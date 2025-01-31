Thinking about getting a new mobile plan? These are the best phone carriers in the US

When you think of U.S. carriers, what comes to mind? For many, it’s Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile — the three biggest networks in the country. But are they really the best carriers? For a lot of people, the answer could be no. Despite their mixed (and largely undeserved) reputation, prepaid services often offer better value and flexibility.

In this guide, we’ll jump right in and explore the best carriers in the US market for 2025, whether they run their own networks or operate on an existing network via partnership.

Mint Mobile is an exceptional value and runs on T-Mobile's network

Mint Mobile is one of the best-known prepaid carriers and offers exceptional value, especially if you only need one or two phone lines. Plans start as low as $15 a month for limited data or $30 for unlimited data.

A Mint 5GB plan can save you at least $25–$50 per month compared to a single postpaid line from any of the big three carriers, making it one of the cheapest prepaid options available. Even Mint’s Unlimited Plan offers better value than most entry-level postpaid plans. However, keep in mind that savings may be minimal for larger families, as Mint doesn’t provide multi-line discounts like the bigger carriers.

It’s also worth noting that Mint’s best rates require upfront annual payments. But around this time of year, that’s more of a feature than a drawback! Tax season is the perfect opportunity to use your refund to make the switch, letting you pay once and forget about your phone bill for the rest of the year.

Mint runs on T-Mobile's network, but costs a fraction of what you'd pay for a single line of its cheapest postpaid service.

Mint Mobile doesn’t come with many special perks, but it does provide reliable network coverage and speeds, similar to T-Mobile’s entry-level prepaid and postpaid plans. Additionally, you get a few international features, such as free calling and texting to Canada and the option to roam internationally through the purchase of the Minternational add-on.

There are common misconceptions about prepaid services, but the truth is Mint offers many features traditionally associated with postpaid plans, such as device payment options, insurance, and more. While most of these are provided through third-party partnerships, the offerings are reasonably competitive with what you’d find on postpaid plans.

You won’t get the free phone promotions often seen with bigger carriers, but those deals typically cost more in the long run. On the bright side, Mint has some of the best promotions among affordable prepaid providers.

Right now you can buy the Google Pixel 9 for just $579 and you’ll get an entire year of Unlimited data. Not only is this cheaper than you’ll find the Pixel 9 anywhere else right now, but the bonus of free service would normally cost you over $360.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Most of you should pick the 15GB plan. At just $20 a month (when paid annually), this plan offers excellent value. For only $5 more per month than the 5GB plan, you get an additional 10GB of data.

At just $20 a month (when paid annually), this plan offers excellent value. For only $5 more per month than the 5GB plan, you get an additional 10GB of data. Get the 5GB plan if you use very little data. If you primarily rely on Wi-Fi, the 5GB plan will save you $5 per month compared to the 15GB plan. This works out to just $15 a month when paid annually.

If you primarily rely on Wi-Fi, the 5GB plan will save you $5 per month compared to the 15GB plan. This works out to just $15 a month when paid annually. Need more data? Stick to the Unlimited plan. While the 15GB plan is the sweet spot for most, the Unlimited plan is a better deal than the 20GB plan. For only $5 more per month than the 20GB plan, though unlimited customers using over 40GB a month will experience lower speeds. That’s Mint Mobile at a glance. Want to dive deeper? Check out our detailed guide comparing Mint Mobile vs the big three carriers.

Mint Mobile plans - starting at $15/mo per line

Verizon is the best option for higher-tier service on Big Red’s network

If you want all the best international features, add-on perks, priority customer service, and other benefits that come with postpaid plans on Big Red’s network, your best option is to consider Verizon directly.

Verizon offers both prepaid and postpaid plans, with brick-and-mortar customer service options for both. Postpaid pricing starts at $65 a month for an entry-level unlimited plan, though it can drop to as low as $30 per line for four lines. However, we recommend skipping this entry-level plan in most cases. Not only does it get lower network priority during congestion than Verizon’s more expensive postpaid plans, but it also typically doesn’t qualify for truly free phone deals without a trade-in.

Verizon’s prepaid service offers a 15GB plan for as low as $35 a month, while its unlimited plans start at $50 a month. Keep in mind that all Verizon plans, except the 15GB prepaid plan, offer multi-line discounts — though not as generous as postpaid options.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Those interested in postpaid should pick Verizon MyPlan Unlimited Plus. You’ll get faster priority data than Welcome Unlimited, along with 30GB of hotspot access. This tier starts at $80 a month but drops to as low as $45 per line for four lines.

