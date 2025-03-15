I tested over 30 USB-C wall chargers and these are the best ones you should buy

Buying a USB charger for your new phone is easy, but picking out the perfect one is a bit more complicated. Do you need to power both a phone and a laptop? Is affordability your primary concern? Do you need it for travel? This volume of little but essential questions adds up to filter that sea of chargers into the perfect one just for you.

To that end, I’ve grabbed over 30 different USB-C chargers to test, grading them on essential metrics like power efficiency and charging standards, as well as the use cases they’re best for. No matter which type of USB charger you’re looking for, these are the ones I think you should buy.

The best overall USB-C charger: Anker Prime 67W GaN Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger Very portable • 67W charging • Three ports MSRP: $59.99 The Anker Prime 67W GaN is an efficient and powerful charger. It supports all the key standards and can power up to three gadgets at a time. Its compact design is also great for travel. See price at Amazon Positives Very portable

Very portable 67W charging

67W charging Three ports Cons A bit pricey Power isn’t everything when it comes to charging, but it’s a massive part of it, and the Anker Prime 67W GaN sits right in the sweet spot. Up to 65W from the top USB-C port means there’s room to spare for charging the fastest smartphones, like my 45W Galaxy S25 Ultra. You’re well supported for charging standards here, ensuring that a wide range of gadgets will charge as quickly as possible. USB Power Delivery and PPS are the two key specs supported by virtually all smartphones, and they work up to 67W each. Samsung Fast Charge (up to 45W) and Quick Charge are also supported for slightly older gadgets. With three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A), the Pime 67W has no trouble doubling up to charge two or even three gadgets at once. While we have better picks if multi-device charging is what you really need, this model will get the job done for smaller gadgets. It balances its power output for dual-charging very well, providing up to 40W on the top pot and 20W on the second USB-C, and it’ll cater to two phones or a tablet and phone combo reasonably well. The Anker Prime 67W GaN sits right in the sweet spot and is the best USB-C charger overall. Plugging in three gadgets pushes this charger right to the limit. The Anker Prime 67W will do 45W/12W/10W across all three ports, making it just about passable to charge a phone and two smaller devices, like an earbuds case, at once. All this is wrapped up in a package that scores 93% efficiency, ensuring it stays relatively cool even while powering gadgets on all three ports. It’s also not too bulky, weighing a reasonable 161g and sized at 49.6mm x 45.6mm x 61.5mm, which isn’t too bad if you need to travel with it. Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions UGREEN Nexode RG 65W ($49.99 at Amazon): The Nexode RG is a bit more efficient than the Pro model, so it doesn’t become anywhere near as hot. It’s absolutely solid competition for the Anker, but the older version of Samsung Fast Charge might cause some older devices to charge a fraction slower.

The Nexode RG is a bit more efficient than the Pro model, so it doesn’t become anywhere near as hot. It’s absolutely solid competition for the Anker, but the older version of Samsung Fast Charge might cause some older devices to charge a fraction slower. Samsung 45W Travel Adapter ($27.42 at Amazon): Samsung’s 45W charger is a surprisingly affordable option for a first-party accessory. Even though it only features a single USB-C port, its 45W USB PD PPS capability will quickly charge most smartphones on the market today.

Max Power USB Ports Power Efficiency USB PD USB PD PPS Quick Charge 3 & 4 Samsung Fast Charge Anker Prime 67W GaN

Max Power 65W

USB Ports 3

Power Efficiency 92.6%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 3 & 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Ugreen Nexode RG 65W

Max Power 65W

USB Ports 3

Power Efficiency 92.0%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 3 & 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

(not 2.0)

Samsung Travel Adatper

Max Power 45W

USB Ports 1

Power Efficiency 92.6%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 3 & 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W

Max Power 65W

USB Ports 3

Power Efficiency 90.7%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 3 & 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 625

Max Power 65W

USB Ports 2

Power Efficiency 90.9%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 3 & 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔



The best value USB-C charger: Anker Nano 3 Charger 30W Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger Very small • Foldable plugs • 30W • Multiple color options MSRP: $22.99 The Anker 511 Nano 3 is a tiny charger, but don’t let its size fool you. Thanks to GaN technology, this compact charger can output 30W of power. Further, it supports USB PD PPS charging through its singular USB-C port. See price at Amazon Positives Very small

