Three Android giants could be on a launch-month collision course

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor says that Xiaomi will launch the 18 series in September.

It also suggests that OPPO is aiming for the same month for the Find X10 series.

Vivo could be planning to launch the X500 series in September as well.

It’s the middle of the year and there are plenty of phone launches still waiting to happen. According to a new rumor, it looks like September could be a particularly busy time for releases. We could see several brands use this month to launch their flagships.

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A reliable leaker who goes by Digital Chat Station on Weibo has shared a new rumor. In that rumor, they claim that Xiaomi is eyeing September for the launch of the 18 series. That would make sense, considering that the 17 series also rolled out in September last year. But it may not be just Xiaomi that launches in this month.

The post goes on to say that OPPO will unveil the Find X10 series in September as well. And if that wasn’t enough, we could see Vivo introduce its X500 series around the same time. Of course, this refers to domestic releases. International launches for these phones are a whole different question.

While it looks like September will be a busy month for Android phones, they likely won’t be alone. Apple also consistently launches new iPhones in September. So there’s a good chance we could see the iPhone 18 series during this month.

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