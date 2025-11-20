I love a bargain, and these are the best cheap phones to buy in 2025

One of my very favorite questions is, “Which phone should I buy?” Without fail, the answer is that it depends. Before I provide my actual advice, I typically ask for a few more criteria on what someone wants from their next phone and wait for a few key factors. Of those, I think I have a favorite one: I want a cheap phone.

Why is that my favorite? Well, it’s simple — cheap phones, Android or otherwise, are some of the most interesting on the market right now. There’s a much greater need to adapt and compromise when you’re on a budget, and it results in some of the best, most surprising phones I’ve used in a long time.

And, if you’re wondering which cheap phones I recommend above all others, here’s your answer.

Aging Gorilla Glass 3 (again) Missing Pixel Screenshots To the surprise of (hopefully) nobody, there’s one cheap Android phone I’ve used more than any other, and that’s the Google Pixel 9a. It is, in many ways, a lightly simplified version of the flagship Pixel 9, yet it packs plenty of specs that outclass its more expensive counterpart. Oh, and it does so while costing just a shade under $500 — not bad when the Pixel 9 launched for $799. The first thing you’ll probably notice about this top budget pick, though, is that it doesn’t really look like a Pixel, at least not at first. But when you learn that the main reason Google’s design team ditched the camera bar is because they reworked the display and scaled up the battery, you start to appreciate the simplified look. After all, the evened-out footprint actually protects the dual camera setup better than the previously protruding bump. Under the hood is where the Pixel 9a really makes its weight, at least in my experience. It’s missing a few of the more recent Gemini-powered features, primarily due to its slightly lighter Gemini Nano XXS model. That means you’ll have to do without features like Pixel Screenshots, but you’ll still have access to photo editing features like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Pixel Studio, which I consider a fair trade. Besides, with the battery life that the Pixel 9a offers, it’s hard to complain about the missing features. In our testing, the Pixel 9a lasted longer than its predecessor, its closest Android rival at the time, and the only realistic iOS alternative — a phone that you’ll see later on this list. It, of course, still charges kind of slowly, but the rock-solid battery life makes up for it. Google's slimmed-down mid-ranger is closer than ever to flagship power for under $500. One of the coolest aspects of Google’s latest budget offering, however, is that it changes its approach to macro photography. Where most cheap Android phones utilize their ultrawide cameras — or possibly dedicated sensors — the Pixel 9a employs its 48MP primary sensor, tapping into a slightly wider maximum aperture and larger pixels for improved light capture. If that’s not a classic Google approach to a camera, I’m not sure what is. Read more

Cheaper plastic construction Battery life is decent but not great Of course, at $500, the Pixel 9a might not be considered cheap for everyone. If you find yourself with a slightly tighter budget, Motorola’s Moto G Stylus (2025) might fit your needs a little better — and it might offer just a little bit more power, too. Well, its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset might not outpace the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9a, but it’s a step up over Motorola’s 2024 model and easily keeps up with Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy A series. The Moto G Stylus (2025) does more than just keep up, though; it pairs a much brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with thin bezels on all four sides, which handles my gaming needs just fine. Granted, that mostly means Pokémon Go around town, but I’m happy to report that Motorola’s 5,000mAh battery lasts all day long. You might want something a bit more powerful for dedicated gaming, but as an all-rounder, the Moto G Stylus (2025) fits the bill. 68W wired charging for under $400? Yes, please. Anyway, the best part of Motorola’s powered-up setup is the Moto G Stylus (2025)’s wired charging. It now supports blistering 68W TurboPower speeds with a compatible charger, which means you can have the 5,000mAh cell back on its feet in less than an hour. Previously, speeds like that were reserved for Lenovo’s ThinkPhone and Motorola’s Razr Ultra, so fast charging is a big win for the cheap Android market. Ryan Haines / Android Authority Read more

