Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Which should you choose?

This year, Garmin gave both of its top multisport watch lines a healthy upgrade, adding Pro monikers to the most recent Epix and the newest Fenix. Just as Garmin watches tend not to disappoint, both new devices offer a fantastic user experience. To help you choose the right fitness tracker, we compare the Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs the Fenix 7 Pro.

Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: At a glance Picking between Garmin's top multisport watch lines isn't easy. Here's a quick summary of the devices' key differences (and similarities): The Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro represent the top of their respective multisport watch lines and both offer Garmin's most advanced training tools as well as identical heart rate sensors.

The Garmin Epix 2 Pro features a colorful, AMOLED touchscreen display while the Fenix 7 Pro offers an updated Memory in Pixel (MIP) touchscreen display

Both devices are available in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm case sizes.

Both devices feature built-in, LED flashlights but only the Epix 2 Pro offers users Red Shift Mode.

While both devices offer fantastic battery life, only the Fenix 7 Pro offers solar charging capabilities.

Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Features



A quick comparison of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) vs the Fenix 7 Pro shows a lot of crossover. As far as fitness tracking experiences, both top-tier devices provide identical features and tools. Each utilizes Garmin’s latest Gen 5 Elevate heart rate sensor for accurate heart rate tracking, VO2 max, sleep tracking, and more, plus two new advanced running metrics; hill score and endurance score. Both also provide multiband GNSS. For listening to music on your long-distance runs, both the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro pack 32GB of storage.

Garmin's two top multisport watches offer almost identical features, including accurate heart rate tracking, multiband GNSS, 32GB of storage, and advanced training tools.

Of course, if running isn’t your thing, Garmin added 30 new activity profiles to both lines, including team sports and niche activities like motocross and whitewater rafting. Plus, both the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro offer detailed mapping features with weather overlays for precipitation, temperature, wind, and clouds, so you’re always prepared for wherever you’re headed.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

One of our favorite features also found on both lineups is Garmin’s built-in LED flashlight. With a powerful beam, the flashlight is extremely useful for everything from midnight trips to the restroom to finding your camp after dark. Red Shift Mode, another useful tool for after dark, is only found on the Epix Pro 2. This feature turns every screen on the device into red-only hues to help preserve night vision when using your device in dim lighting. During our Epix Pro 2 review, we found Red Shift Mode especially helpful when winding down for bed.

Red Shift Mode, which helps users maintain night vision, is only available on the Garmin Epix Pro.

Unfortunately, neither device offers a particularly robust smartwatch experience. Users will find staples like Garmin Pay and music storage, but no phone call support, for example. With that said, the better experience is had on the Epix Pro given its display.

Meanwhile, to power your usage day and night, both watches also offer fantastic battery life. The Fenix 7 Pro, claims up to 22 days in smartwatch mode and 73 hours in GPS mode. With the always-on display disabled, the standard 47mm Epix Pro lasts 16 days in smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode. Both sets of specs are impressive, however, the Fenix 7 Pro pulls ahead with solar charging capabilities. In addition to its Memory in Pixel (MIP) display, the device features built-in solar panels to offer nearly limitless battery life.

Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Design

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Design is where the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 grow apart, but not significantly until you turn them on. They share similar build materials and each comes in three case sizes; 42mm, 45mm, and 47mm. They feature the same sensor packages and five-button input. Though each line’s colorways vary, their general aesthetics are very alike.

In a side-by-side comparison, the devices’ displays are the most obvious design difference. As mentioned, the Epix Pro features a vibrant, colorful, AMOLED touchscreen display. Resolutions measure 390×390 pixels (42mm), 416×416 pixels (47mm), and 454×454 pixels (51mm). All three models are easy to read and align with the market’s most popular smartwatches, such as those from Apple or Samsung.

The Fenix 7 Pro features an MIP display. Though the screen has been updated for clarity and readability in lowlight settings, it’s not as attractive. It is, however, a great choice in terms of power consumption. Given the Fenix 7 Pro also supports solar charging, it’s a fantastic design for endurance athletes.

Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Price and colors



Garmin Epix 2 Pro: Starts at $899 Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: Starts $799

Garmin launched the Epix Pro (Gen 2) and Fenix 7 Pro simultaneously on May 31, 2023. Pricing for the smallest Epix Pro starts at $899 with a $100 premium for a Sapphire model. Device colorways are as follows:

Epix Pro Standard 42mm: Silver with Whitestone band

Silver with Whitestone band 45mm, 47mm: Slate Gray with Black band Epix Pro Sapphire 42mm: Soft Gold with Light Sand band

Soft Gold with Light Sand band 45mm, 47mm: Carbon Gray DLC with Black band

Pricing for the Fenix 7 Pro starts at $799 for the smallest model. Sapphire Fenix 7 Pro models run for $100 more. Available colorways are as follows:

Fenix 7 Pro Standard 42mm: Silver with Graphite band

Silver with Graphite band 45mm, 47mm: Slate Gray with Black band Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire 42mm: Soft Gold with Light Sand band, Carbon Gray with Black band

Soft Gold with Light Sand band, Carbon Gray with Black band 45mm, 47mm: Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black band, Titanium with Fog Grey/Ember Orange band

Garmin Epix 2 Pro vs Fenix 7 Pro: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As is often the case when comparing Garmin products, the choice between an Epix Pro or Fenix 7 Pro is a win-win. Both devices pack outstanding fitness tracking tools, highly accurate sensors, multiband GNSS, and great builds. The Epix 2 Pro is about $100 more than the Fenix, but at this price point, we doubt many people will choose based on that.

In our opinion, the choice between an Epix Pro or Fenix 7 Pro comes down to display preference.

Instead, the biggest question is which type of display you want and consequently, what you are willing to sacrifice. The AMOLED-touting Epix Pro feels as expensive as it is, and the onscreen user experience is delightful. Red Shift Mode is very useful. However, the display does drain battery so you’ll likely need to charge up weekly.

The Fenix 7 Pro might look out of place among the smartwatch-wearing wrists, but its battery life is unbeatable. Endurance athletes should prioritize the Fenix 7 Pro’s impressive battery specs thanks to its MIP display and solar charging. That’s it for our Epix Pro (Gen 2) vs Fenix 7 Pro comparison. Which do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.

FAQs

Are the Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro waterproof? Both devices feature a water resistance rating of 10ATM making them safe for showering and swimming to depths up to 100 meters.

Do the Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro track sleep? Both the Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro track sleep and provide sleep scores.

Do the Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro work with an iPhone? Yes, the Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro both work with iPhones as well as Android phones.

Can the Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro play music? You cannot play music directly from either device, however, you can listen to stored music via Bluetooth headphones.

Can you answer calls on the Garmin Epix 2 Pro and Fenix 7 Pro? Neither device can complete a phone call from the wrist. Users can only receive and accept incoming calls and then use their phones to talk.