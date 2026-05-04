Gemini for Home expansion accelerates as Google clears waitlists daily

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini for Home is expanding to more countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Google has increased its capacity to speed up the early access rollout for new Gemini features

The company says it’s clearing early access queues every day

Google’s upgrade to the Home ecosystem with Gemini in October last year was limited to the US. However, the company has since expanded the availability of the early access program for Gemini for Home to many more countries, and is now speeding up the rollout across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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Earlier this weekend, Google’s Chief Product Officer for Gemini, Anish Kattukaran, announced on X that the company is speeding up early access by increasing capacity in response to widespread user demand.

So far, it seems the Gemini for Home rollout is going about as quickly as Google’s phased rollouts often do, which is to say, not fast enough for everyone to get access as quickly as they would like. However, with the increased capacity, users should be able to get into the early access program faster and experience the capabilities of Gemini in their smart home setups.

Anish Kattukaran/X

Google has been steadily improving Gemini for Home. It is already much better at responding quickly and knowing when not to respond. It can also better understand context better and has new “expressive” lighting controls, among a laundry list of other improvements over the months.

If you missed it, Google announced back in March that Gemini for Home’s early access would expand to several more countries. While that rollout may have been slow, it should now be picking up speed with the increased capacities mentioned by Kattukaran.

If you reside in one of the countries on the official list of supported countries, you should soon be able to use Gemini for Home with your smart home devices. Just make sure you’ve opted in for Early Access in the Home app, since Google is clearing early access queues “every day,” as per Kattukaran.

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