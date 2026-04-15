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Score an unbeaten 63% discount on the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum
1 hour ago
It’s spring cleaning season, and if you’re keen to upgrade your setup, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop is worth considering. Right now, it’s priced at $449, which is a massive drop from its previous price of $1,199.99, giving you a 63% discount off the recommended retail price.
This all-in-one cleaning hub includes both a robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum, making it easy to clean different surfaces. With powerful 11,000Pa suction and TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping Technology, it promises precise cleaning in every corner of your home. The DEEBOT T30S also features advanced navigation with obstacle avoidance, so you don’t have to worry about it getting stuck. The hands-free cleaning control through voice commands or via smartphone is a helpful addition too.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 97 out of 100. This score is based on its current price advantage of $639.18 below the 90-day average of $1,088.18, its status as being at an all-time low, and the fact that the price dropped just eight hours ago, showcasing freshness.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop is an efficient option with features that simplify your cleaning tasks and helps you maintain a tidy home.
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