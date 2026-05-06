Google Home's RGB lighting controls should be back to normal now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home was having problems with some users’ RGB lights in April.

The Home app could control light brightness, but not color.

Google says these issues have been resolved.

Last month, Google Home users reported an annoying bug around RGB smart lights, with the Home app still showing on-off and dimming controls, but no options to change light color. There was an unofficial workaround, but it was kind of a hassle. Google says it’s fixed the issue, however.

The issue only ever affected some users, with others reporting Google Home never missed a beat when it comes to controlling their smart lights. Still, multiple users took to say that their color-controllable lights in Home only showed options for a handful of different shades of white.

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The workaround to get color control back in Home involved fiddling with each light’s specific companion app — a situation that unified smart home platforms like Google Home are meant to avoid.

In a comment on Reddit late last week, the GoogleNestCommunity account said that the issue had been officially fixed, advising users to try restarting the Google Home app if they were still missing RBG lighting controls. The comment asks users to speak up if they’re still having issues — and considering there haven’t been any replies, it seems like the situation has improved.

Anecdotally, RBG light controls are indeed working fine in Google Home on my own devices, though I don’t know whether my smart home setup every exhibited this behavior.

Do you control smart lighting using Google Home? Did you ever lose access to RBG controls? If so, are things back to normal yet? Let us know in the comments.

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