Don't wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, get the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) now — here's why

Motorola Razr Ultra The Motorola Razr Ultra boldly goes where no flip phone has gone before, with better performance, a bigger battery, and a brighter design than ever. It's easy to fall in love with once you get past the eye-watering price tag. The AI features need some polish and the update policy really should be better, but this is the first foldable flip phone that can go blow for blow with even the best non-foldable smartphones.

Every year, Motorola gets my hopes up with an exciting new Razr. It rolls out colorful new finishes, slightly revamped cameras, and the most straightforward cover screen experience one could ask for, only to be surpassed by the reliability and polish of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip. Each time I finish the year, I know that the top-tier Razr has earned a place in my heart, but the Galaxy Z Flip makes more sense. Until now.

This year, with the Razr Ultra (a.k.a. the Razr 60 Ultra in some regions), Motorola has its winner. It’s a flip phone that’s decided more is more, and it delivers an experience I’ve waited for ever since the Razr series came back to the US in 2023. I finally think it does enough to stay ahead of whatever changes Samsung makes to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 this year, and here’s why.

This review will mainly focus on the Razr Ultra, but I’ll also be critiquing the Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) throughout so you know which one best suits your usage and budget!

The Razr Ultra’s design is as polished as they come

I’ve said it before, and I’ll probably say it again, but Motorola makes some of the best-looking phones in the game. It combines materials and colors in such a way that it makes you want to leave your phone case behind so that you can look at the latest Pantone shades. I thought that was evident enough on the 2024 Razr Plus with its rainbow of vegan leather hues, but I didn’t know anything yet.

Jump to this year, and the newly introduced Razr Ultra — launched alongside 2025 refreshes of the vanilla Razr and Razr Plus — has added a few new Pantone colors to the series to pick from, but it’s also added new materials like wood (on the Mountain Trail version) and Alcantara (on the Scarab version) to the mix. Yes, there are still a few vegan leather options, but how could you not be more intrigued by an ultra-premium foldable phone made of wood? That’s exactly what I thought, and that’s why I picked the Razr Ultra in Mountain Trail when given my choice.

Motorola's colors have long beaten Samsung's, but a phone made of wood? I'll take two.

And, after just about two weeks with my wood-paneled, bronze-finished Razr Ultra, I’m as firmly in the no-case camp as I’ve ever been. I’m not worried about the panel splitting or splintering, and the best part about wood is that it doesn’t pick up any fingerprints. So far, neither does the brushed metal frame, outside of the two flat edges around the hinge that meet when you open the Razr Ultra. Is the FSC-certified wood a little bit slippery in the hand? Yes, it has a bit less texture than Motorola’s usual vegan leather, but it’s not nearly as bad as some of the glossy panels I’ve used in the past.

As much as I love the Mountain Trail version of the Razr Ultra, I have a few concerns about how a material like Alcantara might hold up on the Scarab finish. During our initial hands-on period with the 2025 Razr series, the demo units were already picking up fuzzies and dust, and I could only see that getting worse as you pull the phone out and put it away more over time. I’d love to be proven wrong, but maybe there’s a reason that fabric-covered phones aren’t all the rage.

Razr Ultra in Scarab

Of course, what brings this year’s Razr lineup closer than ever to Samsung’s refined Galaxy Z Flip series isn’t just that it looks good. It’s that Motorola has finally improved the durability of its hinge across the board. The new hinge on all three 2025 Razrs is now titanium-reinforced to be four times stronger than stainless steel. In practice, that mostly means it feels tighter and more positionable than before, which is essential for some of the Moto AI features I’ll get to in a few minutes.

Also vital to that Moto AI experience is the Razr Ultra’s cover screen, which I think remains miles ahead of the one on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. Not only is the panel still larger at an even 4 inches, but it’s brighter at 3,000 nits of peak brightness, smoother with a 165Hz refresh rate, and tougher thanks to Corning’s Gorilla Glass Ceramic. Do you need any of this on a display meant to be used quickly and put back in your pocket? Probably not, but it’s nice to have. The Razr Plus’ external display mirrors the same base specs (but a lower peak brightness), while the base Razr drops the size to 3.6-inches and the refresh rate to 90Hz.

