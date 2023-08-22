Apple Watch X: Rumors, specs, release date, price, and more

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple’s smartwatch line has enjoyed popularity for nearly a decade, and the company is ready to celebrate its success. Rumors may be sparse but its clear an Apple Watch X is on its way. Find out everything we know about the upcoming special edition device.

Will there be an Apple Watch X?

It looks very certain that an anniversary edition Apple Watch X is headed to shelves. According to company expert Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch the commemorative device in 2024, on the tenth anniversary of the line’s launch. That means shoppers should first see an Apple Watch Series 9 this year before the X.

What is the Apple Watch X release date?

Apple Watch announced: 2014

2014 Original (Series 0): April 2015

April 2015 Series 1 and 2: September 2016

September 2016 Series 3: September 2017

September 2017 Series 4: September 2018

September 2018 Series 5: September 2019

September 2019 Series 6 and SE: September 2020

September 2020 Series 7: October 2021

October 2021 Series 8, Ultra, and SE 2022: September 2022

September 2022 Series 9: Expected September 2023 The Apple Watch line has experienced one of the most consistent launch schedules in the wearables market. Since the device’s inception, at least one new Apple Watch has landed every year. On a few occasions, the new model arrived with an SE as well, or in the case of 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple is planning to mark its ten-year anniversary with the Apple Watch X, but that doesn’t necessarily nail down a release date. The Apple Watch concept was announced in 2014 but launched in 2015, so technically, the anniversary could fall in either 2024 or 2025. Our guess is that it will serve as the Series 10 and land in the fall of next year.

What specs and features will the Apple Watch X have?

The evolution of the Apple Watch line has been a story of incremental changes. While there have been some memorable developments like the addition of GPS or the introduction of a temperature sensor, the basic design has not varied greatly. Each year sees a rounded, rectangular watch case with interchangeable bands and a proprietary charger. Sure the Series 7 brought a larger display, but it hardly features the major design overhaul we expected before its launch.

Now, leaks suggest that the X model will usher in the most significant design changes in years. First, according to Gurman, Apple may be tinkering with new ways for Apple Watch bands to attach. Rather than the current slide and lock mechanism, Apple may introduce a magnetic system that minimizes the band’s impact on the case. This would allow the company to offer a thinner design and also save more space for internal needs, such as a potentially larger battery. Gurman also predicts a thinner watch case in general.

Rumors suggest the Apple Watch X may feature the largest design change in years, including a thinner case and a new band mechanism.

Apple is also working on a microLED display. Some early rumors suggested these displays could make their way to the next Ultra model, but it’ss also possible they debut on the Apple Watch X instead. MicroLED displays outperform OLED in color as well as clarity, offering deeper contrast and more consistent viewing from all angles.

Finally, the company is also believed to be working to bring blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch. Again, trusted leaker Mark Gurnam posited that this feature would likely hit wrists in 2024, making it possible it’s poised to arrive on the X. We expect further details and leaks to emerge in the coming months and will continue to update this hub as we learn more.

What will the Apple Watch X price be? Series 3: $399

$399 Series 4: $399

$399 Series 5: $399

$399 Series 6: $399

$399 Series 7: $399

$399 Series 8: $399 Pricing for the Apple Watch X is hard to surmise. Since the Series 3, every generation of Apple Watch has arrived with a $399 starting price tag. Meanwhile, the premium Ultra model launched at a whopping $799.

Given the X is expected to land with significant upgrades, it’s possible Apple breaks its consistency and asks shoppers to fork over more than they have for past generations. On the other hand, if the Ultra is meant to remain the company’s high-end offering, it’s also possible Apple keeps the X in the same range as previous Series models.

Should you wait for the Apple Watch X?

To be frank, yes. It’s pretty clear the Apple Watch Series 9 is unlikely to pack significant upgrades. Whether the tech isn’t quite ready, or Apple is just holding its cards for now in order to make a bigger splash with the X, it seems the Series 9 will pale in comparison to what may arrive on the X model. If you already own a Series 7 (on the product’s website) or Series 8 ($359 at Amazon), we recommend holding off for the X rather than upgrading to the Series 9. If you already own an Apple Watch Ultra ($699.99 at Amazon), we also wouldn’t recommend upgrading just yet until we learn more about how the X will compare to the premium lineup, especially in terms of battery life.

Meanwhile, if you are an Android user, there is no reason to wait for an Apple Watch X. The device is extremely unlikely to break the smartwatch line’s streak of compatibility with iPhones only. We recommend taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ($299.99 at Samsung) or waiting for the Pixel Watch 2. For a non-Wear OS experience with tons of in-depth fitness tracking, our top pick is the Garmin Venu 2 Plus ($449 at Amazon).

Apple Watch X: What we want to see If Apple is ready to pull out all the stops, we have a number of upgrades on our radar. Here’s everything we want to see on the Apple Watch X.

Better battery life

Some day we hope to stop wishing for better battery life on our Apple Watches. Why shouldn’t the launch date of the X model be the day? Compared to competitors like Fitbit and Garmin, dismal battery specs are one of the Apple Watch line’s biggest weaknesses. We hope the rumored band design has the effect intended and that Apple finds a way to pack a larger, longer-lasting battery cell into its anniversary device.

Advanced health monitoring Blood pressure monitoring could turn the Apple Watch line into a powerful health companion for many users. According to the CDC, nearly one third of American adults have high blood pressure, a major risk factor for both heart disease and stroke. We hope to see the Apple Watch X leverage its 24-hour role on users’ wrists by monitoring blood pressure and other crucial health measurables. Even the existing tools, such as temperature sensing and cycle tracking, show room for improvement.

A more useful flashlight

When it comes to smart features, iPhone integration, and third-party app support, the Apple Watch is unmatched. However, one feature that doesn’t shine as bright as the competition is the device’s flashlight. After a number of review periods with leading Garmin devices, we’d love to see Apple adopt a true, built-in flashlight. The current onscreen version is not nearly powerful enough to be as useful as an LED one.