Very small Foldable plugs

Foldable plugs 30W

30W Multiple color options Cons Only one port If you’re after a more affordable approach to charging that won’t let you down, Anker’s compact Nano Charger 30W is the model to beat at under $25. That small sum nets you 30W of power over a single USB-C port, supported over the key USB Power Delivery, and 27W over PPS. This is perfect for optimally charging most smartphones that support the standard, such as Apple’s latest iPhones, Google’s Pixel 9, and the Galaxy S25/S25 Plus. Anker’s Nano is also a solid pick if you need to charge older gadgets in a hurry. It supports an older version of Samsung Fast Charge, Quick Charge 3.0, and HUAWEI SuperCharge. Of course, 30W won’t max out bigger phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’ll still charge them in a timely manner. Likewise, this little model can’t produce the 20V needed by some PPS smartphones, like Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL. But you’d need a more powerful model to max out that phone anyway. Still, bundled into a cheap and lightweight package (just 74g), the Anker Nano 3 is the perfect charger for most phones. Its only drawback is that the small body becomes pretty warm while charging. Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions UGREEN Nexode RG 30W ($18.19 at Amazon): Once again, it was a close call between Anker and UGREEN. The Nexode RG 30W is pretty much as power-efficient and ticks off all the essential features, but we didn’t really care for the dot matrix screen face gimmick.

Once again, it was a close call between Anker and UGREEN. The Nexode RG 30W is pretty much as power-efficient and ticks off all the essential features, but we didn’t really care for the dot matrix screen face gimmick. Google 45W USB-C ($29.99 at Amazon): Google has discontinued its 30W USB charger since we tested it, but it has a new 45W model to replace it. While we can’t vouch for the latest model’s efficiency, it has all the right specs to power virtually every phone on the market, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL and its finicky 20V PPS requirement. It’s not too expensive either.

Max Power USB Ports Power Efficiency USB PD USB PD PPS Quick Charge 4 Samsung Fast Charge Anker Nano Charger

Max Power 30W

USB Ports 1

Power Efficiency 89.3%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔ (not 2.0)

Ugreen Nexode RG

Max Power 30W

USB Ports 1

Power Efficiency 88.7%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔ (not 2.0)

Google USB-C Charger

Max Power 30W

USB Ports 1

Power Efficiency 89.1%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔ (not 2.0)

Apple USB-C

Max Power 30W

USB Ports 1

Power Efficiency 91.5%

USB PD 2.0

USB PD PPS

Quick Charge 4

Samsung Fast Charge



The best USB-C charger for travel: Razer USB-C 130W GaN Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger Plenty of Power • Changeable travel prongs • Four USB ports MSRP: $179.99 With EU, UK, and US travel adapters, up to 130W of power, four USB ports, and support for all the major standards, the Razer USB-C 130W GaN charger is a brilliant choice for traveling around the globe. See price at Amazon Positives Plenty of Power

Plenty of Power Changeable travel prongs

Changeable travel prongs Four USB ports Cons A little bulky

A little bulky Limited to 33W PPS There are many considerations for a travel companion. Compactness and swappable prongs are essential, but I also long for power to keep everything charged up on the go. The Razer USB-C GaN Charger fits the bill surprisingly well as one of the more lightweight (311g) plugs with plenty of ports. It’s not the smallest charger on our list by a long way, and you could always grab our top pick for a decent general charge. However, the Razer has two easily swappable travel adapters to take this plug to the UK and Europe, as well as US prongs. The two USB-C and two USB-A combo setups are also universally helpful for charging everything from your laptop and phone to wireless headphones. In terms of power and specifications, it offers up to 100W via USB PD, a reasonable 33W for PPS devices, and support for Samsung Fast Charge and Quick Charge. Splitting power to two devices gives you 65W on one USB-C port and 45W on the second. In other words, it’ll handle laptops, phones, cameras, and more without breaking a sweat. Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions Satechi 145W GaN Travel Charger ($119.99 at Satechi): The lack of USB PD PPS will be a dealbreaker for newer phones, but it comes with four easily swappable travel adapters and four USB-C ports that really make the product stand out.

The lack of USB PD PPS will be a dealbreaker for newer phones, but it comes with four easily swappable travel adapters and four USB-C ports that really make the product stand out. Satechi 165w USB-C 4-Port ($119.99 at Amazon): Spoiler alert: this is our pick for the best desktop charger, but it could also make a great travel companion, owing to its removable plug. It’s pretty hefty at 447g, which isn’t ideal quite so brilliant for hand luggage.