The wide-open cover screen experience is better than Samsung’s, too, if only because it makes the Razr easier to pick up and go about your day without a second thought. I’ve written several times about how badly I want Samsung to ditch the reliance on Good Lock for its Flex Window experience, and every time I pick up a Razr, I’m reminded just how right I am. I love that I can open any app right from the Razr Ultra’s default app drawer, whether it’s something productive like Slack or fun like YouTube to watch every Premier League goal from match week 37 while I sweat over Chelsea’s chances of Champions League football next season.

I watched PetaPixel review a half-frame camera on what feels like a half-frame display, and I loved it.

This year, Motorola has also revamped its approach to widgets on the cover screen, adding two extra customizable panels so you can fit even more information at a glance. I still prefer the well-optimized weather and Spotify panels as part of my default carousel, but I’ve also set up a well-being widget with my Fitbit step count and a record of my daily screen time.

Hidden by this external excellence is another top-notch display — the largest one I’ve used on a flip phone. In the name of going Ultra, Motorola bumped its main AMOLED display from 6.9 inches to an even 7 inches for the Ultra, making it larger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Then, it brought over the same sky-high 165Hz refresh rate from the external display and paired it with an even brighter 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a crisp Super HD resolution. The Razr Plus and Razr keep things to 6.9-inches, and make some reasonable adjustments for the price differences: the Razr Plus has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a lower PPI overall, while the Razr drops to a 120Hz refresh rate. Thankfully, all three are gorgeous AMOLEDs.

The reworked hinge also means that the trio’s display crease is shallower than ever, making it almost unnoticeable unless viewed at a sharp angle against the sunlight. I hardly notice the dent in the panel while gaming, either, easily dragging and dropping pieces of track across the center line as I work my way through Railbound just about three years late.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

And now, we have to talk about one more Razr Ultra-exclusive feature that I’m not quite sold on: The AI Key. Brand-new to Motorola’s top-tier flip phone this year is a dedicated button with no purpose but launching the Moto AI menu. Yes, you can remap its two gestures, choosing between Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and opening the menu itself, but that’s kind of it. Your other option is to turn the button off entirely, but then it feels like wasted space on a $1,300 flip phone. At the very least, Motorola was smart enough to put its AI Key opposite the power button, which means I haven’t accidentally pressed it like I have Nothing’s similarly-styled Essential Key — another fairly superfluous button, but one attached to a far more useful interpretation of this kind of feature.

Despite my general heaping of praise on the 2025 Razr lineup, it’s not without its quirks. The IP48 ratings across the board mean you’ll have to be careful when taking your expensive flip phone anywhere near the beach, though it should be fine with an accidental dip into a pool. I’ve also been less than impressed by the Razr Ultra’s speakers at higher volumes. The stereo setup gets loud, but it’s not very crisp when it gets there, losing some finer instruments from Hozier’s re-release of Like Real People Do when I try to blare it over Spotify.

There’s enough power here to make most flagships blush

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If the only feather in Motorola’s cap were that I think its Razrs look better than the Galaxy Z Flip, there wouldn’t be much to write home about. That’s been the case for the last few years, and if not for some key internal upgrades, I probably would have steered you toward the older models to help you save a few bucks. But, in keeping with its new Ultra branding, Motorola saw fit to pack its top-tier flagship with some of the best specs we’ve ever seen on a foldable.

That means more — more of everything. Where the previous Razr Plus packed a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset (and the 2025 iteration still does), the Razr Ultra now carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. Where that same Razr Plus offered 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fixed storage, this version jumps to 16GB and 512GB at the base level, leaving the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s 128GB tier even further in the dust. The Razr Ultra even comes in an optional 1TB configuration, ensuring you’ll have years to make Amazon Music playlists in the Playlist Studio before you run out of space.

As always, though, a packed spec sheet only means so much. While I could comfortably say that the Razr Ultra felt powerful in the palm of my hand, I wanted some data to back it up. So, I set up our usual gauntlet of tests and lined up what I felt were logical competitors. This time, the Razr Ultra’s alternatives included the previous Razr Plus (2024), this year’s base Razr (2025), the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and, for good measure, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. Why a candy bar-style phone known for its stylus? Well, it’s the only other phone I could think of that costs $1,300, and it packs some very similar specs to the Razr Ultra.