Not good for a US-based buyer

Controversial Essential Key Taking the budget down one step further, we have the CMF Phone 2 Pro for our top pick under $300. However, it does come with one significant caveat: you must be very careful when buying it in the US. Right now, CMF doesn't have full band support across all major US networks, offering the best coverage through T-Mobile and the worst coverage through Verizon, so you'll want to make sure you can actually, you know, use the phone before you buy. If you can, or if you're outside of the US, the CMF Phone 2 Pro becomes a no-brainer. It combines specs not often found at this price point with a modular design that allows you to swap out its back panel, attach accessories, and add new camera modules to change up your field of view. That, to me, is the coolest part: CMF is taking Moment's T-Series lenses and bringing them to a much more affordable price point. Alright, not exactly, but the idea is similar. The thing is, though, we've seen affordable Android phones with good cameras before. To combine great cameras with solid specs under the hood is much more impressive, and that's what the CMF Phone 2 Pro does. It has a massive 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of brightness. That's smoothness and sharpness to rival most flagship phones, but for less than half the price. Notably, the Phone 2 Pro also fixes one of our key complaints about its predecessor: it now has an NFC chip for wireless payments. CMF's modular design has taken a big leap from its first generation to its second. Also, if this is your first dip into the CMF ecosystem — and it probably is — you might notice an extra button on the side of the Phone 2 Pro. That's the Essential Key, and it works like a screenshot button to add information to your Essential Space. From there, you can use it to create to-do lists, calendar events, and simply keep yourself organized. It's a clever idea that has since been copied by OnePlus. Now, we just need CMF to copy Google's Magic Cue, and the Phone 2 Pro will feel like one of the most capable AI-powered devices at an approachable price. C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Read more

Weak peripheral cameras

Bland design When you get to the $200 price point, picking an Android phone becomes downright challenging. I would love to say it's because there are so many truly cheap options out there, but there actually aren't. Everything at this level comes with some pretty big compromises, so you'll often find yourself weighing out just how badly you need one feature over another. Thankfully, though, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G makes up for several of its shortcomings and ultimately punches above its very modest price tag. Perhaps the biggest reason to pick up this sub-$200 Android phone is its software. No matter how you slice it, One UI is one of the most flexible and customizable Android skins, making it easy to make your Galaxy A16 5G feel one of a kind. It'll continue to feel that way for several years, too, thanks to six years of Android updates, which is more than most other options on this list. Granted, the Galaxy A16 5G will never be at the front of the line for those updates, but Samsung has already proven that they will, indeed, come. With several years of updates and highly customizable software, the Galaxy A16 5G is more than worth its asking price. Of course, if you're buying a phone for more than just its software updates, you have to know that it can cover the basics. Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G does just that, combining an Exynos 1330 chipset with a 5,000mAh battery, both of which trickle through power rather than chug it. A slightly underpowered chipset might not sound too exciting, and it's not necessarily, but it feels like the right companion for this affordable Android phone — a phone that I'd say is perfect for a child receiving their first one or an older relative searching for a straightforward choice. Thankfully, Samsung's 50MP primary camera is good enough for family members at both ends of the spectrum, too. It's sharp enough with bright enough colors that are a little more natural than Samsung's usual reds and greens. You also get 5MP ultrawide and 2MP dedicated macro sensors to explore, both of which have their limits, but they still add a bit more range than single-lens setups like the one on the iPhone 16e. Ryan Haines / Android Authority Read more

3a Pro top heavy due to hefty camera bump

No wireless charging

Only IP64 If the spiel above about why it can be tricky to buy the CMF Phone 2 Pro in the US didn't stick, here's a chance to hear it again. Nothing's budget-minded Phone 3a Pro is really, really good, but you'll have to double-check that it works with your carrier before you pick one up. Just like CMF's launches, it'll work best with T-Mobile and AT&T, but Verizon is a non-starter, and you'll be missing some of the required bands no matter which way you go. Again, though, if you're outside of the US, this is a great phone. Anyway, on to the real reason the Nothing Phone 3a Pro makes this list: its cameras. You can't possibly look past the giant, disc-shaped camera bump on the back of Nothing's third-generation budget phone, nor should you. It houses a reliable 50MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide backup, both of which are excellent for the price. What sets the Nothing Phone 3a Pro apart, however, is its 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. In my review, I theorized that it might be the reason for the massive camera bump, and the stacked sensor more than justifies its presence. It doubles the maximum zoom of the Nothing Phone 3a from 30x to 60x, which is no small feat. Under the hood, the Phone 3a Pro is identical to its Phone 3a counterpart, marrying a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, both of which rise above what we usually find for this price point. That extra power keeps the lights of Nothing OS burning brightly, which is good because it's one of my very favorite Android skins. Its combination of black and white detailing with the dot-based interface stands out among a sea of other generally bland options. During setup, I started with Nothing's default, widget-heavy interface, but I have since adapted it to fit my needs by adding a large folder or two and cutting the home screen clutter. Nothing's powerful telephoto sensor gives the Phone 3a Pro a camera punch that most budget phones lack. When it comes down to it, both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro could earn a spot on this list. If you're not completely sold on the huge camera bump, you'll still get great performance from the matching wide and ultrawide cameras from Nothing's slimmer option. Both phones also pack carefully curated filters and camera presets, making it far easier to achieve unique looks in your shots. Read more

