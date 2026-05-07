Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
DREAME Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner is now cheaper than Black Friday
52 minutes ago
Nothing feels quite as good as diving into a clean pool on a hot day. If you’ve been on the lookout for a quality pool cleaner, you’ll do well to find a better deal than that on the DREAME Z1 Pro. This smart robotic pool cleaner has just seen a price drop, now available for $399 with the op-page coupon, down from its previous price of $499. That’s a massive 60% discount off the retail price.
The DREAME Z1 Pro comes with impressive features designed to simplify pool maintenance. It boasts a powerful suction rate of 8,000 gallons per hour, effectively removing leaves, sand, and debris with ease. Its dual brushing system, featuring four roller brushes, ensures that stubborn dirt is no match for this device. With enhanced horizontal waterline cleaning efficiency, the Z1 Pro can navigate pool walls effortlessly, reaching areas often missed by other cleaners.
Furthermore, the Z1 Pro is equipped for convenience with auto-docking capabilities that allow it to return to its charging station after cleaning. It also features intelligent PoolSense Technology that adapts to various pool shapes, providing thorough coverage. Users can enjoy smart app control and a LiFi remote for easy operation, including scheduling and real-time cleaning logs.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 87 out of 100. It is priced at $399, which is significantly below the 90-day average of $611.15, saving you $212.15. This score reflects a combination of factors, including its proximity to an all-time low and its recent price drop just six hours ago.
If you’ve been searching for a reliable robotic pool cleaner, the DREAME Z1 Pro might just be the perfect fit.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.