The best Garmin watches you can buy: Fenix 7 Pro, Venu 2 Plus, and more

Fitbit might be the king of activity trackers, but Garmin is nearly untouchable when it comes to fitness watches. Whether you’re looking for a running watch, a golf watch, a fitness tracker, or a smartwatch that can do it all, Garmin has something for you. In fact, Garmin has so many options it can be hard to keep track of them. Here are the best Garmin watches and the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy in 2023.

How to choose the right Garmin watch for your needs Garmin has dozens of watches and they’re all built for specific users. That makes it difficult to pin down “the best” Garmin for every shopper. To help, we’ve separated all of the Garmin watches on this list into categories.

The best Garmin watches Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series: Devices from the Fenix 7 Pro series are the top Garmin watches you can buy. With built-in LED flashlights, the latest generation heart rate sensor, and much more, these are Garmin’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink devices.

Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4S: At a fraction of the cost, the Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4S are the best multisport Garmin options if you don’t have $700 plus to spend on a Fenix 7.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is Garmin’s best smartwatch thanks to its bright OLED display and onboard music storage.

Garmin Venu Sq 2: The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is the best cheap Garmin smartwatch. It’s similar to the Venu lineup but with a few cost-cutting measures.

Garmin Forerunner 965: Garmin’s newly released Forerunner 965 with an AMOLED display, is easily the best running watch the company has to offer.

Garmin Forerunner 55: For runners on a budget, the best cheap Garmin running watch is the Garmin Forerunner 55.

Garmin Lily: The Garmin Lily is the best Garmin fitness tracker for women. It’s made specifically for people with small wrists.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series: The best multisport Garmin watches

Garmin’s top-tier multisport watch lineup, the Fenix 7 Pro adds 30 brand-new sports modes to the line’s already robust offerings. It also accurately tracks users’ daily and overnight health stats and key training metrics. It’s a powerful tool for athletes eager for every possible advantage.

During our Fenix 7 Pro review, we were most excited to see the company bring its best tools to wrists of all sizes. The Fenix 7 Pro lineup is available in three sizes and all three now feature solar charging, multiband GNSS, 32GB of memory, and a highly-useful built-in LED flashlight. We couldn’t get enough of the built-in flashlight during our review period.

Meanwhile, updated heart rate sensors mean users can rely on highly accurate health monitoring and access fantastic tools for training. The newest of these are Training Readiness, Hill Score, and Endurance Score. Garmin also updated users’ navigation experience with relief shading, weather overlays, and new views that keep stats on screen alongside maps. These additions make the device even more user-friendly than its already popular predecessors.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Built-in flashlight • Solar charging multi-band GNSS • Gen 5 Elevate heart rate sensor Solar-powered premium smartwatch Get the best convenience of Garmin's fitness tracking and smartwatch functionality in the solar-powered Fenix 7 Pro. Available in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm case sizes, Pro series devices feature upgraded heart rate sensors, solar charging, advanced fitness tracking, and a built-in LED flashlight. For an even tougher display and titanium build, upgrade to a Sapphire model. See price at Amazon

Pros Built-in flashlight on all sizes

Solar charging multi-band GNSS across all models

Highly accurate Gen 5 Elevate heart rate sensor

Useful new training metrics and mapping upgrades Cons No longer a cheaper base model option

Slow charging and proprietary cable

Potentially not enough to warrant an upgrade

Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4S: The best cheap multisport Garmin watches

The Garmin vivoactive 4 is the multisport Garmin watch to buy if you don’t have roughly $700 to spend on a Fenix smartwatch. The device features the same great software as other Garmin trackers and the same excellent ecosystem of apps. You’ll also get a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, seven-day battery life, and 5ATM water resistance. Additionally, the vivoactive 4 includes the same music playback that came with the vivoactive 3 Music. Other features include a pulse oximeter for measuring blood oxygen, along with all-day stress tracking, and Body Battery. The screen also received an upgrade from the vivoactive 3 line. Finally, if you need something for slimmer wrists, the vivoactive 4S variant has you covered.