You’ll get faster priority data than Welcome Unlimited, along with 30GB of hotspot access. This tier starts at $80 a month but drops to as low as $45 per line for four lines. Those interested in prepaid data should pick the 15GB plan. For many average users, 15GB is more than enough so why pay more than you have to? You’ll pay $35 a month for one line, but there’s no multi-line discount for this plan. If you need four lines, the Unlimited prepaid plan is cheaper.

For many average users, 15GB is more than enough so why pay more than you have to? You’ll pay $35 a month for one line, but there’s no multi-line discount for this plan. If you need four lines, the Unlimited prepaid plan is cheaper. Want cheap unlimited data? Pick Unlimited Plus. This prepaid plan costs $5 less than MyPlan Unlimited Welcome at $60 a month and includes 50GB of priority data before speeds are reduced during congestion. However, larger families may find postpaid plans more cost-effective.

This prepaid plan costs $5 less than MyPlan Unlimited Welcome at $60 a month and includes 50GB of priority data before speeds are reduced during congestion. However, larger families may find postpaid plans more cost-effective. Pick Unlimited Ultimate for the best discounts. The biggest discounts—especially for existing customers—are reserved for the Ultimate tier. The Plus tier also offers some solid returning customer deals, though you’ll need to add a new line or trade in a device for some promotions. Be aware that this tier is pricier, starting at $90 a month for one line or as low as $55 per line for four.

T-Mobile is the best option for postpaid on the Uncarrier’s network

Just like with Verizon, if you want all the very best high-tier features of T-Mobile’s network you really have no alternative that’s fully equivalent. Postpaid plans start at $50 a month for Essentials Saver or $60 for Essentials.

Both of these plans have lower network priority compared to the rest of T-Mobile’s postpaid family. The main difference is that the cheaper plan requires you to bring your own device. Just like with Verizon, I’d recommend skipping these tiers and opting for Go5G if you’re considering postpaid service. This plan offers better promotional pricing and faster data access.

While T-Mobile focuses heavily on its postpaid plans, it also offers prepaid services. At the lower end of the prepaid spectrum is the 10GB plan, which costs $40 a month or as low as $25 per line for four lines. T-Mobile also offers unlimited prepaid plans starting at $50 a month, dropping as low as $35 per line with four lines. However, there isn’t much clarity on how T-Mobile prioritizes its prepaid plans.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Those interested in postpaid should pick T-Mobile Go5G at minimum. Starting at $75 a month — or as low as $38.75 per line for four — this plan provides faster priority data than Essentials and includes perks like better promotions and taxes and fees included in the pricing.

Starting at $75 a month — or as low as $38.75 per line for four — this plan provides faster priority data than Essentials and includes perks like better promotions and taxes and fees included in the pricing. Those interested in prepaid should pick the Unlimited plan. Starting at $40 a month 10GB plan is cheaper, but the Unlimited plan gives you full access to 5G and 4G LTE data for just $10 more a month. While it doesn’t offer full-speed hotspot access, you’ll still get unlimited hotspot access at 3G speeds.

Starting at $40 a month 10GB plan is cheaper, but the Unlimited plan gives you full access to 5G and 4G LTE data for just $10 more a month. While it doesn’t offer full-speed hotspot access, you’ll still get unlimited hotspot access at 3G speeds. Pick GO5G Plus or Next for streaming perks. T-Mobile is the only major carrier that includes free streaming perks with several of its plans. The Plus tier includes Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with Ads, while the Next tier adds Hulu with Ads to the mix.

T-Mobile is the only major carrier that includes free streaming perks with several of its plans. The Plus tier includes Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with Ads, while the Next tier adds Hulu with Ads to the mix. Pick Go5G Next for the best discounts. If you want to be upgrade-ready every year and qualify for the best promotions, you’ll want Go5G Next. This tier also has better international perks too. You’ll also pay $100 for a single line of Next or $90 for Plus, though you can bring them down to $56.25 and $46.25 per line for four lines, respectively.

