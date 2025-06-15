The Moto G Stylus (2025) is finally a budget Motorola phone for power users

Moto G Stylus (2025) The Moto G Stylus (2025) feels like Motorola pulled together almost everything that's worked about its best budget phones and put it into one device. It charges quickly, performs well, and comes with a built-in stylus that's way easier than drawing with a fingertip. I'm begging for longer update support, but otherwise, this is a great cheap Android phone.

Motorola’s budget lineup has been through some tricky evolutions over the years. It’s added and removed options on both ends, from one-off experiments with the ultra-cheap Moto G Pure, to the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power continually trading places as the top option. Sometimes, it means there’s a cheap Motorola device for everyone, but it often leaves me confused about which one to recommend. Not anymore.

The $400 Moto G Stylus (2025) is the easiest cheap Motorola phone to recommend, and here’s why.

All dressed up in blue

Along with Motorola’s uncertainty over how to space its budget Android phones, it’s undergone several design swings over the years. When I started reviewing phones, Motorola was all about vibrant colors with centrally placed camera bumps. I loved almost all of them because they made otherwise cheap phones look and feel more exciting. Then, it seemed like Motorola was content to roll out gray rectangle after gray rectangle, complete with corner-mounted cameras that looked like most other budget-minded Android phones. That mentality seeped out into the mid-range and flagship Edge launches, too, which had me worried about what the future of my favorite Moto designs would look like.

Recently, though, Motorola has rediscovered its fun roots. It’s jumped headfirst back into vibrant Pantone colors across all price points, from the top-end Razr Ultra down to the most affordable, and outright bad Moto G (2025). For the 2025 iteration of the Moto G Stylus (there’s only one model this year, so no LTE-only confusion), that means a duo of beautiful blue shades, Gibraltar Sea and Surf The Web, both with vegan leather back panels. I’m glad Motorola sent me Surf The Web, as it’s a bit more of a royal blue than the Gibraltar Sea’s navy blue, but I’d take either one over the muted grays and pale purples that Samsung likes to roll out at this price point.

Motorola's partnership with Pantone is making cheap phones fun again.

It’s not just the change in color preferences that’s swept Motorola’s recent lineups, though — I think its Moto G designs look better than ever, too. Yes, they’re all at least somewhat inspired by the new Motorola Edge blueprints in the same way that Samsung’s Galaxy A series pulls right from the Galaxy S25 trio, but I think it works out a bit better in Motorola’s favor. Where Samsung’s cheap phones tend to look pretty generic with their simple camera cutouts, the Moto G Stylus could fall anywhere in Motorola’s range, from being the cheap phone it is to tricking you into thinking it’s a flagship Edge device.

Outside of the general plastic-ness of the Moto G Stylus, the slow, steady improvement in build quality would almost make you think it’s an Edge device, too. In the past, some of Motorola’s budget offerings have had issues with some flex to the back panels, but I haven’t noticed any of that here. The plastic frame is also rigid enough for me to continue using the phone without a case, though I might imagine that combining a MIL-STD 810H rating against drops and IP68 certification for water and dust adds to some of my budget peace of mind.

Of course, I can’t pretend that Motorola’s build quality matches that of its Galaxy A series rivals, as the actual choice of materials really doesn’t. Although Motorola upgraded its durability ratings this time, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is still mostly plastic with just a Gorilla Glass 3 display, while the Galaxy A36 5G puts Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both the front and back. While I think I could probably let this one slip out of my hands once or twice, I’d feel better about slightly tougher glass on most surfaces.

And then, there’s the Moto G Stylus’s signature feature — its stylus. These days, it’s pretty much your only option if you want a phone with a built-in stylus but can’t stump up the cash for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. Honestly, the level of functionality between the two isn’t much different. Now that Samsung has eliminated Air Actions and the ability to use the S Pen as a remote camera shutter, it’s not much more than a tapping and drawing option, despite costing three times as much.

