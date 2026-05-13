Deal: Save 25% on the Arlo Essential XL Security Camera

DealHunt / Android Authority

Keeping an eye on your home has never been easier with smart security solutions like the Arlo Essential XL Security Camera. This wireless outdoor camera is currently available for $59.99, down from its regular price of $79.99, making it a solid 25% savings.

DealHunt / Android Authority

The Arlo Essential XL security camera offers features like crystal-clear 2K video resolution and a four-times-longer battery life than previous models. Thanks to its Dual-Band Wi-Fi, you can stay connected effortlessly while receiving alerts on motion detected around your home. It uses advanced smart detection technology to recognize people, vehicles, and packages, helping reduce false alarms. The camera also comes with a one-month trial of Arlo’s Secure plan, providing features such as 60-day video history and emergency response options, ensuring your home is well protected.

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 93 out of 100. This score stems from its current price being at an all-time low, along with a recent drop just 18 hours ago, which showcases its great value. The price remains average over the last 90 days, further enhancing its attractiveness. Check out the deal on Amazon

With features like two-way audio and color night vision, the Arlo Essential XL provides enhanced monitoring capabilities. It is compatible with various smart home assistants, allowing seamless integration into your existing setup. Overall, if you’re looking to boost your home security, this deal on the Arlo Essential XL is definitely worth considering.

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