Speedy performance Long-lasting battery

Long-lasting battery Great main camera

Great main camera Improved update commitment

Improved update commitment Superb value for money Cons Weak ultrawide camera

Weak ultrawide camera No wireless charging

Limited quality selfie video If cheap foldable phones are one contradiction, cheap flagships are another. At one point, we might have called phones like this the top end of the mid-range, but in the case of the OnePlus 13R, it's definitely a flagship. Maybe it's not a 2025 flagship, but it's close enough to the 2024 standard that it earns an easy recommendation from us. Between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of base storage, it's still one of the most performant phones on this entire list. One of the more controversial (at least possibly controversial) parts of the OnePlus 13R is its design. It falls somewhere between the look of the OnePlus 13, with its circular camera bump and colorways, and the OnePlus 15, which is much flatter and cleaner overall. Thankfully, unlike the newer OnePlus 15, this mid-ranger retains the alert slider opposite its cameras, allowing you to easily toggle your volume instead of being thrown into Mind Space. This pseudo-flagship isn't just pretty around the edges, either — it has a 6.78-inch display that outdoes phones that cost much more. Yes, it has the same resolution as its predecessor, but the OnePlus 13R tops out at 6,000 nits of peak brightness, which is more than anyone could need and ensures the phone is still easily visible in bright daylight. Even cooler, though, is the fact that OnePlus's display supports Aqua Touch 2.0, allowing you to tap and swipe even with wet fingers. As someone who often showers while my phone plays music on the counter, this flexibility has made it so much easier to skip songs here and there as needed. It's built like a late 2024 flagship, but the OnePlus 13R is so much more affordable. Since I'm still trying to emphasize just how close this mid-ranger is to a flagship, let's move over to its battery and charging combination. In true OnePlus fashion, the battery is gigantic at 6,000mAh (larger than the best from Samsung and Google), and the OnePlus 13R can handle 80W SuperVOOC speeds to get a full charge in less than an hour. You won't find wireless charging, which is a bummer, but I'd say the wired speeds are good enough that you won't miss it. Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority Read more

Rear cameras showing their age

Only 8GB/128GB in base model Honestly, I probably could have tapped Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE as the best affordable flagship, too, but it's more fun to put both this and the OnePlus 13R on the list, isn't it? Besides, in many ways, they're two sides of the same coin — the Galaxy S25 FE just uses more in-house Samsung hardware to get the job done. It takes an almost-flagship approach, pairing a 4,900mAh battery that matches the Galaxy S25 Plus with the Exynos 2400 chipset and a larger vapor chamber than last year, resulting in a performance boost that's greater than the year-over-year usual. Design-wise, there's no doubt that this cheap Samsung phone is a Galaxy S25 from top to bottom. It has the same metal frame, three individual cameras, and it comes Qi2-Ready, meaning that you can use magnetic accessories as long as you pick up a compatible case. You'll definitely want a case, too, as the glossy Gorilla Glass Victus Plus back panel is a fingerprint magnet. To me, the Galaxy S25 FE feels like the ultimate alternative to Samsung's flagship lineup. It's part Galaxy S25 Plus, part Galaxy A56, and it costs somewhere in between. Samsung's 45W wired charging matches its top-end offerings, while 15W wired support puts this mid-range pick ahead of the OnePlus 13R that we just talked about. Oh, and reverse wireless charging means you can use the Galaxy S25 FE to juice up your friends' phones while you're at it — just don't expect top speeds. Samsung's almost-flagship offers most of the Galaxy S25 experience with a bigger display, a bigger battery, and a lower price tag. Although we won't pretend Samsung's 45W charging is in the same league as OnePlus's SuperVOOC, we can say for certain that One UI keeps the Galaxy S25 FE deserving of its place on this list. It's highly customizable, as mentioned while talking about the Galaxy A16 5G, and it feels far less iOS-inspired than the current state of Oxygen OS. You'll get a full seven Android version updates, too, keeping this Fan Edition launch current long after you've finished paying for it. Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Read more

