Google Home is supposed to be the central hub for all your connected devices. Whether you’re looking for an easy way to turn on your connected lights via voice command or play the first season of Stranger Things on your television, Google Home will help you do just that.

The success of Google’s connected speaker depends heavily on what services support it, though. If your favorite music streaming services or smart home devices aren’t compatible with Google Home, you’re not going to have a good time with it.

Although Google Home has only been out for a few months, plenty of popular apps and services have added support for the connected speaker. Wondering which services have Google Home support? You can find the full list below.

Editor’s note: We will update this list as more services add support for Google Home.

Audio

Google Home currently has support for a number of popular music streaming services, including Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. Whichever service you’re using, you’ll be able to stream music from your favorite artists, genres, playlists and albums. Do note that Google Home only supports one account per streaming service at the moment.

Supported services:

Google Play Music

YouTube Music (requires YouTube Red subscription)

Spotify

Pandora

TuneIn

Don't miss: Google Home review

Smart home

If you happen to own any smart home devices, you can use Google Home to control them via voice command. Nest, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings and a few other services are supported here, and we’re happy to see most of the well-known brands on the list.

Supported services:

Nest

Philips Hue

IFTTT

SmartThings

WeMo

Honeywell

It’s worth pointing out that Google Home technically supports more smart home services than the ones listed above, if you’re an IFTTT user. With IFTTT, you can control your LIFX, Logitech Harmony, Rachio devices and more, plus a ton of other non-smart home services like Todoist, Evernote, Fitbit and Withings. For a complete list of services compatible with Google Assistant, head here.

Streaming devices

Do you own a Chromecast, smart TV or connected audio device? If so, you can use Google Home to control those products, too. Just say something like “Hey Google, play the latest video from Android Authority on my Chromecast” or “Hey Google, play Stranger Things on my TV”.

Supported services:

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast Audio

Vizio

Toshiba

Philips

Sony

Bang & Olufsen

B&O Play

Grundig

Polk

Raumfeld

See also: Roku Stick (2016) vs Chromecast (2015)

Videos and photos

Have a YouTube video you’d like to watch on your television? What about a photo album that you’d like to show your friends and family on the big screen? As long as you have a Chromecast or a device that features Chromecast built-in, you can access YouTube, Netflix and Google Photos via voice command.

Supported services:

YouTube

Netflix

Google Photos

Tasks

Frequent user of Google Calendar or Google Keep? Good news – you can use your Google Home to schedule events, add things to your shopping list, and more.

Supported services:

Google Calendar

Google Keep

Again, this is a scenario where IFTTT really comes in handy. The automation service currently supports Google Drive, Todoist, Slack and plenty of other productivity and task management applications that Google Home doesn’t support out of the box.

Games and fun

It’s all fun and games until… well, it can be fun and games all the time if you really want it to be. Play Mad Libs with your Google Home. It’s a lot of fun.

Supported services:

Mad Libs

There are a few other tricks up Google Home’s sleeve. Try saying “Play Lucky Trivia”, “Crystal ball”, or “What are your Easter eggs?”.

Anything else?

Yes! In addition to any Chromecast-enabled audio app, there are tons of other third-party applications that have added support for Google Home. In fact, Google just recently added over 30 new services back in December 2016. The entire list of third-party apps is far too long to attach here, but we’ll point you to some of the more popular options below:

AutoVoice – Run your voice commands in Tasker with the help of the AutoVoice Android app

BuzzFeed – Take a fun daily quiz from BuzzFeed

CNBC – CNBC brings you the most up-to-date business and stock news, market insights and CNBC TV schedules

CNN – CNN delivers real-time updates and breaking news stories from reporters and anchors across the globe

Domino’s – The Domino’s action can place your most recent or Easy Order, & track orders with Domino’s Tracker

FitStar Personal Trainer – Get a total body workout with FitStar in just seven minutes

Food Network – Food Network recipe and schedule search

Genius – Look up songs by their lyrics

HuffPost Headline Quiz – Think you’re up-to-date on the week’s news? Play the HuffPost Headline Quiz to find out!

NPR One – Public Radio made personal

Quora – Ask questions and get answers from experts on Quora

The Wall Street Journal – Business & Markets News from The Wall Street Journal

Uber – Ride with Uber for fast, reliable rides that are affordable and available 24/7

WebMD – WebMD has the answers to your health questions, from conditions to drugs to side effects and more

To find the full list of services with Google Home support, open your Google Home app, then go to Settings>More settings>Services.

Some services require you to link the service account to your Google account before you can use it with Google Home. From the Services section in your Google Home app, tap the card of the service you want to link, tap Link Service, then sign in to the service. And that’s it – you should now be able to use your favorite services with Google Home.

That’s it, folks! We’ll of course update this list in the future as more services add Google Home support. Did we miss anything? Do you have a Google Home? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Next: How to set up payments and shop with Google Assistant on Google Home