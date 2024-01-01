The best wearables I'm looking forward to in 2024: Samsung, Apple, Google, Garmin, and more

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Across the board, 2023 had a lot to offer wearables enthusiasts. Google refined its fledgling smartwatch lineup with a respectable Pixel Watch sequel, while Garmin proved consistency is key with a handful of successful launches. Apple introduced a powerful new processor and funky gesture controls, while Fitbit established a renewed focus on its fitness tracker lineups. In short, all the major competitors showed up to play this year.

And yet, I’m already itching to see the best 2024 will have to offer. I’m hoping for everything from software refinement to improved battery life and better integration to innovation. Below are the top wearables I’m looking forward to testing in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (or 7?) Pro

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We’ve been more than happy with Samsung’s latest launches ever since the revolutionary Galaxy Watch 4 series boasting Wear OS. When the company dropped its Classic model from the 5 series, our readers nearly revolted, but we quickly fell for the alternative Pro model with added durability and niche navigation features. By the time Samsung returned a rotating bezel to our wrists with the 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we were doomed to be unsatisfied, now wanting the best of both worlds.

In 2024, a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is one of the top wearables I hope to see. The company may skip ahead to a Galaxy Watch 7 Pro instead, and I’d be fine with that as well (what’s in a name, really?). Upgrade priorities should include a beefed-up battery, rugged durability, detailed mapping, and extra polish to Samsung’s custom take on Wear OS.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung’s recent watches have been massive successes, providing well-rounded smartwatch experiences and reliable fitness tracking. Now, Samsung has a smart ring in the docket with patents, trademarks, and a rumored launch date as early as January 2024. I’m very eager to see a competitor enter the small form-factor arena and challenge the current smart ring leader, the Oura Ring 3.

Current leaks suggest various exciting features and specs, and I’m comfortable assuming the Samsung Galaxy Ring will offer considerable health-tracking tools. I also anticipate a robust sleep-tracking platform to rival one of the main draws of the Oura Ring lineup. One of my biggest hopes is that Samsung launches a thinner design in multiple sizes.

Oura Ring 4

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

On a related note, shoppers can likely expect to see the launch of an Oura Ring 4 sometime this upcoming year as well. Company teasers, growing rumors, and a three-year launch pattern suggest a new model is in the works. I personally love the option for a wearable with a smaller thumbprint (and I’ve been consistently impressed with Oura’s holistic tracking), so I’d love to see a new generation with even more to offer.

To start, Oura’s acquisition of Proxy, a digital identity signal platform, hints the company may bring digital payment support to the next generation. This possible foray into smart features is exciting, but I also hope to see the company refine its activity-tracking tools. Limited training metrics make the ring a no-go for more serious athletes seeking a gym companion.

Apple Watch X

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

One heavily rumored wearable poised to land in 2024 is an anniversary edition Apple Watch dubbed the Apple Watch X. The new device is said to be penciled in for the tenth anniversary of the line’s launch. This leaves a little room for confusion as Apple announced its smartwatch concept in 2014 but first launched a device in 2015. My fingers are crossed that the company is counting up from the earlier date.

Though rumors vary regarding potential features and design, we expect enough revolution to mark the occasion adequately. Apple introduces small, iterative changes year after year, but I’d be surprised if such a special model didn’t have something new to offer. The possibilities suggested include everything from a microLED display to blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. I also hope the Apple Watch X offers better battery life (please… it’s time).

Garmin Fenix 8 and Epix 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Though we wouldn’t expect to see Garmin release updates to these two lineups till well into 2024, that doesn’t keep me from being excited about their arrival. The Fenix and Epix lines represent the brand’s top multisport devices, offering nearly identical experiences with different screens.

While the AMOLED touting Epix 3 will offer a beautiful, colorful display, the Fenix 8 will boast solar charging for virtually endless battery life. Both will be packed with Garmin’s most advanced training and health-tracking features. Garmin grouped the most recent Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro launches in May 2023, and we’re willing to bet the company will stick with the two-at-once format going forward.

Google Pixel Watch 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google is now another year into its smartwatch development, and we’ve already seen significant improvement (thankfully). Based on exactly two device launches, Google will likely continue a pattern of annual launches with a Pixel Watch 3 in 2024. This will keep the lineup competitive with Apple and Samsung and offer users the potential for annual refinement.

It’s hard to complain about a smartwatch loaded with Google’s top tools and a robust app store. We’re certainly fans of how the device leverages Google’s ownership of the Fitbit platform. My highest hopes for a potential Pixel Watch 3 are basic: better battery life and more size options. I also wouldn’t balk at improvements to the line’s GPS accuracy and some ironing out of the more advanced health features.

Garmin Lily 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

To be frank, we weren’t blown away when Garmin launched the female-focused Lily. It was a rare disappointment from the company, oversimplifying the user experience and offering an anemic toolkit. We also didn’t love the design. That’s why a follow-up Lily 2, rumored to arrive in 2024, is one of the wearables we are most excited to see launch this year.

A dedicated focus on women’s health is a consistent trend within the market. To this end, many companies have added key tools and sensors such as body temperature and cycle tracking. We hope to see the Lily 2 meet the standards of the current competition while offering Garmin’s uniquely advanced training platform. Those are the wearables we’re most excited to see in 2024. Let us know which wearable you’re looking forward to in the poll below.

What new wearable are you most looking forward to in 2024? 154 votes Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (or 7) Pro 18 % Samsung Galaxy Ring 10 % Oura Ring 4 3 % Apple Watch X 9 % Garmin Fenix 8 20 % Garmin Epix 3 12 % Google Pixel Watch 3 22 % Garmin Lily 3 5 %

Comments