And honestly, I thought that when I added Samsung’s top-end flagship to the mix, it would simply run away with the competition. After all, it doesn’t have to worry about a split battery, split cooling setup, or any other typical foldable hiccups. Instead, the Razr Ultra showed me just how far Motorola has come in just a few years of revamping its flip phones. Yes, the Razr Ultra fell behind its fellow Ultra in CPU-intensive Geekbench 6 performance, but it stayed pretty much neck and neck on the more comprehensive PCMark Work test and finished above the Galaxy S25 Ultra by the end of 20 runs of our GPU-heavy Wild Life Extreme stress test. The level of stability it shows after five runs is incredibly impressive here.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The performance gap gets even bigger when you turn your eye from the Razr Ultra to its other hinged competitors, both in-house and from Samsung. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and ample RAM run circles around the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 of the previous Razr Plus and the Dimensity 7400X that holds down Motorola’s most affordable — but still very, very good for the price and form factor — Razr (2025). The jump in performance also looks like it should be large enough to hold the eventual Galaxy Z Flip 7 at bay, especially if that phone sticks with its same base RAM and tries to count on the overclocked chipset for all of its performance gains.

Although I expected the Galaxy S25 Ultra to outperform even the best flip phones, I can’t say I’m as surprised by the rest of the Razr Ultra’s performance. I use review devices for a few days before putting them through our testing wringer, just to ensure it’s worked through any residual setup kinks, and the Razr Ultra was no different. I took it for a fairly busy weekend around Baltimore right out of the box, heading to a street fair that required some careful Google Maps navigation up in Remington, before biking my way back across town for a friend’s birthday party in the afternoon. Despite only having a few hours under its belt, the Razr Ultra felt comfortable almost immediately, jumping from one task to the next and prompting me to set up the few Moto AI features it thought might be necessary.

The Razr Ultra beats every other flip phone in its path and even keeps pace with traditional ultra-flagships.

Since that hectic first day, the weather has been a bit of a mixed bag here in Baltimore, prompting me to use the Razr Ultra a little bit differently. Although it means a bit less time outdoors with the cameras, I’ve balanced it out with an increase in Gamesnacks on the cover screen and a lot more reliance on the Razr Ultra as an around-the-house companion. It’s come in clutch as a faster way to set a kitchen timer without opening the cover screen, a quick way to glance at the weather before heading out for a run to test my new Garmin Forerunner 970, and I’ve taken to the twist-to-launch gesture as a way to check myself in the camera rather than looking for a mirror. Is any of this life-or-death? No, but everything reminds me how much I love Motorola’s straightforward cover screen experience.

Unsurprisingly, there are still a few things on my Razr Ultra to-do list, like bringing it to an Orioles game to test everything from the camera to pulling up MLB Ballpark tickets on the cover screen, but the O’s have simply been too bad for me to sit through the spring weather conditions. I’ve also meant to rely on the Razr Ultra as a navigation companion and DJ for a long drive, to really test how it handles thermals when I’m using it for more than an hour at a time, but seemingly endless roadwork has me too nervous to move my car and then spend an hour hunting for parking. In the meantime, I’ll just be living out my civil engineering dreams while I play Railbound and wait for sunnier days.

As if more RAM, power, and storage weren’t enough, the Razr Ultra also packs more into its battery capacity — a lot more. Where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers just a 4,000mAh cell, the Razr Ultra delivers 4,700mAh in a not-much-larger package. Sure, it’s a few millimeters wider and taller, but it’s hardly an increase that’s uncomfortable in your pocket. And, when it comes to flip phones, a few extra milliamp hours never hurt anyone, so it was time to see how much that extra size really matters. I ran it through our standardized battery drain test and, once again, the Razr Ultra put its money where its mouthpiece is.

It set the tone across almost all of our testing categories, spending the longest time on a simulated Zoom call, recording the longest 4K video, and then spending hours looping through our video playback test. The Razr Ultra even beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a few sections, though nothing could match the slab phone’s longevity while browsing the web. There’s not much this well-built flip phone with a big old battery can’t do — except for maybe last forever. The regular Razr also delivers some impressive endurance numbers, which isn’t that surprising as it adds 300mAh of capacity over last year’s model to hit 4,500mAh. The Razr Plus (2025), meanwhile, sticks with the same 4,000mAh cell as the 2024 version — a puzzling choice, but a solid performer nonetheless.