On top of that, Motorola’s stylus controls are, well, easier. When you slip the stylus from its housing at the bottom right corner, it automatically opens a menu with Moto Note, Screenshot, Free-form Crop, and Sketch to Image buttons. The Moto G Stylus also supports a Handwriting Calculator, which is a clever idea that I’ve tried once or twice, but I don’t do enough math to justify its presence, nor is my handwriting good enough for the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset to differentiate my 7s from my 2s every time.

Also, while comparing a $400 Android phone to a $1,300 one in most respects is unfair, I have to give Motorola credit for creating the much more comfortable design here. Samsung’s massive, flat-topped (and bottomed) frame has never been very comfortable to me, whether it had slightly rounded sides or not, yet the Moto G Stylus puts just the right level of roundness around all four sides. It never feels like it’s digging into the palm of my hand, which makes using its 6.7-inch AMOLED much more enjoyable.

Give me a rounded Moto phone with a stylus over Samsung's sharp edges any day.

The display itself is just plain good, too. Motorola stuck with just-okay LCDs for a while not that long ago, so to see it upgrade year after year to the point where it peaks at nearly 1,000 nits brighter than the Galaxy A36 5G and has a slightly higher resolution (444 pixels per inch instead of 385) makes it feel like Motorola has just a little bit more to give to the budget segment right now. Motorola has also more than rectified the awful viewing angles that plagued the Moto G Power a few years ago, making it so that I can comfortably keep an eye on the Moto G Stylus whether I’m working around the kitchen or trying to keep up with NWSL and MLS matches simultaneously.

I am, unfortunately for the Moto G Stylus, reviewing a couple of tablets at the same time right now, so it’s been tough to pick a 6.7-inch display as my primary streaming companion, but I’ve been pleased with it as a way to check highlights while running benchmarks on other devices or waste time in Pokémon Go and Stardew Valley, both of which I’ve picked back up after a long, long time away. I also appreciate that this phone still has a headphone jack opposite its stylus on the bottom edge, showing that yes, Samsung, you can have both without losing a 5,000mAh battery.

The last note I have on the Moto G Stylus (2025) design concerns its packaging. In the last few years, Motorola has adopted naturally colored, plastic-free packaging for its Moto G devices and some of its Edge devices, and I expected that to continue this time around. Instead, my review unit arrived in a white box with some slightly shiny text on it, which feels like Motorola going back on a few of its eco-minded goals. I guess packaging doesn’t matter too much in the grand scheme of things, but I liked giving Motorola a green thumbs up for its efforts in the past, and now I can’t tell if I can still do so.

Would the real Moto G ‘Power’ please stand up?

Of course, building a good-looking budget phone is only half the battle — I’ve praised plenty of cheap designs over the years only to turn around and report that they’re little more than pretty faces. However, what earns the Moto G Stylus points in my book is that it reaches a little bit higher. It combines solid internals with its eye-catching design and ultimately has more of a claim to the Moto G Power name than the Power itself.

Specifically, the Moto G Stylus packs a more efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset (built with a 4nm process) instead of the Moto G Power’s Dimensity 6300 chipset (built with a 6nm process). The Stylus also doubles the Power’s base storage with 256GB instead of 128, though both phones allow for expansion via microSD cards and offer matching 8GB of RAM. As always, the spec sheet only tells part of the story, so it’s time to run the Moto G Stylus through our usual set of benchmarks and pick out a few choice rivals.

The Moto G Stylus makes good use of its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, but its real strength lies in TurboPower charging.

So, I stacked up a little bit of everything. I picked out the Moto G Power (2025) to figure out which Motorola phone had the best claim to power, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy A26 5G and A36 5G, the latter of which also uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Then, for good measure, I added Nothing’s Phone 3a Pro, which is a little more expensive but steps up to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for a little more punch.