AT&T is the best option for postpaid on Big Blue’s network

AT&T might be the least exciting of the big three carriers these days, but it remains one of the best ways to fully experience Big Blue’s network, especially if you live in an area with strong coverage. Like its competitors, AT&T offers both prepaid and postpaid plans, along with the convenience of brick-and-mortar locations.

AT&T provides options for both prepaid and postpaid plans, though — similar to T-Mobile — there’s limited transparency around data prioritization for prepaid plans following recent changes. Postpaid plans start at $50.99 a month for AT&T’s Value Plus VL plan, or as little as $30.99 per line for four. However, for the highest priority data, you’ll need to opt for Unlimited Extra EL or higher.

When it comes to prepaid plans, AT&T offers both limited and unlimited options. That said, we’d recommend skipping the limited data plans, as their rates are relatively high compared to other carriers on this list. For example, 5GB and 8GB plans cost $30 and $33 a month, respectively. The cheapest unlimited plan starts at $25 a month and increases in cost from there.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Those interested in postpaid should pick AT&T Unlimited Extra EL at minimum. Starting at $75.99 a month and dropping as low as $35.99 for five lines, you’ll get 75GB of higher priority data as well as 30GB of hotspot access.

Starting at $75.99 a month and dropping as low as $35.99 for five lines, you’ll get 75GB of higher priority data as well as 30GB of hotspot access. Those interested in prepaid data should pick the Unlimited + 10GB Hotspot plan. For just $25 a month, you get 16GB of high-speed data and then unlimited 1.5Mbps speeds for the rest of the month.

For just $25 a month, you get 16GB of high-speed data and then unlimited 1.5Mbps speeds for the rest of the month. AT&T Unlimited Level Up is for those who want postpaid but don’t qualify. This prepaid plan is $50.99 a month for 30GB of data, then 1.5Mbps speeds after. You also get roaming data, calls, and texts in Canada and Mexico. The real star of the show is the upgrade feature, which lets you get a $0 down interest free phone on AT&T postpaid after just six months with Level Up.

Google Fi is the best option for travelers and for high-speed prepaid T-Mobile access

Google Fi may not be a traditional carrier, but it certainly feels close. The service offers a Flexible data plan starting at $20 a month, alongside two unlimited plans starting at $50 — or as low as $25 per line for four lines with multi-line discounts. Like the major carriers, Google Fi includes perks such as Google One storage on select plans, but its standout features are its international roaming capabilities and the fact that all its plans provide the same priority data as postpaid T-Mobile service.

For Flexible plan users, you’ll pay $20 per gig of data both in the US and in over 200 countries, making it an excellent option as a secondary SIM for frequent travelers. On the unlimited side, the Simply Unlimited plan includes data in Canada and Mexico. However, for more robust features — like calls from the US to 50 countries, unlimited shareable data for tablets, six months of YouTube Premium, 100GB of Google One storage, and free unlimited international data (though it’s not intended for consecutive international use periods exceeding 90 days) — you’ll want the Unlimited Plus plan.

Google Fi also offers device protection through Assurant, financing options via Affirm, and a strong selection of phones. While Google Fi doesn’t officially carry iPhones, you can bring your own. As for promotions, Google Fi frequently rotates its special offers. For example, right now, new customers can get up to $800 off the Galaxy S25 series without needing to trade in a device.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: If you want a backup phone for international travel, get Fi Flexible. This plan starts at $20 a month (or as low as $17 per month for four lines). It’s not recommended as your primary line, as there are cheaper options for low-data use in the US. However, for dual-SIM users, Fi Flexible is perfect for keeping a line active thanks to its unbeatable $10 per gig international data rates.

This plan starts at $20 a month (or as low as $17 per month for four lines). It’s not recommended as your primary line, as there are cheaper options for low-data use in the US. However, for dual-SIM users, Fi Flexible is perfect for keeping a line active thanks to its unbeatable $10 per gig international data rates. Get Simply Unlimited if you don’t travel often. Starting at $50 a month or as low as $25 per line for four, you’ll get 5GB hotspot access and data in Canada and Mexico but not much else. You will get the same prioritized T-Mobile data, however.

Starting at $50 a month or as low as $25 per line for four, you’ll get 5GB hotspot access and data in Canada and Mexico but not much else. You will get the same prioritized T-Mobile data, however. Get Unlimited Plus for the best experience. For just $15 a month more you get unlimited data in over 200 countries, calls from the US to 50-plus locations, and a few of the perks mentioned above. It might start at $65 a month but those with four or more lines will see that drop to just $40 per line.