Of course, the Razr Ultra’s superb battery won’t, in fact, last forever, but Motorola’s charging setup is good enough that you won’t mind. The Razr Ultra is set up with both 68W wired TurboPower charging and 30W wireless charging, both of which are class leaders in the US in the foldable space. You will need a powerful enough charger — your standard Google Pixel charger and Samsung Galaxy charger probably won’t be quick enough — but it’s tough to argue with raw speed. In my testing, I found that the Razr Ultra doesn’t hit its peak speed for very long, likely due to the heat associated with pushing that much power, but it still filled the 4,700mAh cell almost as quickly as the Galaxy S25 Ultra filled its larger battery. The 2025 Razr Plus and Razr stick to the same charging power as their 2024 counterparts — 45W wired/15W wireless and 30W wired/15W wireless, respectively — but both still run rings around the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s 25W peak.

The Razr Ultra rights one of the Razr Plus’s camera wrongs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

By now, you’ve probably picked up on the fact that the Razr Ultra is a success story of Motorola fitting more than ever into a flip phone. For the most part, that’s meant taking everything good about the previous Razr Plus and kicking it up a notch. However, when it comes to the rear cameras, it seems like Motorola has realized that its old ways were probably better. This is also where I have to admit that I’m not always full of the best and brightest ideas.

When Motorola launched the Razr Plus in 2023, I started begging for a flip phone with a telephoto camera. I figured there was almost no chance of me using an ultrawide sensor nearly as much as Motorola expected, so it should just get rid of it. Then, for the next generation, it did. It swapped the ultrawide sensor for a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. For a second, I thought it was a brilliant decision. Then, I realized it wouldn’t zoom in past 2x when you tried to use the phone closed, making it no more flexible than its predecessor, while not boosting the zoom capabilities that much.

So now, I’m glad that Motorola has reversed course, proving that it knows just a little better about what makes the best camera phones than I do. It’s brought the Razr Ultra back to a wide and ultrawide pairing, trimming both sensors with 50MP resolutions while increasing the size of its primary sensor from 1/1.95 inches to 1/1.56 inches with larger individual megapixels to boot. The new ultrawide sensor is roughly the size of last year’s telephoto selection, but it’s proven much more helpful with the Razr Ultra closed.

So, with that bit of hardware reshuffling out of the way, let’s get to some camera samples. I’m only sharing Ultra shots here because the 2025 Razr Plus and Razr have identical hardware and camera performance to the 2024 editions — check out my review of the previous generation for an idea of what you’ll get.

2x zoom 2x zoom

This first row is an interesting mixed bag for me. The shot of the street fair to the left is the very first photo I captured with the Razr Ultra, and also one of my least favorites. Although the details are pretty good, the color treatment gets wonky towards the horizon, where the sky abruptly turns white. It also shows far too much saturation in the leaves of the trees and the purple of the person’s shirt in the foreground.

Both 2x zoom samples more than make up for it, though, with the image of the boat holding great detail and some very moody contrast in the rainy Baltimore spring. I also quite like the warmer, softer tones in the image of my friend overlooking the Domino Sugar factory, as it naturally softens past the railing in front of him without feeling too artificial. The low-light sample in the middle is also fairly true to life, putting just enough glow on the brick facade without blowing out the yellowness.

35mm Portrait 35mm Portrait

In this row, the Razr Ultra jumps from one strength — human portraits — to another, with seemingly no complaints about the different lighting conditions. It easily picked out the edges of my friend at the same street fair pictured above, even tracing the dark shape of his watch before applying the bokeh effect. The shot of the submarine is also one of my favorites, combining just enough sharpness with carefully placed shadows under the anchor point in the foreground and the area where the hull meets the waterline. We’ve seen enough smartphone cameras soften or overdo shadows, so it’s nice to see the Razr Ultra treat them naturally.