Across the board, the results were… unsurprising, almost to the point of being boring. The Phone 3a Pro set the tone in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance, while the Moto G Stylus and Galaxy A36 5G were neck and neck in second place. The Stylus and both Galaxy devices then jumped past Nothing’s first Pro-grade budget phone (a contradiction if ever I’ve written one) in the more comprehensive PCMark Work test, as did the weaker Moto G Power.

Switching over to the graphics side, the 20-run Wild Life stress test put the Phone 3a Pro right back on top of the pile, with the rest of the competitors shaking out in descending order by price. The Moto G Stylus (2025) came up just short of the Galaxy A36 5G but stayed just above the Galaxy A26 5G, all of which easily breezed past the Moto G Power (2025).

I’d say the Moto G Stylus’s day-to-day performance mirrors its benchmarking results, too — good and reliable, even if not at the top of the pile. It’s spent most of its time with me as a backup device, coming out mostly when I’d put down the Razr Ultra or Galaxy S25 Edge for an hour or two while reviewing them. Through that, though, it’s responded to almost everything I’ve asked, tackling social media scrolling and mindlessly listening to YouTube playlists through my wired Marshall headphones, simply because I had to use the headphone jack eventually.

It has, of course, also come with me as my default Pokémon Go machine, giving me a chance to explore a game I haven’t played since the end of college. Even with the heavy mix of GPS tracking and near-constant graphics usage between the frequent gyms and Pokestops here in the city, the Stylus has taken to my adventures pretty well, only slowing down once or twice on an 80-degree day that would have put a hurting on just about any phone.

One thing you might have expected just a little bit of in a productivity-minded device, though, is an AI feature or two. After all, Motorola just rolled out a new suite of Moto AI improvements to its recent Razr launch, much of which is headed for the Edge lineup, too. Unfortunately, that seems to be where it’s staying for now, as the Moto G Stylus only gets Sketch to Image with its stylus and Circle to Search, which has become as common as Google Lens.

Oh, and if you’re after a cheap phone that you can keep for a while, you might not be thrilled to hear that the Moto G Stylus is only in line for two Android updates and a third year of security patches. Samsung’s Galaxy A36 5G will get six years of support at the same price point, and the slightly more expensive Pixel 9a adds a seventh year to the mix. On the bright side, Motorola has cleaned up the bloatware in Hello UX, paring down the Moto G Stylus to a gaming folder and Glance widget by default. You’ll have to uninstall 1Weather, which is annoyingly still here, but it’s easy enough to do.

And then, there’s the battery life — the other piece of Motorola’s affordable productivity puzzle. Like most cheap Motorola phones, the Moto G Stylus packs a hearty 5,000mAh cell, and I’ve had no problems putting it through more than a day’s worth of work. Interestingly, our controlled battery drain test would make you think it falls far behind Nothing’s Phone 3a and 3a Pro, but I think the actual performance is about even. I’ve called on it for a slightly different mix of responsibilities in generally hotter weather, but I haven’t faced much battery anxiety.

Even if I had, the Moto G Stylus (2025) claims some of the best charging at this price point. In fact, it charges faster than any Galaxy device or Pixel, no matter how much you spend. Motorola packed its top budget offering with blistering 68W wired TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging for good measure.

In my experience, the wired capabilities (with a compatible charger) can get you back on your feet in just a shade under an hour — the same time it takes to fill Nothing’s Phone 3a with a USB PD PPS charger. I did have a little trouble reaching peak speeds before I realized Motorola’s TurboPower block only seems to trust the phone’s included USB-C cable, which has identifiable pink tips, for the full 68W rate. I’m not sure why that is, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Sometimes, two cameras are all you need

With Motorola’s budget phones pulling increasingly from its flagship Edge lineup, it only makes sense that the Moto G Stylus’s camera bump looks familiar. To my eye, it’s about the same size as the one on the Edge (2025), and it has a similar orientation of three sensors. There’s just one problem, though: The Moto G Stylus (2025) only has two rear cameras. So, that third sensor that sits below the flash is just kind of, well, there for appearances.