US Mobile is the only option if you want access to all three network options

US Mobile upped its game in 2024 by becoming the first self-branded super carrier. Fancy title aside, this means US Mobile has the distinction of being the only carrier that lets you pick between Warp 5G (Verizon), Light Speed (T-Mobile), and Dark Star (AT&T). You can even switch between them, though you can only do it for free twice over the life of the line unless you have the most expensive plan. After that, it will cost $2 per switch, with a limit of 8 switches per billing cycle.

US Mobile offers the same three unlimited plans regardless of which network you choose, with plans starting as low as $17.50 per month for the entry-level annual plan. Monthly plans begin at $25 per month for those who prefer to avoid upfront costs. Don’t need unlimited data? US Mobile also has limited data options starting at just $8 per month.

While it doesn’t offer insurance, US Mobile does provide a decent (though small) selection of devices, with optional financing available through Affirm.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Get Unlimited Starter if you want the most balanced unlimited experience. Starting at $25 a month or as low as $22.50 a month if paid annually, this plan is only $5 more if you pay annually and yet Starter gives you unlimited priority data, while you only get 10GB of premium data on Flex. You also have the option of paying monthly, which is only another $2.50 more.

Starting at $25 a month or as low as $22.50 a month if paid annually, this plan is only $5 more if you pay annually and yet Starter gives you unlimited priority data, while you only get 10GB of premium data on Flex. You also have the option of paying monthly, which is only another $2.50 more. Get Unlimited Premium if you want a more carrier-like experience. Starting at $44 a month or as low as $32.50 a month when paid upfront annually, Unlimited Premium gives you a free Apple Watch plan, 50GB of hotspot access, 10GB international data, and free network transfers.

Starting at $44 a month or as low as $32.50 a month when paid upfront annually, Unlimited Premium gives you a free Apple Watch plan, 50GB of hotspot access, 10GB international data, and free network transfers. Get the Light Plan if don’t use much data. Despite the name, this plan works with all three networks. The “light” here refers to how you only get 2GB of data, but the good news is you are only paying the equivalent of $8 a month if paid annually, or $10 monthly.

Visible is the best way to experience Verizon on a budget

Based on our experience with it and several other Verizon-based prepaid carriers, Visible stands out as the best alternative to Verizon’s prepaid and postpaid services. For a limited time, pricing even starts as low as $20 per month (normally $25 per month). It’s worth noting that Visible is owned by Verizon, which adds an extra layer of trust for those familiar with Big Red’s network.

Visible offers two plans, with the higher-priced option including 50GB of premium data — the same priority level you’d get with a much more expensive mid-tier or higher Verizon postpaid plan.

Additionally, you’ll find perks like device financing and insurance, though they’re provided through third-party services rather than directly through Verizon. However, keep in mind that Visible only offers online customer support, with no brick-and-mortar locations available. On the plus side, both plans include unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, with a few additional perks included in the more expensive plan.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Get Visible Basic if you don’t mind deprioritization. At just $20 a month, if you lock in the promo for 25 months, this is a really affordable way to get the same service as priority service as Verizon’s entry postpaid plan for a fraction. Be aware you may experience great speeds in less congested areas, but barely useable ones in more frequented locations.

At just $20 a month, if you lock in the promo for 25 months, this is a really affordable way to get the same service as priority service as Verizon’s entry postpaid plan for a fraction. Be aware you may experience great speeds in less congested areas, but barely useable ones in more frequented locations. Get Visible Plus for the best possible experience. At just $45 a month, this is a great plan but you can get it for just $30 for the next 25 months if you act fast. You’ll get 50GB of priority data and extras like smart watch service, $10 off on Verizon Home Internet, and a few extra international perks like unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data per day in Canada and Mexico and one Global pass per month that rolls over if you don’t use it.

Cricket is the best way to experience AT&T on a budget

Cricket was once an independent carrier but has been part of the AT&T family for many years now. Just like the Verizon-owned Visible is the best way to experience Verizon on a budget, Cricket is a great alternative to AT&T. Unfortunately, it’s also a lot pricier than Visible. The cheapest plan starts at $30 but only gives you 5GB of data.

