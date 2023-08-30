Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Which should you choose?
This year, Garmin gave both of its top multisport watch lines a healthy upgrade, adding Pro monikers to the most recent Epix and the newest Fenix. Just as Garmin watches tend not to disappoint, both new devices offer a fantastic user experience. To help you choose the right fitness tracker, we compare the Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs the Fenix 7 Pro.
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: At a glance
Picking between Garmin's top multisport watch lines isn't easy. Here's a quick summary of the devices' key differences (and similarities):
- The Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro represent the top of their respective multisport watch lines and both offer Garmin's most advanced training tools as well as identical heart rate sensors.
- The Garmin Epix 2 Pro features a colorful, AMOLED touchscreen display while the Fenix 7 Pro offers an updated Memory in Pixel (MIP) touchscreen display
- Both devices are available in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm case sizes.
- Both devices feature built-in, LED flashlights but only the Epix 2 Pro offers users Red Shift Mode.
- While both devices offer fantastic battery life, only the Fenix 7 Pro offers solar charging capabilities.
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro specs
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Display
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
42mm:
1.2-inch AMOLED
390 x 390
47mm:
1.3-inch AMOLED
416 x 416
51 mm:
1.4-inch AMOLED
454 x 454
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Fenix 7S Pro:
1.2-inch sunlight-visible MIP
240 x 240 resolution
Fenix 7 Pro:
1.3-inch sunlight-visible MIP
260 x 260 resolution
Fenix 7X Pro:
1.4-inch sunlight-visible MIP
280 x 280 resolution
IP rating
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
10ATM
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
10ATM
Dimensions and weight
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
42mm:
42 x 42x 14.2mm
Standard model: 63g (with band)
Sapphire model stainless steel: 63g (with band)
Sapphire model titanium: 58g (with band)
47mm:
47 x 47 x 14.6mm
Standard model: 78g (with band)
Sapphire model: 70g (with band)
51 mm:
51 x 51 x 15.0mm
Standard model: 98g (with band)
Sapphire model: 88g(with band)
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Fenix 7S Pro:
42 x 42 x 14.2mm
Base Solar models: 63g (with band)
Sapphire Solar model Titanium version: 58g
Sapphire Solar model Stainless Steel version: 65g
Fenix 7 Pro:
47 x 47 x 14.5mm
Base Solar models: 79g (with band)
Sapphire Solar model: 73g (with band)
Fenix 7X Pro:
51 x 51 x 14.9mm
Base Solar models: 96g (with band)
Sapphire Solar model: 86g (with band)
Compatibility
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Android, iOS
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Android, iOS
Storage
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
32GB
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
32GB
Lens material
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Standard model: Corning Gorilla Glass
Sapphire model: Sapphire crystal
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Base Solar model: Power Glass
Sapphire Solar model: Sapphire crystal
Build materials
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Bezel
Standard model: Stainless steel
Sapphire model: Stainless steel or titanium
Case
Standard model: Fiber-reinforced polymer with steel rear cover
Sapphire model: Fiber-reinforced polymer with steel rear cover
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Bezel
Base Solar models: Stainless steel
Sapphire Solar model: Titanium
Case
Base Solar models: Fiber-reinforced polymer with steel rear cover
Sapphire Solar model: Fiber-reinforced polymer with titanium rear cover
Connectivity
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Bluetooth
ANT+
Wi-Fi
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Bluetooth Smart
ANT+
Wi-Fi
Smartwatch features
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Connect IQ-compatible
Smartphone notifications
Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)
Controls smartphone music
Plays and controls smartwatch music
Find my phone/find my watch
Incident Detection
LiveTrack
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Connect IQ-compatible
Smartphone notifications
Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)
Controls smartphone music
Plays and controls smartwatch music
Find my phone/find my watch
Incident Detection
LiveTrack
Input
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Five face buttons
Touchscreen
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Five face buttons
Touchscreen
Sensors
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor (Gen 5)
