Wow… what a crazy week!

This week we reviewed the Moto X4 for Android One, unboxed the Google Pixel 2 XL, went hands-on with the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and ZTE Axon M. Here’s the news of the week.

Who wants to win a Google Pixel 2 XL?

The Google Pixel 2 XL is finally here, and it’s great. Enter our Sunday Giveaway for a chance to win a Pixel 2 XL!

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

Moto X4 Android One review: return of the X The Moto X4 is Google’s first Android One device to be available in the US. Join Lanh for our full Moto X4 review, covering everything this $399 phone can do.

Google Pixel 2 XL unboxing and first impressions Josh unboxes the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and shares some first impressions, including that contentious dongle and the missing 3.5mm headphone port.

Pixel Visual Core: A closer look at the Pixel 2’s hidden chip Recently we learned that the Pixel has an inactivated ‘secret’ chip inside. So what exactly is the Pixel Visual Core? That’s what we am to find out.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro hands-on Huawei is going all in on AI with its new flagship smartphones, but is it necessary? Join us as we go hands-on with Huawei’s new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 is a comical cash grab I was skeptical of last year’s Porsche Design Mate 9, but this year there isn’t even the illusion of a “better” device, it’s prestige and nothing more.

ZTE Axon M hands-on: the most unique device this year The ZTE Axon M brings us a foldable phone that certainly stands out from the crowd. But is it more than just a gimmick? Let’s take a look.

What’s keeping Xiaomi from the US? Xiaomi produces high-quality phones, including the nearly bezel-less Mi MIX 2. But they’re not available in the US. What gives?

Who is BBK, the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer? BBK Electronics isn’t a household name, but the company is actually the second or third largest smartphone manufacturer, depending on who you ask.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a curious smartphone The Galaxy Note 8 comes hot on the heels of the Note 7. But after a month with it, it intrigues me. Is it a Note? Or is it just a Galaxy S? Let’s take a look.

Why I am put off by the Pixel 2 XL’s display, but you might not be The Google Pixel 2 XL’s display is causing some controversy. While there are certainly some issues with it, the issues might not be a dealbreaker for many.

Don’t miss these videos

Watch more Android videos on our YouTube channel.

More hot news

From our network