During our review, the vivoactive 4 proved to be a reliable fitness tracker. Both the GPS and heart rate sensor performed adequately (and better than those of the vivoactive 3 line). It’s also a very useful sleep tracker with a sleep timeline that was easy to read and advanced sleep stage stats for breaking down your rest. We would not tout this device as an especially well-rounded smartwatch, however, just a solid fitness watch. For phone call support or digital assistant support, shoppers should look to the Venu 2 Plus, below.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Vivoactive 4 Long-life battery • Large display • Now features yoga and Pilates An affordable Venu alternative The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a solid upgrade to the Vivoactive 3 series. You get a larger display and longer battery life, 3.5GB of storage space for offline music, and support for more activities. A seven-day battery life adds to its appeal. See price at Amazon Save $153.52

Pros Garmin Pay support is convenient

Music storage is standard

Week-long battery life

Unique breathwork exercises

Accurate fitness and health tracking

Useful and accurate sleep tracking Cons It can be expensive

Heart rate accuracy can be off with high-intensity workouts

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best Garmin smartwatch

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is hands down the company’s best smartwatch. It upgrades the original Garmin Venu 2 in many ways, adding a few important smart features for a more functional device. In fact, our reviewer called it “the best smartwatch Garmin has ever made” during his Garmin Venu 2 Plus review.

The biggest additions are on-wrist calls and voice assistant support. These everyday tools help a fantastic fitness watch compete as a well-rounded smartwatch. When testing phone calls on the device we found voice quality virtually unaffected by the hardware. Our voice assistant had a bit of a delay but it was far from frustratingly slow or finicky. Post-launch, Garmin added an FDA-approved ECG app to the Venu 2 Plus, bringing an even more powerful health-tracking tool to users’ wrists. The app can take on-demand readings and notify users of signs of AFib.

Beyond those additions, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus retains the original’s activity-tracking metrics, Body Battery, sleep score, hiking and climbing workout modes, and Health Snapshot. Plus, it also still supports Garmin Pay and has plenty of music storage. You can grab a Venu 2 Plus in Silver, Slate, and Cream Gold. It’s pricey for sure, but well worth the money.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Excellent display • Fast charging battery • Phone calls Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 See price at Garmin

Pros Excellent design and build quality

Rapid charging helps make up for battery woes

Clear call quality on the wrist

Slow, but useful voice assistant support

Accurate fitness and health tracking Cons High price tag

Battery life shorter than Garmin’s claims

Garmin Venu Sq 2: The best cheap Garmin smartwatch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Looking at the Venu 2 Plus but not looking to pay $400? The Garmin Venu Sq 2 gets you 90% of the way there for just $250. It may be a cheaper smartwatch, but it still has plenty to offer. A significant upgrade to a device we already loved, the Venu Sq 2 adds a few important updates to the original Venu Sq for an even better experience. Off that bat, users will notice a bright, colorful AMOLED display in the same, familiar square shape. This means you can now personalize the Sq line with hundreds of watch faces available in the Garmin IQ app. The watch is also available in sleek colorways with metallic bevels for an elevated look. We found it easy to pair the device with everything from activewear to formal attire during our Garmin Venu Sq 2 review.

Beyond the build, the device offers more than 25 sport modes, as well as 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. Users will even find Body Battery and Health Snapshot on board. In testing, the device’s sensors proved accurate and reliable, though we were surprised to see Garmin drop an altimeter from the line.

Like the previous generation, the Venu Sq 2 comes in both a base model and a pricier Music Edition with storage for up to 500 songs. We suggest splurging for the latter as the added storage means you can leave your phone at home and still have music on runs and rides. The base model can be found in Gray/Slate, White/Cream Gold, and Cool Mint/Metallic Mint. The Music Edition is available in Ivory/Peach Gold (pictured), Black/Slate, and French Gray/Cream Gold.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Garmin Venu Sq 2 Updated heart rate sensor • Data downloadable • Bright and colorful display A brighter display meets newer sensors The Venu Sq 2 smartwatch lands with a brighter display fitted to its now customary square body. It boasts an extensive array of health analysis, from Garmin's Body Battery to detailed sleep tracking. The data collected is downloadable, and it offers connective features with external captors. See price at Amazon