The good news, at least, is that Motorola chose two pretty solid sensors for its stylus-toting budget phone. The 50MP primary sensor is the same stacked LYTIA 700C that Motorola used on its Edge (2025), and it has popped up on other great camera phones. It delivers some pretty solid results in good lighting. I appreciate that Motorola didn’t simply slap a cheap 50MP sensor on there and call it a day, as the shared sensor means the budget and flagship devices should process images pretty similarly.

Motorola’s second shooter is a fairly standard 13MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. This one doesn’t match the sensor on the Edge, though, as you’ll see in a moment, it seems to process its images better than the Razr Ultra did at launch. There’s no weird darkening effect in the sky, nor do I feel like the colors are quite as overblown — they’re punchy, just within more reasonable limits.

Anyway, let’s get to some samples.

35mm Portrait Mode 2x Zoom

The first row of shots gives you a pretty good idea of how the Moto G Stylus handles a sunny day. There are punchy colors from left to right, whether the subject is up close, like the set of rainbow balloons, or a little further away, like the dry-docked boat on the right side. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Motorola is relying on bright colors to cover over worse details, either. It’s easy to pick out individual droplets of rain on the balloons, and you can easily pick out different people walking around the background of Baltimore’s Little Italy Festival.

I’m also pleased with the portrait mode detection on the colorful sign I spotted in Washington, DC. Yes, it has pretty well-defined edges, but the Moto G Stylus also blurred the tiny hole in the middle of the sign, a nice touch that other budget phones often miss.

2x Zoom 2x Zoom

This second row offers a similar look at the Moto G Stylus’s color recreation. It makes my brunch ahead of the Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia look just about as good as it tasted — and it tasted pretty good. Spring is something like street fair season here in Baltimore, so when I found myself with a closed street and a great view of one of the city’s older churches, I had to grab a snap or two. Despite not having a dedicated telephoto sensor, I’m pleased with the central crop from the 50MP primary sensor, and I don’t notice any shift in color profile from 1x zoom.

Ultrawide Macro Ultrawide Macro

Shifting to the ultrawide sensor — and the software-based macro mode — it seems like Motorola has better control over a consistent color science than in years past. I’ve tested my fair share of Moto G devices that come with significant shifts from the primary sensor to the ultrawide, but I don’t feel like that’s the case here. The 13MP sensor still holds onto decent details from its larger pixels, and the punchier colors bring a little more life to my shots, especially in the flags in front of the Washington Monument.

This time, the bright pinks of the hydrangea I captured in macro mode seem to bleed together just a bit. I know there aren’t sharp edges within the flowers themselves, so the Moto G Stylus is adding some sharpening after the fact, and while it works for the water droplets, it emphasizes a few of the wrinkles in the flowers just a little bit too much.

1x Zoom 2x Zoom 4x Zoom 10x Zoom

I’ve already mentioned the lack of a telephoto sensor, which might hint at how the Moto G Stylus handles longer focal lengths, which is to say that it doesn’t, really. I think the phone is just fine up to about 4x zoom, as the US Capitol still looks sharp enough with okay details in the trees lining the National Mall. I’d feel fine posting that one to my Instagram story without zooming in, though I wouldn’t say the same for the shot at 10x zoom. Yes, it’s still identifiable as the US Capitol, but it feels like a lower-resolution rendering, and I can only pick out the yellow Penske truck in the foreground because I’ve seen the same one a thousand times around the city.

Portrait Mode

Wrapping us up, the Moto G Stylus (2025) has a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera at the top of its 6.7-inch display. It’s perfectly fine for your basic selfie needs — I have no issues with the details in portrait or standard modes, though I’m not sure I love the shift in image processing. I think the standard selfie looks a little more color-accurate, putting a slightly darker shadow onto my shirt, while the portrait shot makes everything seem a little bit brighter. It’s a slight shift, but one that I notice after having taken selfies on so many Android devices. At the very least, Motorola’s portrait detection is spot-on.

