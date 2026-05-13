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Ring's new Spotlight and Floodlight cameras level up with 2K resolution

Ring's updated outdoor cameras get a 2K resolution boost.
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40 minutes ago

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TL;DR
  • Ring is launching the next generation of the Spotlight Cam and Floodlight Cam.
  • Both outdoor cameras feature 2K video resolution.
  • The Spotlight Cam (2nd gen) and Floodlight Cam (2nd gen) are available for pre-order starting at $169.99.

It’s hard to believe, but Ring launched the original Spotlight Cam and Floodlight Cam in 2017. After nearly a decade, the company is finally launching full-fledged successors to both outdoor cameras. And you won’t have to wait long to pick up these second-generation products.

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Both the Spotlight Cam (2nd gen) and the Floodlight Cam (2nd gen) are getting a big boost in resolution. While the original models featured a video resolution of 1080p, these new models have been upgraded to 2K. That should give your recordings a crystal clear quality.

Both products are also getting some individual upgrades. Starting with the Spotlight Cam, Ring has increased the lumens from 300 to 550. It also features a dual-chamber battery design, which should give you more flexible power management options. And the new Spotlight Cam is compatible with the Quick Release Ultra Battery Pack. Meanwhile, the Floodlight Cam brightness has been upgraded to 2,000 lumens, which is a 200-lumen improvement.

The Spotlight Cam (2nd gen) and Floodlight Cam (2nd gen) are up for pre-order in the US starting at $169.99. They are also available for pre-order in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Both cameras are scheduled to become generally available on June 3, only three weeks from now.

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