Max Port Power USB Ports Power Efficiency USB PD USB PD PPS Quick Charge 4 Samsung Fast Charge Razer USB-C 130W GaN

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 91.32%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔ (not 2.0)

Satechi 165W GaN

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 94.10%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Satechi 145W Travel

Max Port Power 140W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 91.08%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS

Quick Charge 4

Samsung Fast Charge

Spigen ArcDock 120W

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 90.43%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS

Quick Charge 4

Samsung Fast Charge



The best multiport charger: Anker Prime 100W GaN Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger Smaller profile • Three charging ports • 100W charging MSRP: $84.99 The Anker Prime 100W GaN is a very efficient charger with enough power for phones, tablets, and laptops. It can charge up to four devices at once and supports every standard your gadgets could need. See price at Amazon Positives Smaller profile

Smaller profile Three charging ports

Three charging ports 100W charging Cons Pricey With Anker’s 65W model being our best overall pick, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Anker Prime 100W GaN is our best multiport charger. The only real difference is that the extra power makes this model suitable for charging bigger laptops. However, it costs a little more and is a smidgen larger as a result. In terms of power split, 100W is available from a single port or a sensible 65W/35W dual and 45W/30W/12W triple split capability when loading up with multiple gadgets. Retaining extra power on the primary USB-C port ensures your phone or laptop will keep charging as quickly as possible. The two USB-C and one USB-A ports make for a sensible setup for devices old and new. Paired with all the USB standards you’ll ever need and a robust 93% efficiency score, the Prime 100W GaN is a superb choice. I only have one reservation. If you can, pick up the older model, as the 2024 edition’s efficiency isn’t quite as good but is otherwise the same. Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W ($74.99 at Amazon): UGREEN comes in a close second here, with brilliant efficiency, specs, and power capabilities. However, the bottom USB power is limited to 30W, so it can’$49.99 at Amazont fast some phones quite as quickly as possible.

UGREEN comes in a close second here, with brilliant efficiency, specs, and power capabilities. However, the bottom USB power is limited to 30W, so it can’$49.99 at Amazont fast some phones quite as quickly as possible. UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W ($119.99 at Amazon): If you need even more power and an additional USB-C port, the 160W Nexode Pro is a great pick. Again, the lower USB-C ports are limited to 30W, but up to 140W from the top USB-C port makes it a powerhouse for charging demanding laptops.

Multi-port Max Port Power USB Ports Power Efficiency USB PD USB PD PPS Quick Charge 4 Samsung Fast Charge Multi-port Anker Prime 100W GaN (2023)

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 3

Power Efficiency 92.79%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Multi-port Anker Prime 100W (2024)

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 3

Power Efficiency 91.05%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Multi-port Ugreen Nexode Pro 100W

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 3

Power Efficiency 90.45%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Multi-port Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W

Max Port Power 140W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 91.54%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Multi-port Spigen ArcDock 120W

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 90.43%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS

Quick Charge 4

Samsung Fast Charge



The best desktop charger: Satechi 165w USB-C 4-Port Satechi 165W USB C 4-Port GaN Charging Station Covers all charging standards • Excellent efficiency • Four USB-C ports MSRP: $199.99 The Satechi 165W USB-C charger represents the best in modern charging. Catering to every major standard, with four USB-C ports, an extremely high-efficiency rating, and a detachable cord, this is a great charging companion for your desk and travels See price at Amazon Positives Covers all charging standards

Covers all charging standards 165W total power

165W total power Excellent efficiency

Excellent efficiency Four USB-C ports Cons Heavy

Heavy Bright LED With four USB-C ports sporting up to 165W of combined power, this Satechi model is a beast of a charger. It covers all the key charging specifications, including USB PD PPS, and has a removable cable so you can easily swap it for a different connector if you want to take it with you on your travels. Splitting power is obviously important on your desk, and the Satechi gives you 100W on the first port and 60W on the second when charging two devices. In other words, it’ll constantly provide plenty of power to your laptop even when charging another power-hungry device. With four USB-C gadgets plugged in, it offers an impressive 60W/45W/30W/30W maximum split, which is ample for multiple phones, tablets, and even a laptop. It’s also super efficient and doesn’t become too warm while charging on all four ports. If there’s a drawback, the Satechi 165W is bulky, weighing 447g (including the cable) and measuring 99.8 x 71.1 x 30.1mm. This charger has it all, but it definitely isn’t pocketable, making it the perfect fit for your desk. Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions Anker Prime 200W Desktop Charging Station ($69.99 at Amazon): With six ports total, four of them USB-C, and up to 100W out from two ports at once, or a 65W/65W/45W/25W split for four demanding gadgets at once, this hub will handle everything. It supports all the key standards and scores very good efficiency, too. It’s a great pick.

With six ports total, four of them USB-C, and up to 100W out from two ports at once, or a 65W/65W/45W/25W split for four demanding gadgets at once, this hub will handle everything. It supports all the key standards and scores very good efficiency, too. It’s a great pick. Baseus GaN 3 Pro Desktop ($39.99 at Amazon): 100W max isn’t a ton of power, but it’ll be plenty for most desktop use cases. With brilliant spec support, high efficiency, and two USB-C and USB-A ports, this smaller charger has you well covered for your desk gadgets and will power your laptop, too. It just might not be able to do all that at once.