Notched display for Face ID

No MagSafe

Bluetooth issues at launch Alright, so all of the best cheap phones on this list so far have been from your favorite operating system and mine — Android. However, there are buyers out there who will also be looking for an affordable iOS-powered option. This next option is for them, and it's really the only iPhone that meets their needs. The iPhone 16e is currently the most affordable iPhone, but it comes with its own set of compromises. Yes, it's come a long way since the launch of the iPhone SE (2022), but there's still a lot missing for your money. For starters, the iPhone 16e still has a notched display to house its Face ID setup. Most of us haven't seen a notch like that since Samsung poked fun at it in commercials, but it's back now as an alternative to the usual Dynamic Island design. Outside of that, the iPhone 16e brings back the frame design we'd seen on everything from the iPhone 11 to about the iPhone 14. It's much sharper than new phones, making it less comfortable to hold. That said, it's one of the smallest iPhones on the market, so it should slot nicely into even the smallest of pockets. If you want an iPhone that won't break the bank, this is pretty much your only option. If you can get past the simplified design, a few of the finer parts of the iPhone 16e are actually pretty good. Its 48MP primary camera is reliable and uses a sensor crop for optical-quality 2x zoom. It doesn't support portrait mode for pets or most objects, but Apple's library of Photographic Styles helped me overlook the limitations during my review period. Besides, you'll still get access to plenty of Apple Intelligence features and years of software updates to extend the iPhone 16e's lifespan into the 2030s, at which point its notched display will feel even more dated. Ryan Haines / Android Authority Read more

What to look for in a good cheap phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Like I said in the intro, it’s often easier to talk about cheap phones than it is to pick them. There’s just so much variance based on the money you want to spend, the features you think you need, and the brand loyalty you already have. You could spend $200 on a phone from one company and be perfectly happy, yet a similar experience from another would cost you more than double the money. So, when you’re thinking about your next phone upgrade, it’s crucial to figure out your must-haves.

The same thing that makes cheap phones fun (the variety) also makes them hard to choose between.

And, as someone who has reviewed a lot of cheap phones — and I do mean a lot — I’ve come up with a pretty good list of what I look for. These are listed in no particular order, as no cheap phone checks every single box; however, you’ll find that several phones on our list meet over half of the criteria, and that’s pretty good when you’re living on a budget. So, if you want a little help kickstarting your search for a cheap phone, here’s what I look for: Battery and charging setup: If there’s one thing we can usually count on in a cheap phone (well, aside from the iPhone 16e), it’s a big battery. Both Samsung and Motorola regularly pack their affordable options with 5,000mAh cells, and the OnePlus 13R goes even further with a 6,000mAh cell. Paired with less powerful chipsets, these batteries can comfortably last for two days of usage before needing a charger.

If there’s one thing we can usually count on in a cheap phone (well, aside from the iPhone 16e), it’s a big battery. Both Samsung and Motorola regularly pack their affordable options with 5,000mAh cells, and the OnePlus 13R goes even further with a 6,000mAh cell. Paired with less powerful chipsets, these batteries can comfortably last for two days of usage before needing a charger. Camera flexibility: Although most flagship phones have settled on the holy trinity of cameras — wide, ultrawide, and telephoto — budget phones aren’t always as lucky. You’ll sometimes find that these devices have two cameras, which limits their zoom potential. If you do find a cheap phone with three cameras, keep an eye on both the sensor size and the camera itself, as a dedicated macro lens won’t bring too much to the table compared to a larger ultrawide sensor with better software.

Although most flagship phones have settled on the holy trinity of cameras — wide, ultrawide, and telephoto — budget phones aren’t always as lucky. You’ll sometimes find that these devices have two cameras, which limits their zoom potential. If you do find a cheap phone with three cameras, keep an eye on both the sensor size and the camera itself, as a dedicated macro lens won’t bring too much to the table compared to a larger ultrawide sensor with better software. Choice of materials: Smartphones across all price points are more durable than ever, with premium materials like Gorilla Glass Victus and aluminum popping up on even the cheapest of phones. That said, plastic is still common on a few Samsung and Motorola models. If you want to keep your phone for its entire life cycle, we’d recommend spending a little extra on tougher materials and checking for an IP rating.

