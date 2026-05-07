DREAME Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner is now cheaper than Black Friday

Nothing feels quite as good as diving into a clean pool on a hot day. If you’ve been on the lookout for a quality pool cleaner, you’ll do well to find a better deal than that on the DREAME Z1 Pro. This smart robotic pool cleaner has just seen a price drop, now available for $399 with the op-page coupon, down from its previous price of $499. That’s a massive 60% discount off the retail price.

The DREAME Z1 Pro comes with impressive features designed to simplify pool maintenance. It boasts a powerful suction rate of 8,000 gallons per hour, effectively removing leaves, sand, and debris with ease. Its dual brushing system, featuring four roller brushes, ensures that stubborn dirt is no match for this device. With enhanced horizontal waterline cleaning efficiency, the Z1 Pro can navigate pool walls effortlessly, reaching areas often missed by other cleaners.