Pros Bright, colorful AMOLED display

Very impressive battery life

Improved heart rate accuracy

Accurate GPS

Useful sleep tracking

Handy Health Snapshot feature Cons Pricier than its predecessor

No altimeter

Music storage costs extra

Limited smartwatch features

No audible alerts

Garmin Forerunner 965: The best Garmin running watch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is our top pick from the Garmin running watch stable. As Garmin devices tend to do, it brings back everything we already adored about the previous generation and adds exactly what users asked for. Chief among those requests: a colorful AMOLED display. The vibrant facelift elevates the user experience to the top-tier level of its accurate health and fitness sensors.

For starters, the device offers both impressive heart rate tracking and unfaltering GPS accuracy. Users will also find all the best Garmin has to offer in terms of training tools, including advanced metrics and performance analysis. What sets the 965 apart is how much the new touchscreen enhances the user experience. Throughout our Forerunner 965 review, we were tickled by how readable and crisp Garmin’s excelling mapping features appeared on the screen.

The watch also doesn’t sacrifice peripheral features important to runners. Battery life still lands in the multi-week realm, making the loss of solar charging easier to swallow. There’s still 32 GB of storage on board for loading up your favorite music or golf courses. For cross-training, the Forerunner 965 offers dozens of workout types beyond running including team sports and niche activities. For grabbing a snack on the go, the line still supports digital payments.

In other words, this isn’t just one of the best Garmin watches available, it’s one of the best running watches you can buy. If it’s a little out of budget, check out the midrange Forerunner 265 for a similar experience at a lower price.

Garmin Forerunner 965 Garmin Forerunner 965 Crisp OLED display • Upgraded titanium bezel • In-depth mapping options Garmin's elite running watch The Forerunner 965 is one of Garmin's best wearables for runners. This smartwatch is equipped with a bright and colorful AMOLED display, a rich set of sensors, modes, and features, and lightweight titanium parts. See price at Garmin See price at Adorama

Pros Crisp OLED display

Upgraded titanium bezel

In-depth mapping options

Responsive touchscreen

Advanced training metrics

Accurate HR and GPS Cons No solar charging option

No wireless charging

No ECG

Garmin Forerunner 55: The best cheap Garmin running watch

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the best cheap running watch from the company. It follows Garmin’s typical update strategy — the Forerunner 55 is essentially a cheaper Forerunner 245 with hardware similar to the Forerunner 45 line. The 55 looks much more like Garmin’s other Forerunner devices. Luckily, you no longer need a screwdriver to remove the straps.

On this model, battery life is improved from seven days to two whole weeks. Garmin also brought many of its existing training features to the Forerunner 55, including PacePro, Race Predictor, Recovery Advisor, cadence alerts, daily suggested workouts, and additional sport profiles. However, there’s still no Garmin Pay or music storage, so you may need to opt for a higher-end device if you want those features.

Most importantly, we were very impressed with the device’s accuracy during our Garmin Forerunner 55 review. Garmin’s Elevate heart rate sensor kept up well with more expensive devices including our Apple Watch. Likewise, GPS is very reliable. It accurately tracked our runs and even outperformed competitors in some cases.

Garmin Forerunner 55 Garmin Forerunner 55 Improved design with easily removable straps • Fantastic 2-week battery life • Race Predictor and cadence alerts are helpful additions for runners • Great value • Excellent heart rate and GPS performance Is the Garmin Forerunner 55 a worthy alternative to the Coros Pace 2? The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight running watch made for people new to the sport and those who don’t want to spend an arm and a leg. The Forerunner 55 is the cheapest running watch in Garmin’s ecosystem, not including previous-gen devices. See price at Amazon See price at Garmin See price at Best Buy See price at Walmart

Pros Improved design with easily removable straps

Fantastic 2-week battery life

Race Predictor and cadence alerts are helpful additions for runners

Great value

Excellent heart rate and GPS performance Cons Sleep tracking accuracy is questionable

The display could be improved

Garmin Lily: The best Garmin tracker for women

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Garmin Lily is a small, basic activity tracker geared toward women. Primarily, the lightweight, compact design is refreshing for those with smaller wrists — a demographic underserved in the wearables market. However, the Garmin Lily is a bit bare-bones for our liking. Garmin markets this as “the small and fashionable smartwatch women have been waiting for.” Sure, it’s small and fashionable, but the second half of that sentence may be stretching things. We found the device somewhat barebones during Garmin Lily review.

