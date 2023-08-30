How to watch Disney Plus on your Xbox

The Magic Kingdom’s content is available on many platforms, even game consoles. If you want to stream Disney Plus on the big screen and you already have an Xbox connected to a monitor or a TV, you’re set. Here’s how to watch Disney Plus on the latest Xbox consoles. See also: All the movies and TV shows you can watch on Disney Plus

Requirements for watching Disney Plus on Xbox

You’ll be happy to know that Disney Plus is supported on the Xbox One lineup and the newer Xbox Series X and Series S. Before you start watching, you will of course need to subscribe.

A Disney Plus membership typically costs $7.99 per month. You can pay $10.99 to eliminate ads. There are also annual subscriptions, and in the US, various Disney Bundles combine the service with Hulu and/or ESPN Plus.

For the best experience streaming Disney Plus in 4K, ensure the following: You have an Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S. The original Xbox One doesn’t support 4K.

You have a high-speed internet connection, meaning at least 25Mbps. Realistically, you’ll want more if you have other active devices in your home.

You have a 4K TV or monitor with an appropriate HDMI or DisplayPort cable.

How to watch Disney Plus on Xbox Disney Plus is available as a free app on the Microsoft Store. You can set up a new Disney account within the app, but it’s easier to subscribe beforehand to sign in quickly.

To get the app, navigate to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox by pressing the home button on your controller.

Head to the Apps section in the sidebar. You can select Entertainment apps to help narrow your search.

Find the Disney Plus app and select Get to install it for free.

Once it’s finished downloading, you can select Subscribe Now to set up a new account or select Log In from the bottom to link your Xbox to your account’s devices.

You’ll see a unique code to enter your account from a web browser. Once linked, the Disney Plus app will remain in the My games and apps tab on your Xbox.

FAQs

Does Xbox have Disney games? Yes, many Disney video games are available on Xbox consoles, such as Marvel titles and the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Does Xbox One have Disney Plus? Yes, you can watch Disney Plus on your Xbox One. However, you can only stream in 4K on the Xbox One S or One X, not the original One model.

Is Disney Plus free with Xbox One? You can download the app for free, but you’ll need a subscription to watch content.