GPS
GLONASS
Galileo
Beidou
Multi-band GNSS
Barometric altimeter
Compass
Gyroscope
Accelerometer
Thermometer
Ambient light sensor
Pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor (Gen 5)
GPS
QZSS
GLONASS
Galileo
Beidou
Multi-band GNSS
Barometric altimeter
Compass
Gyroscope
Accelerometer
Thermometer
Pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor
Battery
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
42mm:
Battery saver smartwatch mode: Up to 10 days (4 days always-on)
Smartwatch mode: Up to 14 days
GPS only: Up to 28 hours (20 hours always-on)
All satellite systems: Up to 21 hours (16 hours always-on)
All satellite systems + multi-band: Up to 13 hours (10 hours always-on)
All satellite systems + music: Up to 6 hours
Max battery GPS: Up to 49 hours
Expedition GPS: Up to 9 days
47mm:
Smartwatch mode: Up to 16 days (6 days always-on)
Battery saver smartwatch mode: Up to 21 days
GPS only: Up to 42 hours (30 hours always-on)
All satellite systems: Up to 32 hours (24 hours always-on)
All satellite systems + multi-band: Up to 20 hours (15 hours always-on)
All satellite systems + music: Up to 10 hours
Max battery GPS: Up to 75 hours
Expedition GPS: Up to 14 days
51mm:
Smartwatch mode: Up to 31 days (11 days always-on)
Battery saver smartwatch mode: Up to 41 days
GPS only: Up to 82 hours (58 hours always-on)
All satellite systems: Up to 62 hours (48 hours always-on)
All satellite systems + multi-band: Up to 38 hours (17 hours always-on)
All satellite systems + music: Up to 17 hours
Max battery GPS: Up to 145 hours
Expedition GPS: Up to 27 days
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Fenix 7S Pro:
Smartwatch mode: Up to 11 days / 14 days with solar
Smartwatch mode (w/ battery saver): Up to 38 days / 87 days with solar
GPS only: Up to 37 hours / 46 hours with solar
All satellite systems: Up to 26 hours / 30 hours with solar
All satellite systems + Multi-band: Up to 15 hours/16 hours with solar
All satellite systems + music: Up to 7 hours
Max battery GPS: Up to 90 hours / 162 hours with solar
Expedition GPS: Up to 26 days / 43 days with solar
Fenix 7 Pro:
Smartwatch mode: Up to 18 days / 22 days with solar
Smartwatch mode (w/ battery saver): Up to 57 days / 173 days with solar
GPS only: Up to 57 hours / 73 hours with solar
All satellite systems: Up to 40 hours / 48 hours with solar
All satelite sytems + Multi-band: Up to 23 hours/26 hours with solar
All satelite systems + music: Up to 10 hours
Max battery GPS: Up to 136 hours / 289 hours with solar
Expedition GPS: Up to 40 days / 74 days with solar
Fenix 7X Pro:
Smartwatch mode: Up to 28 days / 37 days with solar
Smartwatch mode (w/ battery saver): Up to 90 days / 1+ year with solar
GPS only: Up to 89 hours / 122 hours with solar
All satellite systems: Up to 63 hours / 77 hours with solar
All satelite system + Multi-band: Up to 36 hours/41 hours with solar
All satellite systems + music: Up to 16 hours
Max battery GPS: Up to 213 hours / 578 hours with solar
Expedition GPS: Up to 62 days / 139 days with solar
Garmin Pay
|Garmin Epix 2 Pro series
Yes
|Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series
Yes
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Features
A quick comparison of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) vs the Fenix 7 Pro shows a lot of crossover. As far as fitness tracking experiences, both top-tier devices provide identical features and tools. Each utilizes Garmin’s latest Gen 5 Elevate heart rate sensor for accurate heart rate tracking, VO2 max, sleep tracking, and more, plus two new advanced running metrics; hill score and endurance score. Both also provide multiband GNSS. For listening to music on your long-distance runs, both the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro pack 32GB of storage.
Garmin's two top multisport watches offer almost identical features, including accurate heart rate tracking, multiband GNSS, 32GB of storage, and advanced training tools.
Of course, if running isn’t your thing, Garmin added 30 new activity profiles to both lines, including team sports and niche activities like motocross and whitewater rafting. Plus, both the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro offer detailed mapping features with weather overlays for precipitation, temperature, wind, and clouds, so you’re always prepared for wherever you’re headed.
One of our favorite features also found on both lineups is Garmin’s built-in LED flashlight. With a powerful beam, the flashlight is extremely useful for everything from midnight trips to the restroom to finding your camp after dark. Red Shift Mode, another useful tool for after dark, is only found on the Epix Pro 2. This feature turns every screen on the device into red-only hues to help preserve night vision when using your device in dim lighting. During our Epix Pro 2 review, we found Red Shift Mode especially helpful when winding down for bed.