Low Light

Switching sensors to the ultrawide camera, I once again think that the Razr Ultra’s performance improved over time. Although I love the memory of the beer mile on the right side, the sharpness of the new T Rowe Price headquarters (and surrounding park) and pagoda are much more impressive, as are their respective color palettes. I particularly like that the Razr Ultra is willing to let the light sources around the pagoda do their job without trying to brighten the trees or bushes in the foreground. Also, both the primary and ultrawide cameras bin to 12.5MP images by default, but you can switch to Ultra-Res for the full 50MP effect, as long as you have enough storage space.

Ultrawide 1x zoom 2x zoom 4x zoom

10x zoom 20x zoom 30x zoom

With just two rear cameras, it’s fair to wonder how capable the Razr Ultra’s zoom setup might be. After all, Motorola boasts that its premium flip phone comes with 30x magnification, but you have to trust the mix of digital zoom and post-processing to get there. I think the proper limit is closer to the 10x zoom length if you want to maintain decent sharpness. Yes, I pushed the Razr Ultra to its 30x maximum, but both the 20x and 30x results are, shall we say, light on detail. You can still tell you’re looking at the top of a tower, but you’re probably not going to share either image on social media. From ultrawide to 4x zoom, I think the Razr Ultra does its job brilliantly.

1x zoom Ultrawide 1x zoom - Portrait mode Ultrawide - Portrait mode

One of the other benefits of a flip phone is that it’s so easy to use the primary cameras as selfie cameras. As such, I never even touched the 50MP punch hole camera that lives on the internal 7-inch display. With much larger sensors at your disposal, why would you? I’m pleased with the detail across all four images above, though I have to point out the shift in color profiles. The blue of my jacket without portrait mode is different from the color with portrait mode applied, and the red tint in my face and on the bricks is completely different between the primary camera and the ultrawide. That said, I’d still rather have the bigger sensors to work with.

The Razr Ultra takes everything good about the Razr Plus cameras and kicks it up a notch.

The Razr Ultra exclusively gains Group Shot — essentially Motorola’s version of the Pixel’s Best Take, and an Action Shot mode that mimics what OnePlus introduced on the OnePlus 13. You can also train an AI-powered Signature Style mode on all three of the new Razrs, which automatically applies customized edits to your shots right after you press the shutter button. I expected this mode to kick in without telling it to, but it doesn’t, so I’m still teaching the Razr Ultra to edit to my liking. Motorola’s close relationship with Google means that the Razr Ultra supports plenty of other editing features, like Magic Editor and Photo Unblur, and I’m kind of glad Motorola didn’t try to reinvent the wheel here.

On the video side, the Razr Ultra tops out with 8K resolution at 30fps or 4K at either 30 or 60fps, both of which look excellent and are well-stabilized. However, the more fun feature to write home about is camcorder mode. It now kicks in automatically if you half-close your Razr Ultra with the camera set to video mode, and the standard controls flip to a one-press touchpad when you’re ready to start or stop your clip. You can then swipe up or down on the sideways trackpad to zoom in or out, and another press stops and saves your clip. It feels a little backwards to hold your phone sideways and record in a vertical 9:16 aspect ratio for social media, though, so you might have to retrain your brain a bit.

Also, if you want to check out full-resolution versions of the camera samples above, you can do so at this Google Drive link.

Motorola is in AI mode, and I’m okay with that

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’ve avoided (or only hinted at) it so far, but we have to talk about one more piece of Motorola’s new Razr lineup: The long-awaited (or maybe dreaded) entry into the AI race. Yes, it’s happened — after several months of limiting its Moto AI features to a carefully chosen beta group, wrinkles like Catch Me Up and Remember This have been unleashed upon the masses. Well, they’ve been made available to anyone who buys a new Razr, at least.

So far, I don’t hate Moto AI, which is as close to a ringing endorsement as I’ll get. I’m not sure that any of its elements feel necessary just yet, as I’m still pretty well trained to make notes when I need to remember something, tap the Gemini app when I need to ask questions, and make my Spotify playlists by hand, but I appreciate that Motorola is trying something different. Rather than simply pushing out clones of everyone else’s writing tools and image generators, Moto AI took its time to figure out how to make smaller features more helpful.

Motorola's AI features feel more intentional than its rivals, but I haven't fallen in love yet.

