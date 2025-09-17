Nothing OS 4.0 teaser cues a sleeker UI, new clock styles, dashboard to track AI usage, more

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has shared another teaser for the upcoming Nothing OS 4.0.

According to the announcement, Nothing OS 4.0 features a more minimalist design, camera enhancements, and a new AI dashboard to track usage across various AI apps.

The launch date hasn’t been announced, but Nothing says an open beta is coming soon.

Stable Android 16 has been available for months, but Samsung is the only brand to have released a stable Android 16-based update for its devices. Others, like OnePlus, have begun closed beta programs, though details about its wider rollout remain scant. Nothing may be following soon, and has now announced some more details about its upcoming closed beta program for the Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16.

Following its teaser last week — and yesterday’s announcement about ambitious products, phone brand Nothing has shared another preview of its upcoming Android 16-based OS. In a Nothing Community post, the brand has introduced details about the additions to Nothing OS 4.0.

Nothing

The changes being added to Nothing OS 4.0 include an improved and consistent design throughout the UI. Nothing says the interface now gets more standardized elements, including cleaner quick settings tiles, so everything feels more intuitive. The upcoming version also introduces new fonts and styles for the lock screen clock.

Nothing OS 4.0 promises several other changes, such as an Extra Dark (true black) mode besides floating icons for active apps — similar to accessibility controls in Android. Additionally, other features like the Always On Display and brightness sliders will be optimized for better usage.

Nothing also promises an improved experience with the Camera and Gallery apps in OS 4.0. The update is said to bring an improved interface for these apps along with new camera presets. Nothing also says the update brings a “smarter” Gallery, suggesting we could see some AI-powered features.

Nothing

Speaking of AI, Nothing will add an AI dashboard that notifies you when tasks using large language models (LLMs) have been triggered on your Nothing Phone. Additionally, it appears that voice-based tasks in Nothing’s Essential Space, such as transcription for voice recordings, may now be handled by OpenAI’s Whisper model.

The teaser video also hints at a monthly limit for using Essential Space, suggesting Nothing might finally start charging users to use its built-in AI applications. We’ve previously seen hints about Nothing charging up to $120 a year to enjoy using Essential Space features without a cap.

Finally, Nothing has not revealed any details about the availability of Nothing OS 4.0. It has merely said that closed betas for eligible devices will be available soon. The Nothing Phone (1) will be excluded from the list, since it has already reached end-of-life. However, Nothing has indicated it has some plans to appease the owners.

Nothing

Notably, one of the mock screens used in this teaser displays October 25 as the date on the lock screen. Although this might not have anything to do with the actual release, it’s equally likely that Nothing left the easter egg on purpose.

We will keep you posted on the timeline for the closed beta and stable release of Nothing OS 4.0 once the company confirms it.