Red Shift Mode, which helps users maintain night vision, is only available on the Garmin Epix Pro.
Unfortunately, neither device offers a particularly robust smartwatch experience. Users will find staples like Garmin Pay and music storage, but no phone call support, for example. With that said, the better experience is had on the Epix Pro given its display.
Meanwhile, to power your usage day and night, both watches also offer fantastic battery life. The Fenix 7 Pro, claims up to 22 days in smartwatch mode and 73 hours in GPS mode. With the always-on display disabled, the standard 47mm Epix Pro lasts 16 days in smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode. Both sets of specs are impressive, however, the Fenix 7 Pro pulls ahead with solar charging capabilities. In addition to its Memory in Pixel (MIP) display, the device features built-in solar panels to offer nearly limitless battery life.
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Design
Design is where the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 grow apart, but not significantly until you turn them on. They share similar build materials and each comes in three case sizes; 42mm, 45mm, and 47mm. They feature the same sensor packages and five-button input. Though each line’s colorways vary, their general aesthetics are very alike.
In a side-by-side comparison, the devices’ displays are the most obvious design difference. As mentioned, the Epix Pro features a vibrant, colorful, AMOLED touchscreen display. Resolutions measure 390×390 pixels (42mm), 416×416 pixels (47mm), and 454×454 pixels (51mm). All three models are easy to read and align with the market’s most popular smartwatches, such as those from Apple or Samsung.
The Fenix 7 Pro features an MIP display. Though the screen has been updated for clarity and readability in lowlight settings, it’s not as attractive. It is, however, a great choice in terms of power consumption. Given the Fenix 7 Pro also supports solar charging, it’s a fantastic design for endurance athletes.
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Price and colors
- Garmin Epix 2 Pro: Starts at $899
- Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: Starts $799
Garmin launched the Epix Pro (Gen 2) and Fenix 7 Pro simultaneously on May 31, 2023. Pricing for the smallest Epix Pro starts at $899 with a $100 premium for a Sapphire model. Device colorways are as follows:
Epix Pro Standard
- 42mm: Silver with Whitestone band
- 45mm, 47mm: Slate Gray with Black band
Epix Pro Sapphire
- 42mm: Soft Gold with Light Sand band
- 45mm, 47mm: Carbon Gray DLC with Black band
Pricing for the Fenix 7 Pro starts at $799 for the smallest model. Sapphire Fenix 7 Pro models run for $100 more. Available colorways are as follows:
Fenix 7 Pro Standard
- 42mm: Silver with Graphite band
- 45mm, 47mm: Slate Gray with Black band
Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire
- 42mm: Soft Gold with Light Sand band, Carbon Gray with Black band
- 45mm, 47mm: Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black band, Titanium with Fog Grey/Ember Orange band
Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Which should you buy?
As is often the case when comparing Garmin products, the choice between an Epix Pro or Fenix 7 Pro is a win-win. Both devices pack outstanding fitness tracking tools, highly accurate sensors, multiband GNSS, and great builds. The Epix 2 Pro is about $100 more than the Fenix, but at this price point, we doubt many people will choose based on that.
In our opinion, the choice between an Epix Pro or Fenix 7 Pro comes down to display preference.
Instead, the biggest question is which type of display you want and consequently, what you are willing to sacrifice. The AMOLED-touting Epix Pro feels as expensive as it is, and the onscreen user experience is delightful. Red Shift Mode is very useful. However, the display does drain battery so you’ll likely need to charge up weekly.
The Fenix 7 Pro might look out of place among the smartwatch-wearing wrists, but its battery life is unbeatable. Endurance athletes should prioritize the Fenix 7 Pro’s impressive battery specs thanks to its MIP display and solar charging.
That’s it for our Epix Pro (Gen 2) vs Fenix 7 Pro comparison. Which do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.
Do you prefer the Garmin Epix 2 Pro or Garmin Fenix 7 Pro?
FAQs
Both devices feature a water resistance rating of 10ATM making them safe for showering and swimming to depths up to 100 meters.
Both the Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro track sleep and provide sleep scores.
Yes, the Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro both work with iPhones as well as Android phones.
You cannot play music directly from either device, however, you can listen to stored music via Bluetooth headphones.
Neither device can complete a phone call from the wrist. Users can only receive and accept incoming calls and then use their phones to talk.
Yes! Both devices featured detailed mapping including useful weather overlays.