it not to be a pressing issue.

Anker does have a newer version of the Anker 313, which is a 15W wireless charging pad. However, for Pixel 7a users, there are no real benefits in opting for the newer but expensive version when the old and cheap works perfectly.

Anker PowerCore III 10K (10W, wireless battery pack)

If you want something a whole lot more versatile and don’t mind spending some money on it, the Anker PowerCore III 10K deserves your attention. This is primarily a power bank first and a wireless charger second. You can use the top surface of the powerbank to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device up to 10W, which is more than enough for the Pixel 7a.

As a bonus, the Anker PowerCore III 10K also comes with a USB-A and a USB-C port, either of which can charge up to 18W. The Pixel 7a charges at a maximum of 18W through a wired connection, so you can use either port (depending on the cable available to you) to charge the Pixel 7a quicker.

As a portable charger, this Anker powerbank has a 10,000mAh battery which will help alleviate any battery anxiety over the Pixel 7a’s mediocre battery life. It also has a “desktop mode” wherein you can use the wireless charging pad on the top surface while charging the powerbank.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 (10W, wireless car charger)

The Pixel 7a is the first A-series Pixel device to come with wireless charging support. That opens up use cases for wireless car chargers like this one from iOttie. You can mount this on the dashboard or onto the windshield and make use of the prongs to securely grip your phone in place.

The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 can charge up Qi-compatible devices to a maximum of 10W. Keep in mind that charging speeds in a car are affected by heat, as phones are often under direct sunlight in such situations.