If you’re eyeing the Moto G Stylus as a cheap video shooter, know that it tops out with 4K recording at 30fps from both the front and rear cameras, though it can also record 1080p footage at 60fps. I mostly stuck to 4K video while walking around the festivals in Baltimore, and I came away pretty impressed with the stabilization in my clips, though I’d have liked to see 4K at 60fps support for $400.

You can check out full-resolution versions of all of my camera samples (and several dozen more) at this Google Drive link.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) review: The Moto G for most people

If there’s one cheap Motorola phone worth recommending, it’s this one — simple as that. Yes, the Moto G Power might offer a slightly more durable Gorilla Glass 5 display, but the Moto G Stylus (2025) checks all the other boxes on its way down. It’s more powerful, charges faster, offers better color options (mostly because Surf The Web beats Leaf Green in my book), and comes with the same reliable IP68 certification, even if it skips the IP69 add-on. Oh, and it comes with a built-in stylus for added flexibility, which you can only get from the Galaxy S25 Ultra otherwise.

That said, the Moto G Stylus (2025) still suffers from a couple of classic Motorola stumbles. There’s still a bit of bloatware in the form of a gaming folder that you can turn off and 1Weather, which you should immediately uninstall — but at least it’s less bloat than in previous generations. Right now, the bigger problem with recommending a budget-friendly Motorola device is that its software support is second to, well, everyone else. Two Android updates and a third year of security patches aren’t enough when rivals like Samsung offer more than double that, and Google goes to seven years if you pick up a Pixel.

The Moto G Stylus is Motorola's best budget phone in a long time... but it's taking on a new class of competitors.

And when you put a fairly short expiration date on a $400 Android phone, it becomes much easier to look elsewhere for your next device. Sure, you could look at Motorola’s in-house Moto G Power (2025) ($299.99 at Amazon), which has the same camera strengths, similar lightweight software, and nearly identical vegan leather finishes, but it has the same weaknesses, too. It’s saddled with the same bloatware, the same short update commitment, and drops down to 30W wired charging instead of 68W. That’s still pretty good compared to most options from Samsung and Google, but less exciting when you’ve tried true TurboPower.

Outside of the Motorola umbrella, Samsung’s budget-minded Galaxy A series probably makes the most sense. Its Galaxy A36 5G ($399.99 at Amazon) is nearly a perfect match for the Moto G Stylus, so long as you can live without the eponymous feature. The two phones share identical chipsets, matching batteries, and 6.7-inch AMOLED panels, while Samsung’s option adds a third camera to the mix — a dedicated 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A36 5G does come out comfortably ahead of the Moto G Stylus in terms of durability, though, sandwiching Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both sides of its plastic frame.

If you live outside the US, you might also want to check out the Nothing Phone 3a ($379.99 at Amazon) or the Phone 3a Pro ($459.99 at Amazon). They’re almost identical outside their camera bumps, meaning both have Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets, 6.77-inch displays, and the clever Glyph Interface on the back for notifications and timers. Nothing OS has also been one of our favorite Android skins since the start, bringing a dot-based matrix to most of its widgets while keeping a relatively light, Pixel-like interface. If you need slightly better zoom capability, though, you’ll want to grab the Phone 3a Pro with its larger 50MP telephoto sensor.

One last option worth considering is Google’s Pixel 9a ($449 at Amazon), but you’ll have to spend more. If you’re willing to try it, you’ll get the biggest battery available on a Pixel, Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset (the same one found on all of the flagship Pixels), and seven years of updates that include feature drops. You’ll also get the widest variety of AI-powered features from Google’s mid-ranger, which isn’t something you’ll find on many cheaper Android options.