Due to its compact design, Garmin made some sacrifices with the Lily’s feature set. For instance, it doesn’t have Garmin Pay or onboard GPS. It does however offer detailed sleep tracking and accurate heart rate data. If you are a woman looking for a very basic device, this is a good pick. It’s also Garmin’s only watch specifically designed for women.

Garmin Lily Garmin Lily Great fit, for even the slightest of wrist sizes • Simple, easy to understand UI • Accurate heart rate tracking Garmin's new smartwatch for women is good at the basics but left us wanting more. The Garmin Lily smartwatch borrows many of the brand’s staple fitness tracking features from the Vivoactive 4 and Vivosmart 4 lines. It’s fairly economical compared to the competition. It affords you the basics like heart rate tracking, weather readings, and activity metrics. Outdoor enthusiasts may need a dedicated adventure watch (and Garmin has you covered there), but casual gym-goers will gravitate to the Garmin Lily. See price at Amazon See price at Garmin See price at Walmart See price at Best Buy

Pros Great fit, for even the slightest of wrist sizes

Simple, easy-to-understand UI

Accurate heart rate tracking

Detailed, accurate sleep tracking Cons Display pattern can be distracting

Proprietary, non-standard charger

Proprietary straps may cause headaches

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best Garmin watches you can buy, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products: Garmin Fenix 6 series : Featuring last-gen tech, the Fenix 6 series is still a line of powerful devices and a good way to save some cash. The devices can often be found on sale for significantly less than their launch price.

: Featuring last-gen tech, the Fenix 6 series is still a line of powerful devices and a good way to save some cash. The devices can often be found on sale for significantly less than their launch price. Garmin Venu 2: Now that the Venu 2 Plus is out, the original is available for a discount across many retailers. If you don’t mind skipping a few smartwatch features and the ECG app, this is a worthy option.

Now that the Venu 2 Plus is out, the original is available for a discount across many retailers. If you don’t mind skipping a few smartwatch features and the ECG app, this is a worthy option. Garmin vivosmart 5: Garmin reentered the fitness tracker game with the vivosmart 5. The latest adds a touchscreen display and interchangeable bands.

Garmin reentered the fitness tracker game with the vivosmart 5. The latest adds a touchscreen display and interchangeable bands. Garmin Instinct 2: For adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, this addition to the Instinct line adds a ton of features including added sport modes and impressive battery life with solar charging.

For adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, this addition to the Instinct line adds a ton of features including added sport modes and impressive battery life with solar charging. Garmin Instinct Crossover: For a feature-packed hybrid experience, the Instinct Crossover offers the best of the Instinct lineup plus real ticking watch hands and even better GPS accuracy.

For a feature-packed hybrid experience, the Instinct Crossover offers the best of the Instinct lineup plus real ticking watch hands and even better GPS accuracy. Garmin Forerunner 255 or 265: Another great running watch at a middle-of-the-road price, the Forerunner 255 is easy to recommend. In fact, we couldn’t find much not to like about it. Garmin recently released a Forerunner 265 as well with an AMOLED display.

FAQs

Can Garmin watches connect to iPhones? Yes. In addition to Android phones, Garmin watches can also connect to iPhones. To connect your device to your iOS phone, Download the Garmin Connect app from the App Store.

Are Garmin watches waterproof? Most Garmin wearables are water-resistant to 5ATM.

Is a Garmin watch worth buying? We think so. Garmin devices are historically reliable and accurate. They’re also supported for many years making each generation a worthwhile investment.

Can Garmin connect to Strava? Yes, Garmin can connect with the popular running and cycling app Strava. To link your Garmin device and Strava account, open Garmin Connect, select settings, and select connected apps. Finally, select Strava and sign in to your Strava account.