Smartphones across all price points are more durable than ever, with premium materials like Gorilla Glass Victus and aluminum popping up on even the cheapest of phones. That said, plastic is still common on a few Samsung and Motorola models. If you want to keep your phone for its entire life cycle, we’d recommend spending a little extra on tougher materials and checking for an IP rating. Software updates: While we’re thinking about the future of your hardware, it’s good to think about your software, too. Some cheap Android phones still lag in terms of updates, settling for three or maybe four before calling it a day. Others, though, like most Galaxy A models and the Pixel 9a, come with seven-year commitments that give far more bang for not that many more bucks.

While we’re thinking about the future of your hardware, it’s good to think about your software, too. Some cheap Android phones still lag in terms of updates, settling for three or maybe four before calling it a day. Others, though, like most Galaxy A models and the Pixel 9a, come with seven-year commitments that give far more bang for not that many more bucks. AI features: If you’re after a cheap phone, you may not be looking at AI features as a make-or-break. However, helpful tricks like Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and even a degree of Magic Editor have made their way from the flagship segment to the budget one. Should you decide that you want to give AI a try, higher-tier options like the Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25 FE, and iPhone 16e will give you a better taste of the action.

If you’re after a cheap phone, you may not be looking at AI features as a make-or-break. However, helpful tricks like Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and even a degree of Magic Editor have made their way from the flagship segment to the budget one. Should you decide that you want to give AI a try, higher-tier options like the Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25 FE, and iPhone 16e will give you a better taste of the action. Locked vs unlocked: Buying your phone through a carrier is usually one of the easiest ways to save money, but that doesn’t mean you should always do so. If you’re not exactly in love with your carrier, or you think you might be bargain hunting for a new one in the future, it’s better to buy your phone unlocked so that you can skip the headache of buying yet another new one to match your new carrier. Just keep in mind that an unlocked phone may not offer as many discounts right off the bat.

Buying your phone through a carrier is usually one of the easiest ways to save money, but that doesn’t mean you should always do so. If you’re not exactly in love with your carrier, or you think you might be bargain hunting for a new one in the future, it’s better to buy your phone unlocked so that you can skip the headache of buying yet another new one to match your new carrier. Just keep in mind that an unlocked phone may not offer as many discounts right off the bat. Bloatware: The current state of smartphone bloatware is much better than it once was, with the likes of Google and Nothing loading very little onto your phone right out of the box. Others, like Samsung and Motorola, will put a few extra apps into your setup, many of which you’ll end up uninstalling. If you want to speed up your setup process, lean towards one of the lighter Android skins, but there are benefits to Samsung’s customizable software, too.

The current state of smartphone bloatware is much better than it once was, with the likes of Google and Nothing loading very little onto your phone right out of the box. Others, like Samsung and Motorola, will put a few extra apps into your setup, many of which you’ll end up uninstalling. If you want to speed up your setup process, lean towards one of the lighter Android skins, but there are benefits to Samsung’s customizable software, too. Value: The last thing to look for is actually a mix of everything above. Sometimes, you’ll find that a cheaper phone actually gives you most of the experience you’d get from a more expensive one, just as long as you can live without an extra or two. In our case, the Galaxy A26 is less powerful than the Galaxy A36, but it ran smoother in our day-to-day testing, making it the more valuable pickup for causing fewer headaches.

Why you should trust me

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When you’ve reviewed as many Android phones as I have over the years, you begin to develop some pretty strong feelings. It doesn’t take much to know exactly what you like and dislike, even if those opinions change over time. I can say that my opinions certainly have, and that my time spent reviewing some of the best cheap phones ever made has shaped exactly what I care about in phones that cost twice (or maybe three times) as much.

I've been reviewing cheap Android phones for years, and I know that few are actually created equal.

Personally, I was fortunate enough to start my reviewing career here at Android Authority in that budget segment, tackling some of the cheapest phones you could buy. I began with the low-end Galaxy A11 and have worked my way through just about every affordable Samsung device that has been launched since then. I’ve also spent time with the Moto G series, Pixel A series, and Nothing A series in my pocket over the years, picking out some of the finest differences between them and deciding whether or not things like limited update commitments are worth your money (they usually aren’t).

So, if you’re unsure whether you can trust my picks, know this: there aren’t many affordable phones out there that I haven’t touched. I may not have reviewed them all, as I mostly skip those that will never be available in the US, but I do my best to find a way to try out the software, even if it’s only for a few hours. And, in the chance that I can’t get my hands on a phone, I’ll turn to my fellow reviewers to see what they liked and didn’t like before forming my opinions.