Sometimes, that means bringing a sensible feature to the entire Razr lineup, like Next Move, which helps to point you towards whatever AI-powered feature might be most useful. For me, that’s primarily included reminding me to use Perplexity (which comes optimized for all three Razr models) for deep research, the Playlist Studio (which only works in Amazon Music) to set the mood, and Remember This to save notes from recipes or time-sensitive emails that have come in over the last few hours. Did I have trouble finding and recognizing Next Move at first? Yes, I had to reach out and ask what the interface looked like. Has it since grown on me as a hesitant-at-best user of AI? Yes, it has.

The Razr Ultra-exclusive Look and Talk is the other Moto AI feature that’s worked its way into my daily life. It’s kind of like having an AI assistant who’s always watching, ready to answer questions when you look its way. Of course, if it were always watching, that would be creepy. So instead, Look and Talk only kicks in when your Razr Ultra is in tent or stand mode, and only when you’re within about an arm’s reach. You’ll also know that it’s active, as it opens up a Gemini Live-like interface that plays back both sides of your conversation.

Unfortunately, I’ve been less convinced by a few of the Razr Ultra’s other Moto AI wrinkles, like Catch Me Up and the Playlist Studio, mostly because they’re too specific to stand out. The former is a great idea, letting your phone give you a quick summary of recent notifications, but it’s limited by the fact that it only works for personal communications, so things like Gmail, CBS Sports updates, and Instagram likes are exempt. Motorola’s Playlist Studio is similarly interesting, using AI to generate a playlist based on whatever mood you describe, but then you can only export it to Amazon Music — and I’m not about to ditch Spotify and my well-trained algorithm.

It also seems like Motorola isn’t entirely sure how it would like you to activate Moto AI. Yes, the Razr Ultra has its dedicated AI key, but you can also access Gemini via the power button, open the Moto AI menu via an on-screen button, or launch it from the standard Moto AI app. It’s like Motorola wants you to try Moto AI one way or another, and it’s hoping that more access points and more features are the solution.

Motorola Razr Ultra review: Finally, a flip phone without training wheels

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

At the end of the day, all I think Motorola had to do to make me happy was make a flip phone without compromise. The Razr Ultra is that flip phone. Yes, it’s extremely expensive — matching the price of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra — and yes, I still feel like many of its Moto AI features feel unnecessary and unfinished, but it’s hard to find a single part of the spec sheet where Motorola shied away from giving its new foldable flagship just a little bit more. The only real complaint I have centers on the update guarantee, which sits at a measly three years of major Android updates and four years of security patches. Come on, Motorola, you have to do better in 2025.

Outside of that, though, the Razr Ultra checks every box and then some. It’s the best-looking flip phone to date, offers the fastest charging in the US, the most durable glass for its cover screen, and has an updated hinge that makes Motorola’s already-shallow crease even better. Pack the biggest battery into its slim leather, wood, or Alcantara-backed body and add a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 16GB of RAM, and this is one of the better examples of a smartphone living up to its Ultra moniker. I love that Hello UX remains light and smooth, and I’ll keep recommending Motorola’s cover screen interface over Samsung’s until the Galaxy Z Flip unites its app drawer and dumps the odd folder-shaped design.

Motorola's Razr Ultra has almost no compromises, making it the flip phone I've always wanted.

Yet this is a flip phone with a base configuration that costs $1,300. That’s a lot of money — like, a lot. You can get Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra for that price, along with its more powerful cameras, S Pen, and equally durable design. However, the more important rival to consider once you’ve balked at the Razr Ultra’s sky-high price is Motorola’s own Razr (2025) ($699.99 at Amazon). It costs only about half as much as the Razr Ultra, yet delivers a solid pair of cameras, many of the same Moto AI features, and a matching update commitment. Again, it’s still not a great commitment, but you’re saving a lot of money.

I went so far as to say that Razr (2025) should be your pick if you’re in the market for your first foldable phone, and I stand by that statement. It charges faster than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, picks better color options and finishes, and has the same cover screen experience that I loved on the Razr Ultra — even if it’s on a 3.6-inch display instead of a 4-inch one. The base Razr also picked up a chipset upgrade, going from the Dimensity 7300X to 7400X, while its middle sibling, the Razr Plus, stayed the same as its 2024 predecessor.