What makes Cricket stand out is that you get an experience that feels more like a major US carrier while still costing less than AT&T directly in most cases. While Visible is all about no-frills service, Cricket has more robust customer service complete with limited brick-and-mortar locations and plans that offer extras like streaming services, cloud storage, and more. There are even multi-line discounts with the best savings requiring four lines or more.

You even get the same level of prioritization as you would with any AT&T postpaid plan, except those who pay for the Turbo priority upgrade on AT&T. That said, this higher priority only applies to the limited data plans offered by Cricket or the $60 a month Unlimited + 15GB Hotspot plan. Unlike a few of the options on this list, the Unlimited plans really mean unlimited, though the cheaper of the two unlimited plans will see noticeable slowdowns during times of heavier congestion.

As for what plan we recommend? It depends on what you’re looking for: Get Cricket 10GB if you want limited data. At $40 a month, there are a lot of better deals out there but if you add multiple lines the price will fall dramatically with four lines costing $27.50 each. You’ll also get 2GB of Cloud storage and free usage in Mexico and Canada with new accounts.

At $40 a month, there are a lot of better deals out there but if you add multiple lines the price will fall dramatically with four lines costing $27.50 each. You’ll also get 2GB of Cloud storage and free usage in Mexico and Canada with new accounts. Get Cricket 5GB plan if you use VERY little data. The 5GB plan is $10 less a month at $30 a month, but this little data requires a bit more aggressive management making the extra cost worth it. You also get 2GB of Cloud storage.

The 5GB plan is $10 less a month at $30 a month, but this little data requires a bit more aggressive management making the extra cost worth it. You also get 2GB of Cloud storage. Get Cricket Unlimited + 15GB Hotspot data plan. Starting at $60 a month or dropping to $32.50 per line for four, this plan gives you high-priority unlimited data, while the cheaper plan saves you just $10 a month and drops both hotspot access and higher priority. Despite only costing $10 more a month, this Unlimited plan also adds Max with Ads and 150GB of cloud storage. Both plans also include unlimited texts from the US to 37 countries, and usage in Mexico and Canada.

Tello is the best for those who don’t consume much data

Mint is one of the cheapest prepaid carriers out there that we recommend, but it’s far from the only value option on this list. For those that don’t consume much data, Tello is very hard to beat.

You have the option of picking how many minutes you want, as well as data. Text is thrown in for free with the former. The end result is a variety of different plan options running as low as $5 a month to as high as $25. Unlike Mint, you also don’t have to pay annually for these rates.

Tello doesn’t offer extras like insurance or brick-and-mortar customer service, but it has a reasonably reliable customer service department you can call, text, or chat with online. The good news is there is device financing through Affirm if that’s something you’re interested in. There’s a somewhat limited selection of devices, but a lot of popular phones like Pixel 9 are represented.

Due to the configurable nature of Tello, there are literally tons of plans possible but here are a few options I want to highlight: Tello limited data plans are great for kids. Most kids don’t ever call anymore unless an emergency, so you could easily get them a 300-minute plan which would qualify for free texting. For a younger kid that needs little data, you could pair that with 1GB for just $7 total (plus taxes). Just be aware that after 10GB or higher you might be better with an unlimited plan instead.

Most kids don’t ever call anymore unless an emergency, so you could easily get them a 300-minute plan which would qualify for free texting. For a younger kid that needs little data, you could pair that with 1GB for just $7 total (plus taxes). Just be aware that after 10GB or higher you might be better with an unlimited plan instead. Tello’s unlimited plan is cheap, but very basic. If you want cheap no frills unlimited data (up to 35GB), you can’t get much cheaper than $25 a month. That’s even less than Mint, though you also get a little less data and a few other minor differences.

That’s far from a comprehensive list

You’ll notice there were definitely additions we didn’t include such as Consumer Cellular, Total Wireless, and a few others. While these aren’t bad options, I simply felt the above picks provided a well-rounded range that would cover most users.

You may also notice that we didn’t put Metro by T-Mobile on this list. We went back and forth on this, but the reason we didn’t include it is most people will be better served with T-Mobile directly over Metro.

Arguably Visible and Cricket truly offer something that helps them stand out despite being owned by their respective carriers, but Metro doesn’t. The main reason for this is that T-Mobile is one of the few carriers that limits its higher priority counts to its own select in-house plans, and that doesn’t extend to T-Mobile-owned brands like Metro.

