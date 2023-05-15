The best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be smothered in tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but that doesn’t mean it’s indestructible. Grabbing a protective case for your expensive investment is an absolute must, while considering a screen protector is equally good practice. But in the dizzying sea of online options, which should you buy? We round up the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 glass screen protectors

Spigen tempered glass

Oleophobic tempered glass

9H hardness rating

Compatible with Spigen cases Two screen protectors included

Affordable

Spigen is a well-known name in the world of mobile accessories, and screen protectors are no exception. The company’s solution for the Galaxy S23 includes this pack of two oleophobic tempered glass panels for your phone. The panels also pack a hardness rating of 9H, which should withstand most scratches. Installation isn’t too complicated, either. It comes with an auto-alignment kit and applicator. This is the best screen protector to buy if you’re already rocking a Spigen case.

Whitestone Dome Glass

Complicated installation process

9H hardness rating Compatible with most cases

Expensive

Whitestone is serious about screen protector application. This pack includes a remarkably long list of items in the box thanks to the elaborate installation rig that technical users will love and those who prefer simplicity will loathe. The screen protector itself packs a 9H hardness rating, and cuts down on blue light and the rainbow effect common on other screen protectors. Stay away from this screen protector if you want a fuss-free experience, but consider it if you’re looking for a great fit and finish.

UniqueMe screen protector

Two screen protectors included

9H hardness rating

Simple installation Includes camera lens protectors

Affordable

Another entry to the tempered glass screen protector section comes from UniqueMe. This screen protector includes two 9H hardness tempered glass screen protectors and — something that sets it apart from the options above — two camera lens protectors. The case is easy to install, won’t render the Galaxy S23’s in-display fingerprint sensor useless, and is easy to clean in place.

UltraGlass Shatterproof screen protector

Two screen protectors included

Includes applicator and cleaning pack Simple installation

Fingerprint sensor compatible

UltraGlass brings a two-pack 9H tempered glass screen protector to the table. The company claims its protector is shatterproof and highly scratch-resistant, thanks to its three-layer design. It includes a cleaning package in the box as well as an installation frame. Looking for the ultimate fuss-free glass screen protector for your Galaxy S23? This is it.

ivoler tempered glass screen protector

Two screen protectors included

9H hardness rating Simple installation

Includes camera lens protectors

In terms of overall value, this might be the best glass screen protector option for the Galaxy S23. It includes three screen protectors in the box, with each panel made of tempered glass. The application is simple enough, thanks to a large, yellow frame included in the pack. Adding even more value is the included individual camera lens covers that shouldn’t detract from the Galaxy S23’s design.

amFilm OneTouch screen protector

Protectors pre-packaged in applicators

9H hardness rating Two screen protectors, two camera lens protectors

Affordable

If you’re tight on budget, the amFilm OneTouch tempered glass protector is a good option. Not only does this pack include two screen protectors with a 9H hardness rating, but there are also two camera lens protectors as well. Interestingly, the screen protectors come pre-packaged in the alignment tools. This makes it one of the easiest screen protectors to place.

Mowei EzFit screen protector

Easy to apply

9H hardness rating Three screen protectors, two camera lens protectors

Affordable

The Mowei EzFit screen protector lives up to its name, with a simple, fool-proof application process and three screen protectors if you’re bad at sticking them on. Each protector packs a 9H hardness rating, while two additional camera lens protector packs boost this already great value-for-money package.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 film screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protector

Lightweight

Officially offered by Samsung Simple installation

Pricey for what you get

Samsung’s official Galaxy S23 screen protector is “made to last and not be seen.” It’s as simple as screen protectors get, packing a basic yet effective applicator and an anti-scratch and fingerprint-free coating. While it’s by no means as impact resistant as a glass screen protector, it will not add too much weight to the overall phone.

OtterBox Alpha Flex antimicrobial screen protector

Lightweight

Antimicrobial coating Optional blue-light version

Expensive

OtterBox is another prominent smartphone case maker. Its Alpha Flex screen protector series is expensive but includes an antimicrobial coating that protects the display from “common bacteria.” The protector is made of plastic, but the company claims it feels like glass and packs great shock absorption and scratch resistance. Like the Spigen tempered glass protector, grab this if you already own an OtterBox case and have plenty of cash at hand.

Case-Mate FlexiShield screen protector

Single screen protector

TPU construction No installation frame

Relatively pricey

The Case-Mate FlexiShield screen protector uses a reinforced polymer design with a cut-out of the Galaxy S23’s front-facing camera. A few of its perks include an anti-fingerprint coating and a scratch-resistant surface that doesn’t affect sensitivity. Unlike other protectors on this list, the Case-Mate doesn’t come with an installation frame, which introduces some margin of effort for novices.

Spigen NeoFlex

Thin and bulk-free

Tool-free application Simple installation

The Spigen NeoFlex screen protector is a little pricey compared to equivalent tempered glass protectors, but this option has a few advantages. The application is simple, even without an alignment tool. It’s also thin but tough and doesn’t add much bulk to the Galaxy S23. You might need a few goes at installing the screen protector on your phone, but you can remove and reapply provided you spray the protector with the included solution.

FANGTIAN film screen protector

Thin and lightweight

7H hardness rating Fingerprint compatible

Film screen protectors can be ludicrously expensive, but that’s not the case for this FANGTIAN pack. It includes four screen protectors in a single pack, making it far more economically friendly than others on this list. It also comes with an installation tool. While you won’t get the same impact protection from its TPU construction as you would from tempered glass, these protectors still pack a 7H hardness rating.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 privacy screen protectors

Ringke Privacy Glass screen protector

Single screen protector

Polarized privacy glass design 9H hardness rating

Well priced

This privacy screen protector from Ringke will not only keep your device safe from scratches and drops but prying eyes. The tempered glass panel includes a polarizing film that narrows the screen viewing angles. Ringke claims visibility is completely obscured at 40°, which makes it virtually impossible for your public transport neighbors to peek at your display. The protector also has a 9H hardness rating, an oleophobic coating, and is compatible with Ringke cases.

YMHML Premium screen protector

Two screen protectors

9H tempered glass design Privacy film

Included camera lens protectors

If the Ringke screen protector is too expensive for your needs, YMHML provides a more affordable alternative. This pack includes two screen protectors made of 9H hardness tempered glass. Both feature a privacy coating that should dissuade wandering eyes but not affect the Galaxy S23’s fingerprint sensor’s performance. Adding to its appeal, the YMHML Premium screen protector also packs two camera lens protector plates.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 gradient screen protectors

PDDKISS Gradient Colorful screen protector

Single screen protector

9H tempered glass design Coating produces purple-ish reflection

Not the easiest to fit

If you’re looking for a completely left-field option for your Galaxy S23, look no further than the Gradient Colorful screen protector from PDDKISS. The tempered glass protector packs a 9H hardness rating, but its selling point is the purple tinge it gives the display at different angles. The color isn’t noticeable when the display is off, though.

FAQs

Does the Galaxy S23 have a screen protector? No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not come with a screen protector in the box.

Should I get a screen protector for the Galaxy S23? Ideally, yes. Even though the Galaxy S23 is covered in tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it’s always a good idea to add another layer of protection to your display. A screen protector does just that.

What screen protector should I buy? Tempered glass protectors provide the best impact protection and feel. Film screen protectors will provide scratch protection and won’t add too much bulk to your device. Privacy screen protectors are great if you travel on public transport or regularly use your device in busy locations.

