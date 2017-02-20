Google Home is supposed to be the central hub for all your connected devices. Whether you’re looking for an easy way to turn on your connected lights via voice command or play the first season of Stranger Things on your television, Google Home will help you do just that.
The success of Google’s connected speaker depends heavily on what services support it, though. If your favorite music streaming services or smart home devices aren’t compatible with Google Home, you’re not going to have a good time with it.
Although Google Home has only been out for a few months, plenty of popular apps and services have added support for the connected speaker. Wondering which services have Google Home support? You can find the full list below.
Audio
Google Home currently has support for a number of popular music streaming services, including Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. Whichever service you’re using, you’ll be able to stream music from your favorite artists, genres, playlists and albums. Do note that Google Home only supports one account per streaming service at the moment.
Supported services:
- Google Play Music
- YouTube Music (requires YouTube Red subscription)
- Spotify
- Pandora
- TuneIn
Smart home
If you happen to own any smart home devices, you can use Google Home to control them via voice command. Nest, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings and a few other services are supported here, and we’re happy to see most of the well-known brands on the list.
Supported services:
- Nest
- Philips Hue
- IFTTT
- SmartThings
- WeMo
- Honeywell
It’s worth pointing out that Google Home technically supports more smart home services than the ones listed above, if you’re an IFTTT user. With IFTTT, you can control your LIFX, Logitech Harmony, Rachio devices and more, plus a ton of other non-smart home services like Todoist, Evernote, Fitbit and Withings. For a complete list of services compatible with Google Assistant, head here.
Streaming devices
Do you own a Chromecast, smart TV or connected audio device? If so, you can use Google Home to control those products, too. Just say something like “Hey Google, play the latest video from Android Authority on my Chromecast” or “Hey Google, play Stranger Things on my TV”.
Supported services:
- Google Chromecast
- Google Chromecast Audio
- Vizio
- Toshiba
- Philips
- Sony
- Bang & Olufsen
- B&O Play
- Grundig
- Polk
- Raumfeld
Videos and photos
Have a YouTube video you’d like to watch on your television? What about a photo album that you’d like to show your friends and family on the big screen? As long as you have a Chromecast or a device that features Chromecast built-in, you can access YouTube, Netflix and Google Photos via voice command.
Supported services:
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Google Photos
Tasks
Frequent user of Google Calendar or Google Keep? Good news – you can use your Google Home to schedule events, add things to your shopping list, and more.
Supported services:
- Google Calendar
- Google Keep
Again, this is a scenario where IFTTT really comes in handy. The automation service currently supports Google Drive, Todoist, Slack and plenty of other productivity and task management applications that Google Home doesn’t support out of the box.
Games and fun
It’s all fun and games until… well, it can be fun and games all the time if you really want it to be. Play Mad Libs with your Google Home. It’s a lot of fun.
Supported services:
- Mad Libs
There are a few other tricks up Google Home’s sleeve. Try saying “Play Lucky Trivia”, “Crystal ball”, or “What are your Easter eggs?”.
Anything else?
Yes! In addition to any Chromecast-enabled audio app, there are tons of other third-party applications that have added support for Google Home. In fact, Google just recently added over 30 new services back in December 2016. The entire list of third-party apps is far too long to attach here, but we’ll point you to some of the more popular options below:
- AutoVoice – Run your voice commands in Tasker with the help of the AutoVoice Android app
- BuzzFeed – Take a fun daily quiz from BuzzFeed
- CNBC – CNBC brings you the most up-to-date business and stock news, market insights and CNBC TV schedules
- CNN – CNN delivers real-time updates and breaking news stories from reporters and anchors across the globe
- Domino’s – The Domino’s action can place your most recent or Easy Order, & track orders with Domino’s Tracker
- FitStar Personal Trainer – Get a total body workout with FitStar in just seven minutes
- Food Network – Food Network recipe and schedule search
- Genius – Look up songs by their lyrics
- HuffPost Headline Quiz – Think you’re up-to-date on the week’s news? Play the HuffPost Headline Quiz to find out!
- NPR One – Public Radio made personal
- Quora – Ask questions and get answers from experts on Quora
- The Wall Street Journal – Business & Markets News from The Wall Street Journal
- Uber – Ride with Uber for fast, reliable rides that are affordable and available 24/7
- WebMD – WebMD has the answers to your health questions, from conditions to drugs to side effects and more
To find the full list of services with Google Home support, open your Google Home app, then go to Settings>More settings>Services.
Some services require you to link the service account to your Google account before you can use it with Google Home. From the Services section in your Google Home app, tap the card of the service you want to link, tap Link Service, then sign in to the service. And that’s it – you should now be able to use your favorite services with Google Home.
That’s it, folks! We’ll of course update this list in the future as more services add Google Home support. Did we miss anything? Do you have a Google Home? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