Max Port Power USB Ports Power Efficiency USB PD USB PD PPS Quick Charge 4 Samsung Fast Charge Satechi 165W GaN

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 94.10%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Baseus GaN 3 Pro Desktop 100W

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 92.64%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Anker Prime 240W GaN Desktop

Max Port Power 140W

USB Ports 4

Power Efficiency 94.75%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Satechi 200W GaN

Max Port Power 140W

USB Ports 6

Power Efficiency 93.08%

USB PD 3.1

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔

Anker Prime 200W Desktop Charging Station

Max Port Power 100W

USB Ports 6

Power Efficiency 92.70%

USB PD 3.0

USB PD PPS ✔

Quick Charge 4 ✔

Samsung Fast Charge ✔



What to look for in a good wall charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Wall plugs might be a dime a dozen, but picking the one that optimally charges your unique collection of gadgets isn’t as easy as it might seem. While all USB plugs will charge any USB gadget slowly, at the very least, your phone and laptop have specific requirements if you want them to charge as quickly as possible. This boils down to two key metrics: the power level required (in Watts) and the supported charging specification. USB Power Delivery is the most popular universal specification; it’s supported by Apple, Google, Samsung, and many others. However, Chinese brands, in particular, prefer their own faster proprietary specifications.

In addition to those essentials, it’s a good idea to check the USB port types available on a specific plug and how power is split between them when charging multiple gadgets. Broadly speaking, USB-C ports charge modern phones quicker than USB-A, and having two of them is essential if you want to power up a laptop at the same time as your phone. Still, low-power USB-A ports are nice to have for powering up smaller gadgets, like a wireless earbuds case. There are many variables, particularly if you’re looking for a one-stop shop to charge a wide range of gadgets. To help, I’ve put together a short bullet point list to point you in the right direction, but you should also check out my full guide on picking the right charger.

To pick out the right charge for your Android device: Find out how much power you need in watts (W). This is often listed on a phone’s specification sheet or manual. Typically, charging power varies between 18 and 80W.

Check the charging protocol your device supports. You’ll need to buy a first-party branded charger if it’s proprietary, such as OPPO’s SuperVOOC. Universal standards such as USB Power Delivery (PD) open the door to many third-party options.

Pick a charger matching your device’s power requirement and charging standard.

If you plan to charge multiple devices from a single charger, double-check that it can share enough power on all its ports for your gadgets and that each port supports your required standards. What charger do you need for an iPhone? If you own an iPhone 15 or 16, you’ll need a 30W USB Power Delivery charger and USB-C charging cable — just like an Android device.

Do you have an iPhone 12, 13, or 14? You’ll need a Lightning to USB-C adapter cable, but it will otherwise be fine with USB-C plugs. What about charging laptops and tablets? Virtually all modern laptops and tablets charge using the USB Power Delivery standard over USB-C. However, there are some exceptions, so do double-check. For example, if you’re rocking an older laptop that still has a barrel connector, you’ll be out of luck for most wall plugs, which are USB only.

The power levels for laptops are often much higher than those of phones, starting at 60W for smaller models and often reaching 120W for more powerful laptops.

Why you should trust me

Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority

Whether it’s the older Quick Charge, the newer USB Power Delivery, or one of today’s countless proprietary charging standards, I’ve spent countless hours getting to grips with what chargers play nicely with which brands. When picking out the perfect wall plug for the latest smartphone in my pocket, I look for two key things: the right specs and value for money.

Today’s landscape is a labyrinth of proprietary charging standards and power levels that can make picking out the best product a real headscratcher. So, to start with, I sift through our huge range of products to scope out the ones with the broadest compatibility, testing them to see how well they charge a wide range of gadgets, whether it’s a Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel smartphone, or the latest MacBooks. Next, I dig into the finer details that can separate two seemingly identical products, including the plug’s efficiency score, how well it balances power when charging multiple devices at once, and what (if any) accessories it comes with.

I've been professionally testing and reviewing chargers for over five years.

Finally, I bundle all this together by looking at the product’s price and what it’s best suited for. After all, we have quite different requirements for a desk-bound charger to one we’ll want to take on our travels. You might not care about built-in travel adapters for the former, but it’s probably worth spending a fraction more for a travel companion that’ll fast charge your laptop and tablet, for example.

The market for the humble wall plug evolves every year, with new gadgets hitting the market demanding new and updated charging specifications and power requirements. As such, I carefully reevaluate our recommended picks every few months, taking into account what consumers will need when shopping for charging companions for the latest phones, laptops, and tablets on the market, as well as phones you might have kept faithfully in your pocket for the past few years.

You might like