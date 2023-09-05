For many people, Spotify may be the main reason to buy one of Amazon’s Echo speakers, or at least near the top of the priority list. It’s hard to beat having millions of songs and podcasts playable with your voice or a few taps on your phone. Here’s how to use Spotify with Amazon Alexa, whether on an Echo or another smart speaker.

QUICK ANSWER To link Spotify to Amazon Alexa: Open the Alexa app for Android, iPhone, or iPad. Tap More, then Settings. Select Music and Podcasts. If the option is available, use tabs to select personal or Family settings. Tap Link New Service and choose Spotify. Follow prompts to link with Alexa, including signing into your Spotify account. JUMP TO KEY QUESTIONS How do you connect Spotify to Alexa?

How do you play Spotify music on Alexa devices?

How do you connect Spotify to Alexa?

Before getting started you’ll need existing Spotify and Amazon accounts, as well as an Alexa-equipped speaker like the Echo Studio or Sonos Beam. Both Spotify Free and Premium accounts will work, but only Premium subscribers can listen without ads or play any song or album on-demand. Free listeners can only shuffle playlists, or mixes based on an artist, album, or track.

Here’s how to link Spotify to Alexa. Open the Alexa app for Android, iPhone, or iPad.

Tap the More button in the bottom toolbar.

button in the bottom toolbar. Tap Settings .

. Scroll down and select Music and Podcasts .

. If the option is available, use tabs to select between personal ( your name ) and Family defaults. Personal defaults are triggered when Alexa recognizes you — Family defaults trigger whenever someone without an Alexa profile or linked personal service tries to play something.

) and defaults. Personal defaults are triggered when Alexa recognizes you — Family defaults trigger whenever someone without an Alexa profile or linked personal service tries to play something. Tap Link New Service, and follow prompts, including signing into your Spotify account. If you don’t want to add “on Spotify” every time you ask Alexa to play something, you’ll need to set it as a default service. Within the Music and Podcasts menu above, open Default Services. You can make separate selections for on-demand music, artist/genre stations, and podcasts. You might, for example, set Spotify as the default for stations and on-demand music, but use Apple Podcasts so your history syncs with Apple’s native Podcasts app.

How do you play Spotify music on Alexa devices?

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Once Spotify and Alexa are linked, the simplest method is to ask your Alexa speaker to play an artist, album, song, podcast, or playlist. Be aware that when set to English, Alexa often has trouble understanding non-English names and titles.

Here are some sample phrases you might use: “Alexa, shuffle music by Godspeed You Black Emperor.”

“Alexa, play The Crow by DJ Food.”

“Alexa, shuffle The Best Ambient Playlist You’ll Find on Spotify.”

“Alexa, play the latest episode of Fire Escape Cast.”

“Alexa, play the album From Sleep by Max Richter.” If you want to play music in a specific room (other than the one you’re in), on a group of speakers, or everywhere in your home, you’ll need to add that information to your request. For example: “Alexa, play music by Flying Lotus in the Kitchen.”

“Alexa, play my Release Radar playlist everywhere.” Of course, voice commands aren’t always the most convenient option, whether because Alexa doesn’t understand you or you want to queue several songs in a row. In that case you can start playback in the Spotify mobile or desktop apps, then tap or click on the Spotify Connect button, which looks like a speaker in front of a TV. This will bring up a list of Spotify-compatible devices on your local Wi-Fi network, including any Alexa speakers.

Note that you can only have one stream going per Spotify account. If you’re listening to one song on your phone, for instance, and someone asks your Echo to play another, the music will switch there. You can get around this by joining multiple Amazon accounts in an Amazon Household, and giving each person their own Spotify account. But they’ll have to ask Alexa to switch profiles each time they want to use their own library.

Comments